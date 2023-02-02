ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Gary ‘Doc’ Clifford Wills

Gary “Doc” Clifford Wills, age 81 of Chapmansboro, Tennessee, died Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his home.

Mr. Wills was born on March 16, 1941, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Clifford & Irene Estes Wills.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Vietnam War and was a member of the VFW in Clarksville.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Reed.

Survivors include his brother, Douglas (Kelley) Wills; sister, Janet (Ron) Spencer; and granddaughter, Jennifer (Charlie) Parker.

A memorial service will be held at 12 o’ clock noon on Saturday, February 4, at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View. Burial of cremains will be in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, from 11:00 AM until the time of service at noon.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959

AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME in Pleasant View is in charge of these arrangements. 6316 Highway 41A, Pleasant View, 37146 (615) 746-4433 www.austinandbell.com

For more obituaries visit https://cheathamcountysource.com/obituaries/

