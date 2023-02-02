ATLANTA - The same guy breaks into the same restaurant three times in 10 days. The crimes, all caught on camera, happened at Hotto Hotto near Hill Street in Grant Park. The restaurant owner says the crook used the restaurant’s security code to open the lock box, took out the key, unlocked the door and walked in the first two times. He used a more crude method the third time.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO