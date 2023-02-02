Chris Stapleton Announces New ‘All-American Road Show’ 2023 Tour Dates

(Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images for ABA)

Chris Stapleton’s year just got a lot busier with the announcement of 20 new dates on his All-American Road Show Tour. The new tour dates include stops in El Paso, Albuquerque, Syracuse, Baltimore, Omaha, St. Louis, Toronto, and more. And, as in years past, Chris is bringing along a motley mix of supporting artists on select dates, including Charley Crockett, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Margo Price, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart, and The War and Treaty.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale on Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale for Stapleton’s fan club members and Citi cardmembers will begin on Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

In addition to the new All-American Road Show dates, Chris is set to perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 on FOX. He will also headline both RodeoHouston on March 16 and Stagecoach Music Festival on April 30.

Of course, last year Chris and George Strait revealed they were teaming up for a handful of stadium shows in spring/summer 2023, including stops in Glendale (May 6), Milwaukee (June 3), Seattle (June 17), Denver (June 24), Nashville (July 28 & 29), and Tampa (Aug. 5).

Chris Stapleton All-American Road Show (New Dates)