ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while trying to protect his poodle

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iM9Mj_0ka8f8Xy00

A Houston man was mauled to death by his neighbor’s dogs Wednesday while trying to save his small poodle from being attacked, police said.

Officers responded to a home in the 5500 block of Sheraton Oaks Drive around 4 p.m. to find the victim on the ground being chewed on by one of the dogs, according to Houston police Lt. Larry Crowson.

Police said the dog charged at them, prompting one of the cops to open fire.

A bullet struck the canine, but it survived and ran off, reported the station KTRK.

The victim, described as a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead from his injuries at the scene.

Investigators have learned that the victim heard a commotion in his yard, walked outside to see what was happening and saw that his neighbor’s three dogs had gotten through the fence, and two of them were attacking his pet poodle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bvzsn_0ka8f8Xy00
A man in his 30s was mauled to death in his yard in the 5500 block of Sheraton Oaks Drive in Houston on Wednesday.
Houston Police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3An5O1_0ka8f8Xy00
Police responded and shot one of the dogs when it charged at them.
KTRK

The dog owner stepped in to try to separate the fighting animals, but the neighbor’s dogs turned on him and got him on the ground.

The victim has not been named yet, but people in the neighborhood told the station Click2Houston that he appeared to be physically disabled.

The breeds of the dogs involved in the fatal mauling have not been disclosed as of Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dQJjX_0ka8f8Xy00
The resident of this home died of his injuries while trying to protect his poodle from the neighbor’s dogs that had gotten through a fence.
KTRK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tBzXA_0ka8f8Xy00
A police vehicle outside the home of the dog-mauling victim in Houston.
KTRK

Both dogs were taken away by Animal Control. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office will determine if the owner of the animals will face criminal charges.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Ring camera catches man abusing puppy in northwest Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH)- A Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator and constables from Harris County Precinct 1 rescued a 3-month-old puppy at a northwest Houston apartment complex after a ring doorbell camera caught the owner abusing the dog. One of the videos showed the owner aggressively picking the dog up by the...
HOUSTON, TX
947wls.com

PAWS Chicago Animal Shelter will Receive 30+ Dogs Displaced by Houston Tornadoes

PAWS Chicago, the Midwest’s largest comprehensive No Kill animal welfare organization, has partnered with Houston-based Rescued Pets Movement (RPM) and several Houston-area animal shelters and organizations to bring more than 30 dogs displaced by Houston’s severe tornadoes. Last week, rare January tornadoes struck the Houston, Texas area, badly...
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Woman killed after car becomes wedged underneath 18-wheeler on I-35

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified Rochelle Robertson, 21, of Fresno, Texas, as the woman killed when the KIA Forte she was driving became wedged beneath an 18-wheeler on I-35. The deadly chain-reaction collision happened at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, on IH-35 North near mile marker 359.
FRESNO, TX
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
181K+
Followers
77K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy