Chris Stapleton Announces New ‘All-American Road Show’ 2023 Tour Dates
Chris Stapleton’s year just got a lot busier with the announcement of 20 new dates on his All-American Road Show Tour. The new tour dates include stops in El Paso, Albuquerque, Syracuse, Baltimore, Omaha, St. Louis, Toronto, and more. And, as in years past, Chris is bringing along a motley mix of supporting artists on select dates, including Charley Crockett, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Margo Price, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart, and The War and Treaty.
Tickets for the new dates go on sale on Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale for Stapleton’s fan club members and Citi cardmembers will begin on Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. local time.
In addition to the new All-American Road Show dates, Chris is set to perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 on FOX. He will also headline both RodeoHouston on March 16 and Stagecoach Music Festival on April 30.
Of course, last year Chris and George Strait revealed they were teaming up for a handful of stadium shows in spring/summer 2023, including stops in Glendale (May 6), Milwaukee (June 3), Seattle (June 17), Denver (June 24), Nashville (July 28 & 29), and Tampa (Aug. 5).
Chris Stapleton All-American Road Show (New Dates)
- April 26 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center
- April 27 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
- June 1 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena at The MARK
- June 2 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
- June 8 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
- June 9 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- June 15 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena
- June 16 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- June 22 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
- June 23 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena
- July 6 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
- July 13 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
- July 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- July 15 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- July 19 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
- July 20 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Aug. 10 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- Aug. 11 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- Aug. 17 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Aug. 25 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
