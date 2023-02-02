Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
One person dead in Saluda County Car accident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a car accident in Saluda County Sunday morning. According to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning, on SE 23 near Dickert Drive, a little more than two miles west of Batesburg. The...
WIS-TV
One killed in single-vehicle collision in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Batesburg resident is pronounced deceased after a single-vehicle collision on Sunday, Feb. 5 in Saluda County. The collision occurred around 12:15 a.m. on Highway 23 near Dickert Drive, about three miles from Batesburg. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, the driver was heading south...
Saluda crash kills one
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Saluda County. Troopers say the incident happened on SC 23 near Dickert Drive, approximately 3.2 miles west of Batesburg, on Sunday, February 5. The driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on SC 23 when the person drove off the right […]
WIS-TV
One killed after collision on Clarendon Co. highway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Troopers are investigating a Clarendon County collision where the driver of a pickup truck died after the crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, a 2010 Ford pickup truck was traveling south on I-95 near the 133-mile marker when one of the pickup truck’s tires blew out said troopers.
RCSO investigating after man found dead on Meadowbrook Drive in Augusta
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound. Authorities say at approximately 1:24pm, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a vacant building on the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive for a call about a deceased unidentified black male. CID and the […]
Fires damage two homes in Richland County on Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say homes were damaged by separate fires that happened in Richland County on Saturday morning. The first of the fires happened around 1:30 a.m. on Park Shore Drive West north of Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the department, the house was heavily damaged but there were no injuries reported.
WRDW-TV
1 dead, another injured by car crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead and another is injured after a deadly car crash in Orangeburg County on Big Buck Boulevard and One Oak Lane Wednesday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 11:20 a.m. A 2003 Chevy Tahoe was driving North...
WIS-TV
Columbia man arrested for shooting incident on Whispering Winds Drive
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Chief Terrence Green is announcing the arrest of Darian Kristopher Riley, 22, of Columbia in connection with a shooting incident in the 100 block of Whispering Winds Drive. Riley is being charged with assault and battery, 1st degree, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling. Investigators...
Men accused of throwing 'Molotov cocktail' in Lexington County school parking lot
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County investigators are searching for three suspects tied to an unusual and dangerous crime committed at the end of January atop a school. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, three men are accused of climbing atop Pleasant Hill Elementary School on Rawl Road...
WIS-TV
Columbia police searching for two suspects in connection with Baymont Inn shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in connection with a shooting incident. Officers said the male is accused of shooting into an occupied room at the Baymont Inn on Jan. 23, the female was with the male suspect.
wach.com
One dead, one injured in single vehicle Orangeburg County crash
One person is dead and another is injured after a single vehicle crash in Orangeburg County. According to officials, the accident took place around 11:20 Wednesday morning on Big Buck Blvd. and One Oak Ln. Two people were in a truck as it was traveling on Big Buck Blvd. The...
WIS-TV
Lexington County Deputies searching for suspects in connection to Molotov cocktail thrown on school grounds
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help with identifying three men in connection to a Molotov cocktail thrown at Pleasant Hill Elementary on Sunday, Jan. 29. Deputies say the three men walked up to the back of the school and...
coladaily.com
Three wanted after explosive device set off near Lexington elementary school
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is looking for three people who allegedly set off an explosive device near Pleasant Hill Elementary School. According to a social media post from the sheriff's department, three men walked up to the back of the school on the night of Jan. 29 and climbed onto the roof.
WIS-TV
Columbia Fire Department investigating fires in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Columbia Fire Department is investigating two fires that occurred in the early morning. According to officials, Cola-Fire Battalion 4 crews responded to a mobile home on fire in Hopkins around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters say the fire started in the bedroom of the home, and no one...
21-year-old woman killed in Manning drive-by shooting
MANNING, S.C. — Investigators are searching for the person responsible for a deadly drive-by shooting in Manning on Thursday night. Manning Police said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Reardon Street in the city of Manning. Based on what police have uncovered so far, the shooter fired multiple shots at a home from an unknown vehicle.
WIS-TV
Irmo firefighters put out boat fire at Lake Murray Dam
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Irmo Fire crews responded to a fire at the Lake Murray Dam. According to the Irmo Fire District, a boat caught on fire at the launch ramp on the Irmo side of the dam. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and no one...
Authorities confirm another Alvin S. Glenn death happened in mid-January
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — On the heels of the announcement by investigators that an inmate of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center was murdered by other inmates there, News19 has learned of another death that happened weeks earlier. As a matter of record keeping, all inmate deaths at South Carolina...
WLTX.com
Columbia man charged with firing into Lexington home over money dispute
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Authorities say a Columbia man is facing numerous charges after allegedly opening fire on a home in Lexington on Thursday. The Lexington Police Department said that Darian Kristopher Riley was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center on Saturday after an investigation led to charges of assault and battery in the first degree and discharging a gun into a dwelling.
WIS-TV
Sumter Police in search of two wanted men for break-in and vehicle thefts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police say they are searching for two men in connection to a break-in and vehicle thefts from a body repair business back in August. Police say warrants were issued for 24-year-old Antonio Maurice Kelley and 20-year-old Daniel Terrell Jefferson. According to the Sumter Police Department...
WIS-TV
Two Men arrested in Orangeburg County catalytic converter theft
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two men were arrested and charged in connection with the theft of 45 catalytic converters in Orangeburg County, reports police. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that 37-year-old Mark Miles, Jr., and 33-year-old Lonnie Padgett, Jr., have been charged in separate incidents. “Spec Ops has...
Comments / 0