Roanoke Rapids, NC

Man charged in stabbing, carjacking in Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed in the face and had his vehicle stolen Tuesday night, Roanoke Rapids police said. Around 8:23 p.m., police were sent to the 400 block of Chockoyotte Street in reference to a bloodied man on a porch. Upon arrival, police saw a person with blood on his face in the roadway flagging them down.
Driver offers ride, says passenger stabbed him in the face

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man is recovering from a stab to the face after offering another person a ride in his car. Roanoke Rapids Police say they were called to the 400 block of Chockoyotte St. just after 8:00 Tuesday night for a man on the caller’s porch with blood on him.
Baby found dead in suitcase, Roanoke Rapids mom charged, police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A three-month-old baby was found dead in a suitcase on Wednesday morning and the mother was arrested, according to the Roanoke Rapids Police Department. On Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., police responded to 107 Franklin Street regarding information about the wellbeing of a small child....
POLICE: No charges in deadly Rocky Mount motel shootout

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police said no charges will be filed in a deadly shootout Sunday at a Rocky Mount motel. Police said Damien Williams was killed when he and two other men forced their way into a room at the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard to rob the two men inside.
7 men involved in Rocky Mount man’s hotel death, robbery; police confirm 3 at-large

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department is shedding more light on an incident that left a 20-year-old dead at a city hotel on Sunday night. Police responded to the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. in reference to two men that were injured by gunfire. But now, the police department is saying three men forced themselves inside one of the hotel rooms to commit a robbery.
Police looking for person responsible for shooting dog

FARMVILLE, Pitt County — A dog was picked up from the area of S. Barrett and W. Moore Streets in Farmville with a gunshot wound. The dog is receiving treatment at a veterinarian's office. Anyone who has information on the shooting of the dog or who it belongs to...
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Driver offers ride, says passenger stabbed him in the face.
Henderson police find 2 people dead inside vehicle

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were found dead Tuesday morning from apparent gunshot wounds, Henderson police said. Around 8 a.m., officers were called to a suspicious vehicle parked on the roadside within the 200 block of Gholson Avenue. Officers found two dead males seated in the vehicle, police...
Man faces attempted murder in Walmart shooting

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man was charged with attempted first-degree murder after a shooting at a Walmart in Wilson. Police were called to the store at 2500 Forest Hills Road for shots fired just after 1:00 Monday afternoon. There, they found shell casings, interviewed witnesses, and reviewed security camera footage.
54 pounds of pot seized after Roanoke Rapids traffic stop

54 pounds of pot seized after Roanoke Rapids traffic stop
Suspicious death of juvenile in Nashville under investigation

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an 8-year-old taken to the hospital with severe injuries died. The sheriff’s office was notified around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that the juvenile was at the hospital. They say they were notified before they arrived that the child had died.
Police identify man killed in weekend shooting at Rocky Mount motel

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have identified the 20-year-old man who was shot to death at a Rocky Mount motel. The Rocky Mount Police Department on Tuesday said Damien Williams was killed in the shooting Sunday night at the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard. Police also said...
Man surrenders after seven-hour standoff in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies have released more information on a seven-hour standoff last night. It started Monday night on Ridgewood Road, southeast of Tarboro, where deputies were called for shots being fired. When deputies say they arrived, they saw Anthony Council standing in a window holding...
Investigation underway after deadly Nash County shooting

54 pounds of pot seized after Roanoke Rapids traffic stop
