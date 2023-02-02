ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanDuel Promo Code: Jump on $3,000 No Sweat First Bet for Clippers vs. Bucks

By Action Network
 3 days ago

New York Post readers can get the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code for a no sweat bet up to $3,000 on Clippers vs. Bucks Thursday. FanDuel’s new customer offer means that bettors can place a first bet up to $3,000, and if it loses, the amount wagered is returned back as bet credits.

The offer can be used for any sport on FanDuel Sportsbook, so don’t feel limited to using only on tonight’s game or the NBA. Follow the link below for more information.

FanDuel Promo Code

New customers can use the FanDuel promo code to make a No Sweat Bet up to $3,000.

Just apply the promo code to get up to $3,000 in bet credits on a losing bet.

Click the link to get the FanDuel promo code for tonight’s Clippers-Bucks game, or use it on something else if you wish.

Clippers vs. Bucks preview

The final game of Thursday’s NBA schedule looks to be a good one when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Bucks enter the game as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-17 record. Milwaukee has won five straight games coming into tonight and superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is having another outstanding season, averaging 31.8 points and 12.2 rebounds per game to lead the team.

Things haven’t been quite as smooth for the 29-25 Clippers, but they have been playing well as of late. Los Angeles has won six of its past seven games and star players Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have put together good games. Leonard has scored at least 30 points in his last two games.

Milwaukee’s home crowd always brings a lot of energy, so this should make for a good game to close out Thursday’s action. The FanDuel promo code is a great option for bettors interested in this game.

What is the FanDuel promo code?
FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code No Code required FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Get a No Sweat First Bet up to $3,000 FanDuel Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New players only, 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.
How to use your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code
  1. Click here to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook welcome bonus.
  2. Enter and verify your details.
  3. Make sure you’ve read and understood the terms and conditions.
  4. Make your first deposit of at least $10.
  5. Place a first bet between $10 and $3,000.
  6. If your bet loses, use the betting credits as you wish.
  7. If your bet wins, you win money like normal.
  8. You have 14 days to wager your free bets should the original bet lose.

21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

21+. New customers only. Ohio only. Terms and Conditions apply. 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER .

