Man charged in stabbing, carjacking in Roanoke Rapids
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed in the face and had his vehicle stolen Tuesday night, Roanoke Rapids police said. Around 8:23 p.m., police were sent to the 400 block of Chockoyotte Street in reference to a bloodied man on a porch. Upon arrival, police saw a person with blood on his face in the roadway flagging them down.
Baby found dead in suitcase, Roanoke Rapids mom charged, police say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A three-month-old baby was found dead in a suitcase on Wednesday morning and the mother was arrested, according to the Roanoke Rapids Police Department. On Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., police responded to 107 Franklin Street regarding information about the wellbeing of a small child....
POLICE: No charges in deadly Rocky Mount motel shootout
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police said no charges will be filed in a deadly shootout Sunday at a Rocky Mount motel. Police said Damien Williams was killed when he and two other men forced their way into a room at the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard to rob the two men inside.
'You question why and how this has happened,' Roanoke Rapids mother charged after infant found dead in suitcase
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — Roanoke Rapids Police arrested a mother charged in the death of a 3-month-old boy Wednesday. According to police, they responded to a call regarding the well-being of a child around 11:30 a.m. at a home on Franklin Street. Upon arriving at the Franklin Street home,...
7 men involved in Rocky Mount man’s hotel death, robbery; police confirm 3 at-large
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department is shedding more light on an incident that left a 20-year-old dead at a city hotel on Sunday night. Police responded to the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. in reference to two men that were injured by gunfire. But now, the police department is saying three men forced themselves inside one of the hotel rooms to commit a robbery.
Police looking for person responsible for shooting dog
FARMVILLE, Pitt County — A dog was picked up from the area of S. Barrett and W. Moore Streets in Farmville with a gunshot wound. The dog is receiving treatment at a veterinarian's office. Anyone who has information on the shooting of the dog or who it belongs to...
1 dead after 2 shot near Cummins Engine Plant in Whitakers, multiple sources confirm
Major Moore with the sheriff's office said one of the victims remained at the plant located at 9377 US-301 in Whitakers, and the other went down the road to a store in Battleboro, that is technically in Rocky Mount.
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Driver offers ride, says passenger stabbed him in the face. Several felony charges for Maysville man who ran from deputies. Several felony charges for Maysville man who ran from deputies. Second teenager arrested for Kinston shooting. A second teenager has been arrested for a Kinston shooting...
Henderson police find 2 people dead inside vehicle
HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were found dead Tuesday morning from apparent gunshot wounds, Henderson police said. Around 8 a.m., officers were called to a suspicious vehicle parked on the roadside within the 200 block of Gholson Avenue. Officers found two dead males seated in the vehicle, police...
Man faces attempted murder in Walmart shooting
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man was charged with attempted first-degree murder after a shooting at a Walmart in Wilson. Police were called to the store at 2500 Forest Hills Road for shots fired just after 1:00 Monday afternoon. There, they found shell casings, interviewed witnesses, and reviewed security camera footage.
54 pounds of pot seized after Roanoke Rapids traffic stop
Experts in the East breakdown the NC Supreme Court rehearing of two cases. When the North Carolina Supreme Court takes up those cases, one political expert from NC State says what they'll be doing is unheard of. Sheriff's office responds after deputy shoots dog.
'Disgusting! Awful!' Hit-and-run damages Wilson's oldest African-American cemetery
Wilson Police Department is looking for the people responsible for a Saturday hit-and-run at the Rest Haven Cemetery.
Suspicious death of juvenile in Nashville under investigation
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an 8-year-old taken to the hospital with severe injuries died. The sheriff’s office was notified around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that the juvenile was at the hospital. They say they were notified before they arrived that the child had died.
Vance County woman says she pretended to be dead during deadly home invasion
HENDERSON, N.C. — Vance County deputies say an intruder was shot and killed after entering a home on Friday. Deputies found three people had been shot, including two who lived there, at a home on the 100 stretch of Kelly Road as they responded to a home invasion. Jay...
Police identify man killed in weekend shooting at Rocky Mount motel
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have identified the 20-year-old man who was shot to death at a Rocky Mount motel. The Rocky Mount Police Department on Tuesday said Damien Williams was killed in the shooting Sunday night at the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard. Police also said...
Man surrenders after seven-hour standoff in Edgecombe County
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies have released more information on a seven-hour standoff last night. It started Monday night on Ridgewood Road, southeast of Tarboro, where deputies were called for shots being fired. When deputies say they arrived, they saw Anthony Council standing in a window holding...
Investigation underway after deadly Nash County shooting
First responders take part in CPR training provided by Pitt Community College. 54 pounds of pot seized after Roanoke Rapids traffic stop. Experts in...
