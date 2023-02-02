Read full article on original website
Did Georgia’s groundhog Gen. Beauregard Lee see his shadow today?
Spring is coming early. — That’s the word from Georgia’s own furry prognosticator, Gen. Beauregard Lee, as Georgia’s foremost authority on the start of spring emerged from his home at Dauset Trails Nature Preserve in Jackson, he did not see his shadow. For over two decades,...
Georgia's groundhog may be on to something | Here's what February's weather looks like
ATLANTA — Groundhog Day: the time-cherished yearly tradition of letting a rodent prognosticate the weather. On this Groundhog Day 2023, Beau came out of his house in Jackson, Georgia to cloudy skies and rain showers. He didn't see his shadow, predicting an early spring for the Peach State. However,...
Three Georgia listings added to National Register of Historic Places
ATLANTA — Georgia has added three new listings to the National Register of Historic Places. The listings highlight the breadth of Georgia’s historic heritage.
Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Friday's $20 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one brought home the $20 million jackpot prize in Friday's drawing. In Georgia, seven people took home $500. The winning numbers on Feb. 3, 2023, were 1-4-50-54-59 and Mega Ball 17. The Megaplier was 2x. The jackpot will now increase to $31 million for Tuesday's drawing.
This Historic Native American Mound In Georgia May Be Home To The Next National Park
The designations within the National Park System can get a little complicated. While we have National Monuments, National Historic Sites, National Seashores, and other National Park Service-managed sites, we don’t have any official national parks in Georgia. The designation is reserved for large swaths of preserved land that don’t allow activities like hunting or mining. There are currently 63 national parks in the United States, located across 31 states and two U.S. territories. Parks are added and re-categorized fairly often, so it is possible that one day we’ll see a national park in the Peach State. There are several candidates that could receive this illustrious designation, but the one that seems the most likely is the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park in Macon.
Three early takeaways on Georgia football’s top-ranked 2024 recruiting class
Robinson became Georgia’s 10th public commitment in the class. By comparison, Georgia had just six commitments from the members of the 2023 signing class this time last year. With the 2023 signing class mostly put to rest — 5-star tight end Duce Robinson is the only outstanding target still...
Powerball winners in Georgia | Wednesday's $653 million jackpot
ATLANTA — The winless streak continues for the Powerball as no one won the $653 million jackpot on Wednesday. In Georgia though, we had two big winners. The winning numbers for Wednesday, Feb. 1 are 31-43-58-59-66 and Powerball 9. The Power Play was 2x. With no $653 million winner...
Several Southwest Ga. counties getting car seat grant
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several Southwest Georgia counties are getting a mini car seat grant. The grant is from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. Over 100 Department of Public Health departments will be getting the grant. Several southwest Georgia counties like Berrien, Colquitt, Lowndes, Lee, Irwin, Thomas, and...
What you need to know about registering and renewing your vehicle in Georgia
Whether you’re a new Georgian or a born and bred Peach State local, having a solid grasp on the state’s vehicle registration process can save you time and less headaches. And not renewing your registration on time can lead to costly fees over time. Here is a quick primer on what you need to know […] The post <strong>What you need to know about registering and renewing your vehicle in Georgia</strong> appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Georgia may be best for business. But this 30-year-old policy is why some say it's worst for workers
LISTEN: Georgia is often touted as “best for business,” but some policy experts say the state is one of the worst for workers. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports on the Family and Medical Leave Act, 30 years after its passing. Georgia is often touted as “best for business,”...
Georgia-born Blassingame changed how we view the history of slavery
Editor’s Note: This story is one in a series of Black History Month stories that explores the role of resistance to oppr...
Ciera Breland disappearance: Husband Xavier Breland faces extradition to Indiana
CARMEL, Ind. - The husband of missing Indiana mother Ciera Breland could be returning to the Hoosier state soon. Xavier Breland, who remains the sole "person of interest" in her disappearance, faces extradition from Georgia on unrelated charges. Xavier was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious...
Georgia Cancer Center spreads awareness, information at World Cancer Day event
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Health officials say cancer numbers in Georgia are trending down, but we’ve discovered that’s not the case for those in the east Georgia area. The Georgia Cancer Center tells us they are launching a mobile screening unit for cervical and breast cancer that will be here in the late summer. The latest data shows our area sees higher rates of cervical cancer than the rest of the state.
Georgia's Budget Surplus Brings Relief to Residents: Eligible Residents Can Receive Up to $500 in Tax Rebates!
Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, has decided to use $1 billion to provide tax rebates to residents. With the state of Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, the governor, Brian Kemp, has proposed using $1 billion of this surplus to provide tax rebates to residents. The proposal was passed by the state House on Thursday with a 170-1 vote and is now heading to the state Senate for further debate.
Coyote sightings on the rise in Georgia: Why and what to do if you encounter one
ATLANTA - It’s that time of year. More coyotes are being spotted in neighborhoods across metro Atlanta, and it is worrying some pet owners. A wildlife expert explains why more of these critters are being seen and what can be done to keep cats and dogs safe. The big...
Georgians encouraged to prepare for severe weather
ATLANTA – GEMA/HS Agency along with the National Weather Service are encouraging Georgians to prepare for severe weather. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, encourages Georgians to learn and understand the threats of severe weather as well as prepare for various weather events during Severe Weather Preparedness Week on Feb. 6-10.
Georgia lawmakers consider bill that addresses teacher shortage
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia is one of ten states considering a federal bill aimed at addressing the state's teaching shortage. It's called the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact. It was created in part by the Department of Defense, which was looking to help military families. "We've been very fortunate...
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
Yelp says users highly recommended its pastelitos and empanadas.
Black History Month events happening in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — It's Black History Month and Central Georgia has lots of event to celebrate and honor African American history and heritage. 13WMAZ will also be highlighting prominent African American figures in Macon's history daily all month long. You can check out the story here. Freedom in the...
