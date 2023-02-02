Read full article on original website
BBC
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague
A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release
Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
Raping of a 23-year-old Woman: The Security Camera Footage That Could Convict Dani Alves of Alleged Act
The Brazilian player has been detained in Sant Esteve Sesrovires jail since last Friday on remand without bail after being charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in a nightclub's restroom. And more information about what allegedly occurred between the complainant and soccer star, Dani Alves, in a nightclub bathroom in Barcelona, on the night of December 30, 2022, keeps coming to light.
Police find 'key witness' who may help them locate missing dog walker Nicola Bulley
Lancashire Police said the witness, who was walking a white fluffy dog in the area, was 'currently being spoken to'.
Baby attacked by alleged ‘killer nurse’ Lucy Letby recovered after being moved to new hospital
The trial of an alleged baby-killing nurse continues in the United Kingdom. Lucy Letby is charged with the murder of seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others.
Trans woman guilty of raping two women remanded in female prison in Scotland
Politicians, campaigners and UN special rapporteur concerned by case of Isla Bryson, who offended before she had transitioned
Schoolboy, 15, is charged after a baby was struck by a brick hurled through a bus window in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an incident which saw a brick hurled through the window of a bus, striking a baby.
No disciplinary action for officers who allowed serial rapist David Carrick to remain in force
Officers who allowed serial rapist David Carrick to remain in the Metropolitan Police face no prospect of disciplinary action, after the force decided not to refer them to a watchdog.The Independent understands that Scotland Yard flagged missed opportunities to throw Carrick out in 2019 and 2021 to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) but did not identify the officers involved, meaning a misconduct investigation could not be launched.Senior officers blame the processes in place when the Metropolitan Police was told of a domestic assault where Carrick grabbed his partner by the neck, and a later rape accusation, rather...
Witness comes forward in Nicola Bulley case as police warn against speculation - OLD
A woman described as a “key witness” by police searching for missing mother Nicola Bulley has come forward, as the force warned against “totally unacceptable” speculation and abuse on social media.On Saturday, officers said they wanted to trace a person seen pushing a pram in the area near where the dog walker went missing.In an update on its Facebook page, Lancashire Police said the woman had come forward “very quickly”.The force added: “We must stress that she was very much being treated as a witness and was one of many people in St Michael’s on Friday, January 27th.“Our enquiries to...
$12M Settlement Reached After Unarmed 12-Year-Old Shot in Bed During Raid
An Illinois family will receive a $12 million settlement after a 2019 incident in which their son, then 12 years old, was shot in the knee by a SWAT officer conducting a raid on their home. Four years later, lawyers for the family say, Amir Worship has suffered through five surgeries, and is expected to undergo multiple knee replacements in the years to come. In addition to a lifelong disability, the teenager has also been left with PTSD. While Worship’s mother acknowledged that “justice was served for Amir” with the settlement, she and other relatives are calling on the Cook County State’s Attorney to reopen an investigation into the officer responsible, Caleb Blood. Though he was later fired from the South Suburban Emergency Response Team, three investigations—one by the Illinois State Police and two by the Richton Park Police Department—found no misconduct on his part, family attorney Al Hofeld told USA Today. “He was never disciplined and never even taken off the streets,” Hofeld said. “You can’t just shoot a 12-year-old child for literally no reason and do it with complete impunity.”Read it at USA Today
Teen rushed to hospital with ‘potentially serious injuries’ after ‘being attacked by pupils from another school’
A TEEN has been hospitalised with "potentially serious injuries" after being "assaulted" by other students. Emergency services rushed to ARK Kings Academy in Birmingham at around 3.37pm yesterday, where they found the injured boy. The school said that he had been "assaulted" by other students, but that staff had intervened...
Three bikers jailed for killing rival for wearing wrong colours on their turf
Three bikers have been jailed for killing a rival motorcycle gang member who wore his “colours” on their patch.Benjamin Parry, 42, and Chad Brading, 36, both from Plymouth, along with Thomas Pawley, 32, from Ivybridge, were found guilty of the manslaughter of David Crawford, a 59-year-old grandfather from Plymouth.Parry was jailed for 12 years, while Brading and Pawley were sentenced to four years. The trio, who were part of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club, were all cleared of murder.The elder member, sentenced to longer in prison because of his “significant, if not leading, role”, was also banned from driving for...
Children seeking asylum were ‘kidnapped from Home Office hotels’, investigation claims
Children seeking asylum are being abducted in their dozens from Home Office hotels, an investigation has claimed. The vulnerable children - who are in the UK without parents or carers- are allegedly being kidnapped from the streets outside of the Brighton hotel, a whistleblower who works for Home Office contractor Mitie told The Observer. According to reports, 136 children who have stayed in the hotel over the last 18 months have been reported missing. An Observer investigation revealed that 79 children- which is over half of those missing- remain unaccounted for. “Children are literally being picked up from outside the...
Police officer ‘persuaded’ wife to take speeding points twice and thought he could ‘get away with it’
A ‘respected’ police officer ‘persuaded’ his wife to take his speeding points twice because he thought he could ‘get away with it’. Mark Hinchliffe, who had worked for West Yorkshire Police for 18 years and was held in ‘high esteem’, was caught speeding twice between April and June 2021.But on both occasions, his wife Lisa Hinchliffe, who had also worked for the force in a civilian role for 17 years, said she was driving.After the case was investigated, Mr Hinchliffe was identified as the driver and the couple were arrested.Jailing Mr Hinchliffe for six months, Judge Jonathan Rose told him:...
British Airways stewardess arrested after pilot called cops at 30,000ft fearing she was drunk and possibly on drugs
A BRITISH Airways stewardess was arrested after a pilot called cops at 30,000ft fearing she was drunk and possibly under the influence of drugs. Waiting police boarded the plane from Gran Canaria when it landed at Gatwick airport. The 41-year-old stewardess failed a breathalyser test and was found with high...
‘I’m Sorry! I’m Only 12!’ Karon Blake Pleaded For His Life, D.C. Gov’t Shooter Charged With Murder
We hate that we have to keep reporting on these things but sadly, without proper media attention, violence against Black people can easily be swept under the rug. Not on our watch. According to NBCWashington, an employee of the D.C. government has been arrested and charged with the second degree...
Two men charged with murder over death of council worker Ashley Dale - OLD
Two men have been charged with the murder of a council worker who was shot in her back garden last summer.Ashley Dale, 28, was found with a gunshot wound at her home in Old Swan, Liverpool shortly before 1am on August 21.She was taken to hospital but later died.On Tuesday Merseyside Police said James Witham, 40, of Ashbury Road, Huyton and Joseph Peers, 28, of Woodlands Road, Roby, had been charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent.They are due to appear at Wirral adult remand court on Tuesday.A 25-year-old man from St Helens who has been arrested...
Girl, four, mauled to death by pet dog in ‘tragic, isolated incident’
A four-year-old girl was mauled to death by a family pet in what has been described as a “tragic, isolated incident”.Thames Valley Police said no arrests have been made and that investigators are working to establish the breed of the dog.The animal was put down by police on Tuesday evening after officers were called to a house in Broadlands, Netherfield, Milton Keynes, by the ambulance service.The youngster, who has not yet been formally identified but has been named in reports as Alice Stones, died at the scene.The end-of-terrace home remained taped off on Wednesday, with a forensic tent by the back...
BBC
Murder accused told police he killed missing woman Bennylyn Burke
A man accused of murder told police he had killed a missing mother and that her body was under his kitchen floor, a trial has heard. Officers had gone to Andrew Innes' home in Dundee looking for Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter Jellica. He has admitted killing Bennylyn, 25,...
