Exploring Seattle’s Italian Cuisine: The Best Italian Restaurants in 2023

Seattle is known for its diverse culinary scene, offering a variety of international and local cuisine. Italian food is one of the city’s most popular choices among foodies and restaurant-goers. With its rich history, unique ingredients, and flavorful dishes, Italian cuisine has captured the hearts of many. We’re giving...
Washington Has A Brand New Chutes And Ladders Themed Playground And You Can Actually Play The Game

Think about the board games you played as a child. A few might come to mind – Candyland, Hi-Ho Cherry-O, and the classic game of tunnels and slides, Chutes and Ladders. When you see the brightly-colored boxes on the store shelves, they might stir up fond memories of rainy days spent playing for hours. You might even play those same games with your own children. But did you know that Kent, Washington is home to a life-size Chutes and Ladders-theme playground? If not, you need to check out West Fenwick Park, where the colorful game board comes to life creating fun memories for a whole new generation of children.
Get the DUCK Outta Here! A Hidden Gem Restaurant in Tacoma

Put this hidden gem BBQ place in Tacoma on your 'Must Try' list. We have been hearing reports that people are willing to wait in long lines at a tiny family-owned shop hidden in Tacoma. Some are saying that it is some of the best place for BBQ in the entire state of Washington. The food at this must-try place is known for being so good that many items on the menu are constantly sold out well before the evening comes. Have you been there yet?
Town of Woodway begins discussions on possible annexation of Point Wells

The Town Council has begun the process of evaluating whether to annex Point Wells. The method of annexation the Council is considering is a very detailed process that begins with the Council’s adoption of an agreement with Snohomish County (called the “interlocal agreement method”). This method of annexation does not require the property owner’s consent.
The Most Unique Campground In Washington That’s Pure Magic

Here in Washington, we love to get out and enjoy the bountiful beauty of the state we call home. Snowcapped mountains, glistening waterways, and lush forests call out to us just waiting to be explored. Washingtonians don’t let the changing seasons slow them down. Camping is a year-round activity in the Evergreen State and we’ve found the most magical campground of all.
Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington State

Seattle, Washington is a city that offers a perfect blend of modern urban living and breathtaking natural beauty. From its iconic Space Needle to its vibrant music scene, Seattle has something to offer for everyone. Here are seven top attractions you must visit when in Seattle:
Capital Mall | Shopping mall in Olympia, Washington

Capital Mall is a shopping mall located in Olympia, Washington. The anchor stores are REI, Total Wine & More, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, Best Buy, and Century Theatres. The mall was known as Westfield Capital from 1998 to 2013, when it was owned by the Westfield Group. In 2013,...
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza Oasis

The streets of Seattle are lined with the smell of delicious pizza, and as I wander through the cobblestone alleyways on the search for the perfect pie, the scents take me through a heavenly journey. Every turn reveals a new slice of cheesy heaven, promising an unforgettable feast. But how could I possibly decide which pizzeria serves the best pizza in Seattle? After tasting slices from some of Seattle's most renowned pizzerias, my quest for the perfect pizza has come to its delightful conclusion—the best pizza in Seattle comes from 'Little Italy'.
Tomo (Deleted) // Graypants (Deleted)

Text description provided by the architects. The client is a well-known, award-winning chef, who deliberately chose a developing neighborhood– rather than opting for downtown, he aimed to provide a location for new visitors. The client named the restaurant Tomo after his grandmother, Tomoko, and the Japanese “tomodachi”, meaning ‘friend’. Friendship and familial connection is a throughline in how the restaurant approaches both its service and its place in a developing area south of Seattle.
