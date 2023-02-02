Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Related
Auburn football: Twitter reacts to Kevin Steele becoming Alabama DC
Long-time Auburn football defensive coordinator Kevin Steele — famous for staging a coup on the Plains to usurp Gus Malzahn in the winter of 2020 before moving on to Tennessee and Miami the last two seasons — is returning to one of the old stomping grounds of his 43-year coaching career spanning 13 different programs/NFL franchises: Alabama.
SEC Basketball: Alabama, Kentucky rise in latest 2022-23 power rankings
For the second consecutive week, a new team sits atop our latest 2022-23 SEC basketball power rankings. Who is that one team, and how does the remainder of our rankings look after this past week’s action?. Alabama, Kentucky rise in latest 2022-23 SEC Basketball power rankings. 14. South Carolina...
Alabama fans hate the Kevin Steele hire as rivals celebrate Nick Saban’s dud
Alabama football fans are not exactly feeling the hiring of Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator but their rivals definitely are on board. Nick Saban has found his new defensive coordinator by looking to his past. It’s Kevin Steele, his first DC at Alabama who has spent time with the Crimson Tide in multiple stints.
NFL mock draft: Finding a match for 5 Alabama stars
Let’s put these five former Alabama football stars onto NFL teams in this mock draft of sorts. The top of the 2023 NFL Draft will be defined by former Alabama Crimson Tide superstars. While Alabama underwhelmed on the football field when compared to its incredibly lofty standard, the 2022...
tdalabamamag.com
Jerome Bettis Jr. recaps visit to Alabama
Jerome Bettis Jr. visited Alabama football last weekend in midst of the 2025 prospect’s recruitment starting to grow. Bettis is a sophomore at Woodward Academy in Georgia, and he is the son of NFL Hall of Famer, Jerome Bettis. The Georgia product’s recruitment got rolling in January when the...
Nick Saban needs to avoid this Alabama defensive coordinator hire
Alabama fans will be furious is Nick Saban promotes Todd Grantham from within this winter. While there is still a chance Nick Saban will be able to hire former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt to be his new defensive coordinator, he does have a contingency plan of sorts in the form of Todd Grantham.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy describes how a Tommy Rees-led offense would look at Alabama
Greg McElroy has seen a Tommy Rees-type offense before at Alabama, and the former Crimson Tide quarterback offered a glimpse into how it might work out. Rees, the Notre Dame offensive coordinator, reportedly traveled to Tuscaloosa on Thursday to speak with Nick Saban about the OC vacancy, and is believed to be a strong candidate. McElroy explained during a segment on Friday on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama.
Inmate release conflict, Britt’s assignments, Tide finances: Down in Alabama
OK, campers. Rise and shine. And don’t forget to listen to today’s report. At least one member of the Alabama state legislature wants to tap the brakes on the early release of inmates that started this week. U.S. Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama is following her predecessor and...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
DNA links violent Alabama rapes to deceased New Mexico musician, decades after crimes committed
Alabama criminal investigators said Thursday they have linked two violent rapes in Alabama both decades old to a now deceased New Mexico musician who seemed to live a double life. Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit investigators say the DNA recovered from two Tuscaloosa rapes, one in 1991 and another in...
Alabama county official questions if a ‘queer transgender man’ has a ‘wee-wee’
An Alabama county commissioner was temporarily booted from a social media site after he made a post questioning whether a “queer transgender man” is straight or has a “wee-wee.”. “So, is a Queer Transgender man straight or what, does it have a wee-wee or not?” Hale County...
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Alabama officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
WAAY-TV
Serial rapist identified in Tuscaloosa cold case, likely had victims nationwide
A renowned French horn player has been identified as the suspect in multiple decades-old sexual assault cases, including two in Tuscaloosa. Investigators believe there may be even more victims out there who haven’t been identified yet, as evidence shows the musician used his career to help him assault women and skip town before he could be caught.
wcbi.com
Alabama PO sentenced to 30 years in prison for abusing his position
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – An Alabama Probation Officer will spend the next 30 years in prison for abusing his position. Michael Steven Painter served as a Probation Officer assigned to Fayette County. Painter was arrested in 2020 on charges of Custodial Sexual Misconduct and Use of Position or...
Funeral arrangements announced for Rickey Smiley’s son
Brandon Smiley passed away last week at the age of 32.
Just a bus ticket and an ankle monitor: Alabama leaves freed prison inmates with no money, no plan
A bus ticket to another city. No money. No phone. That’s what the Alabama Department of Corrections gave people dropped off at bus stations Tuesday as hundreds of state inmates were set to be released early from prison following a 2021 state law. Two men got off a state...
2 die at Alabama prison over the weekend
Two inmates at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer died over the weekend in separate incidents.
Alabama man was arrested during a welfare check. Two weeks later, he was dead.
His family thought jail may the safest place for him.
Birmingham homicide victim was pregnant at time of death, autopsy confirms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released an update regarding the case of a woman who was shot dead Tuesday night in Birmingham. Corieonna Shantrice Hines, 24, was found to be pregnant when she was shot and killed at an apartment in the 100 block of 9th Avenue West, Coroner Bill Yates […]
ABC 33/40 News
Walker County father killed in shooting remembered at his former high school
Around three dozen people were at Dora High School Saturday for a vigil honoring Matthew Perrigin. It's the high school Perrigin graduated from. Perrigin is one of the latest victims to gun violence. Correy Mahaffey and his 16-year-old son are now charged in the shooting death of Perrigin. The Walker...
FanSided
306K+
Followers
609K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0