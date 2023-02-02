ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Police identify victim in fatal northwest Atlanta shooting

Atlanta Fire Rescue officials are still investigating the cause of the blaze. Funeral for teen killed near skating rink scheduled Saturday. A funeral is scheduled for a 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed near an Atlanta skating rink on Jan. 23. First Alert Forecast: Dry and chilly weekend on...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Republic Lounge co-owner shot and killed outside club

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials identified the man who was shot and killed outside the Republic Lounge in northwest Atlanta early Saturday morning as co-owner Michael Gidewon. Officers responded to the area of 990 Brady Ave. after reports of a shooting around 6:55 a.m. Upon arrival, officers...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Family identifies man killed in east Atlanta fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A shell of a house is all that is left of the home that Shurun Burroughs and her brother Adrian cherished for years. She said their uncle, Stephon Burroughs passed away inside the home during a raging fire, Friday night on Carter Avenue. She said it appears to have been a horrible accident.
fox5atlanta.com

Same burglar seeing breaking into Atlanta restaurant 3 times in 10 days

ATLANTA - The same guy breaks into the same restaurant three times in 10 days. The crimes, all caught on camera, happened at Hotto Hotto near Hill Street in Grant Park. The restaurant owner says the crook used the restaurant’s security code to open the lock box, took out the key, unlocked the door and walked in the first two times. He used a more crude method the third time.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman reportedly shot during attempted robbery on Lakeshore Crossing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was reportedly shot during an attempted robbery on Lakeshore Crossing Friday evening. Officers responded to 4106 Lakeshore Crossing NE around 6:45 p.m. and found a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man shot in possible drive-by on Glenn Street Jan. 2

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot in a possible drive-by shooting on Glenn Street Jan. 2. The man was reportedly shot near 272 Glenn St. SW around 7 p.m. He was reportedly standing outside when a car pulled up and shot him in the leg. He was able to get to the hospital on his own.
11Alive

Man hit, killed while crossing the road in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A 51-year-old man was hit and killed while attempting to cross a road in southwest Atlanta on Saturday, according to police. Atlanta Police Department officers were dispatched around 12:40 a.m. to Campbellton Road and Butner Road after receiving reports that a pedestrian was hit. When officers arrived, they said the pedestrian had already died.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Wrong-way driver leads to deadly crash on I-20 East in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia officials confirmed that a wrong-way driver led to a fatal crash on I-20 East in Atlanta early Saturday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of I-20 East and Boulevard SE after reports of a crash around 6 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who died at the scene.
Atlanta local news

