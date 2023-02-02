ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

Meeting to address shelter for those in need

By The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 3 days ago

WOOSTER − A community meeting about providing shelter for for those in need will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at First Presbyterian Church's Bruch Hall, 621 College Ave., Wooster.

The meeting will address housing and homelessness in Wayne County. Information will be provided on updated housing/cost of living, homelessness survivors presentations, permanent supportive housing solution ideas and volunteer and advocacy opportunities.

Snow date is set for Thursday, Feb. 23.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Meeting to address shelter for those in need

