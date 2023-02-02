Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police identify victim in fatal northwest Atlanta shooting
Atlanta Fire Rescue officials are still investigating the cause of the blaze. Funeral for teen killed near skating rink scheduled Saturday. A funeral is scheduled for a 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed near an Atlanta skating rink on Jan. 23. First Alert Forecast: Dry and chilly weekend on...
Popular Atlanta lounge co-owner shot dead was beloved family man, leaves behind wife and 4 kids
ATLANTA — We're learning more about the nightclub co-owner who was gunned down early Saturday morning. The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the man shot and killed as Michael Gidewon, who owned the Republic Lounge in West Midtown with his brother. Atlanta Police told 11Alive someone who was at...
Co-owner of popular Atlanta lounge killed in shooting at his nightclub, police say
ATLANTA — The co-owner of a popular Atlanta lounge is dead after he was shot and killed at his nightclub early Saturday morning, according to police. The victim was identified as Michael Gidewon, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner. His age has not yet been released. A security...
Man shot, killed at West Midtown nightclub, Atlanta police say
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Republic Lounge co-owner shot and killed outside club
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials identified the man who was shot and killed outside the Republic Lounge in northwest Atlanta early Saturday morning as co-owner Michael Gidewon. Officers responded to the area of 990 Brady Ave. after reports of a shooting around 6:55 a.m. Upon arrival, officers...
2 men charged in shootout that left DeKalb nightclub security guard dead
The security guard was removing two people from the club when they started firing.
Gang member wanted by DeKalb County arrested by Atlanta police, officials say
Atlanta police arrested a teenager after he was found with an altered gun, black ski mask and glass puncher.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family identifies man killed in east Atlanta fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A shell of a house is all that is left of the home that Shurun Burroughs and her brother Adrian cherished for years. She said their uncle, Stephon Burroughs passed away inside the home during a raging fire, Friday night on Carter Avenue. She said it appears to have been a horrible accident.
Father and son shot outside Buckhead apartment complex | What we know
ATLANTA — A father and son were shot early Friday morning in the parking lot of a Buckhead apartment complex, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said this happened at the 32Hundred Apartments on Lenox Road just before 5 a.m. when someone pulled in and started shooting at the victims.
fox5atlanta.com
Same burglar seeing breaking into Atlanta restaurant 3 times in 10 days
ATLANTA - The same guy breaks into the same restaurant three times in 10 days. The crimes, all caught on camera, happened at Hotto Hotto near Hill Street in Grant Park. The restaurant owner says the crook used the restaurant’s security code to open the lock box, took out the key, unlocked the door and walked in the first two times. He used a more crude method the third time.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman reportedly shot during attempted robbery on Lakeshore Crossing
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was reportedly shot during an attempted robbery on Lakeshore Crossing Friday evening. Officers responded to 4106 Lakeshore Crossing NE around 6:45 p.m. and found a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.
DeKalb man arrested, charged with New Year’s murder, deputies say
Malachi Coleman was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the shooting death of 19-year-old Jayce Pirtle of Tennessee at a home on Arbor Ridge Drive in Stone Mountain.
Father, 12-year-old son shot multiple times at Buckhead apartment complex
Three people were shot, including a father and a son, at an apartment complex in Buckhead early Friday morning, police s...
Woman, newborn baby fighting for their lives after shooting at DeKalb condos plagued with issues
ATLANTA — A woman and her newborn baby are fighting for their lives after a shooting at a troubled DeKalb County condo complex, police said. “It’s so scary. We [are] human you know, we trust God, but it’s not safe all the time,” said Brannon Hill resident Betty Tamrat.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot in possible drive-by on Glenn Street Jan. 2
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot in a possible drive-by shooting on Glenn Street Jan. 2. The man was reportedly shot near 272 Glenn St. SW around 7 p.m. He was reportedly standing outside when a car pulled up and shot him in the leg. He was able to get to the hospital on his own.
WXIA 11 Alive
Funeral held for 13-year-old Deshon DuBose killed near Atlanta skating rink
A teacher said what she remembered most about Deshon. Police recently released images of possible suspects in the case.
Man hit, killed while crossing the road in Atlanta
ATLANTA — A 51-year-old man was hit and killed while attempting to cross a road in southwest Atlanta on Saturday, according to police. Atlanta Police Department officers were dispatched around 12:40 a.m. to Campbellton Road and Butner Road after receiving reports that a pedestrian was hit. When officers arrived, they said the pedestrian had already died.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Wrong-way driver leads to deadly crash on I-20 East in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia officials confirmed that a wrong-way driver led to a fatal crash on I-20 East in Atlanta early Saturday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of I-20 East and Boulevard SE after reports of a crash around 6 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who died at the scene.
Metro Atlanta mother of 7 killed by hit-and-run driver
The incident happened on Highway 36 in Covington, near Bethel Bara Baptist Church.
Teenager dead, man hospitalized in NW Atlanta shooting near Vine City
A shootout near the Vine City neighborhood left a teenager dead and a man injured Wednesday night, according to Atlanta ...
