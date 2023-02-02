ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy This Steady Dividend Growth Stock?

By Kody Kester
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

All dividend growth stocks have at least this factor in common -- they consistently earn a profit. If this weren't so, it would be impossible to sustain continued dividend growth.

Operating as a leader in the health insurance industry, Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV) is arguably one of the highest-quality dividend growth stocks in the world. But is the stock currently a buy for dividend growth investors? Let's look at Elevance Health's fundamentals and valuation to answer this question.

Rising demand for health insurance is driving growth

The same trend that has driven 21.8% annual non-GAAP (adjusted) diluted earnings per share (EPS) for Elevance Health over the last five years appears poised to continue. This is, of course, the tremendous organic growth in the demand for health insurance services that the company provides to nearly 120 million customers.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases throughout the world bodes well for the health insurance market. This is why market research firm Vantage Market Research anticipates that the global health insurance industry will grow by 4.4% each year from $2.6 trillion in 2021 revenue to $3.3 trillion by 2028.

As a result, it shouldn't be shocking to learn that Elevance Health's operating revenue grew 10.1% year over year to $39.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. This robust growth in operating revenue was driven by a 4.8% increase over the year-ago period in total medical membership to 47.5 million during the quarter. The company also hiked premiums earlier in the year, allowing it to score double-digit operating revenue growth for the quarter.

Elevance Health posted $5.23 in adjusted diluted EPS in the fourth quarter, which was up 1.8% over the year-ago period. Because the company's total expenses grew at a faster rate than operating revenue, non-GAAP net margin contracted nearly 30 basis points to 3.2%. This decline in profitability was more than offset by a 1.8% reduction in Elevance Health's outstanding share count during the quarter. This explains how the company's adjusted diluted EPS growth lagged operating revenue growth for the quarter.

Due to Elevance Health's positioning as a major player in a promising industry, analysts expect 11.9% annual adjusted diluted EPS growth for the next five years. This is about the same as the healthcare plans industry average earnings growth projection of 12.4%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qj0CS_0ka8d45U00

Image source: Getty Images.

Excellent dividend growth can continue

Stacked against the S&P 500 index's 1.7% dividend yield, Elevance Health's 1.2% yield is modest in appearance. But looks can be deceiving.

That's because Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio clocked in at just 17.6% in 2022. This allows the company to retain enough capital to execute bolt-on acquisitions, engage in share repurchases, and repay debt. That's why I believe Elevance Health's dividend will have no problem growing 10% to 15% each year for the medium term.

The stock is rationally valued

Up 13% over the past year, Elevance Health has done quite well for shareholders. However, the stock seems to still be a buy for dividend growth investors .

Elevance Health's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.3 is slightly below the healthcare plans industry average of 14.5. Given the company's essentially average growth prospects, this is a sensible valuation for investors looking to meaningfully grow both their passive income and wealth over the long haul.

Kody Kester has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?

Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

Blackstone is seeing record demand for its management services while paying a nearly 4% yield. Prologis is the leading industrial operator in the world with room to keep growing. Iron Mountain's niche business model in the storage industry helps it weather all seasons of the economy. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
COLORADO STATE
CNBC

Here’s how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 into McDonald's 10 years ago

McDonald's customers are still "lovin' it" despite cutting back on restaurant spending due to inflation. For the fiscal fourth quarter, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $2.59 on $5.93 billion in revenue. That compares with earnings per share of $2.45 on $5.68 billion of revenue Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv.
Money

When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict

With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Lost 1.7M Shares Once Worth More Than $150M In FTX Cryptocurrency Collapse

Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen lost a combined 1.7 million shares once worth more than $150 million when the cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed late last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come two months after FTX Trading filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11, a 68-page document listing the company’s numerous investors and shareholders was released on Monday.Included in that list were hundreds of individuals such as Brady and Bündchen who hold a majority of shares in the now-defunct and bankrupt FTX.According to the newly released document, Brady holds a whopping 1.1 million common shares...
NASDAQ

1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood

In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
Motley Fool

2 Soaring Stocks to Buy in 2023

Netflix has doubled off its 52-week low, and new opportunities could lead the stock even higher. Another star is Ulta Beauty, which the market continues to undervalue despite its large base of loyal customers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
267K+
Followers
124K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy