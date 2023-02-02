ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

FanSided

Auburn football: Twitter reacts to Kevin Steele becoming Alabama DC

Long-time Auburn football defensive coordinator Kevin Steele — famous for staging a coup on the Plains to usurp Gus Malzahn in the winter of 2020 before moving on to Tennessee and Miami the last two seasons — is returning to one of the old stomping grounds of his 43-year coaching career spanning 13 different programs/NFL franchises: Alabama.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

NFL mock draft: Finding a match for 5 Alabama stars

Let’s put these five former Alabama football stars onto NFL teams in this mock draft of sorts. The top of the 2023 NFL Draft will be defined by former Alabama Crimson Tide superstars. While Alabama underwhelmed on the football field when compared to its incredibly lofty standard, the 2022...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Jerome Bettis Jr. recaps visit to Alabama

Jerome Bettis Jr. visited Alabama football last weekend in midst of the 2025 prospect’s recruitment starting to grow. Bettis is a sophomore at Woodward Academy in Georgia, and he is the son of NFL Hall of Famer, Jerome Bettis. The Georgia product’s recruitment got rolling in January when the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy describes how a Tommy Rees-led offense would look at Alabama

Greg McElroy has seen a Tommy Rees-type offense before at Alabama, and the former Crimson Tide quarterback offered a glimpse into how it might work out. Rees, the Notre Dame offensive coordinator, reportedly traveled to Tuscaloosa on Thursday to speak with Nick Saban about the OC vacancy, and is believed to be a strong candidate. McElroy explained during a segment on Friday on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.

Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Serial rapist identified in Tuscaloosa cold case, likely had victims nationwide

A renowned French horn player has been identified as the suspect in multiple decades-old sexual assault cases, including two in Tuscaloosa. Investigators believe there may be even more victims out there who haven’t been identified yet, as evidence shows the musician used his career to help him assault women and skip town before he could be caught.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

FanSided

