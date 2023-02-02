Read full article on original website
Brandon Ingram Leads Pelicans To Win Over LeBron James’ Lakers
During the Saturday night NBA slate, LeBron James scored 27 points for the Los Angeles Lakers in a 131-126 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, putting him 36 away from breaking the NBA career scoring record. “I just want to win,” James said. “You know, you play the game the...
Dallas Mavericks Pair Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving In Bold Trade Scenario
The Dallas Mavericks are now 0-7 in games that Luka Doncic doesn’t play this NBA season following their 119-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Following Jalen Brunson’s departure, they are in significant need of acquiring a co-star. It’s no surprise they are in the mix to acquire All-Star starter Kyrie Irving ahead of the February 9th trade deadline.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Thunder Score Historic 153 vs. Rockets
During the Saturday night NBA slate, the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Houston Rockets 153-121, fueled by 42 points scored by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — setting a new team record for points scored in a single game. “Just (wanted to) be the aggressors,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Play our style, our brand...
VanVleet, Trent Lead Raptors To Road Win vs. Rockets
During the Friday night NBA slate, the Toronto Raptors defeated the Houston Rockets 117-111 to snap a two-game skid. Fred VanVleet scored 32 points, and Gary Trent Jr. added 29 to lead the Raptors. In spite of a slow start to the season, Nurse is impressed with VanVleet’s performance.
Joel Embiid’s 76ers Handily Defeat Struggling Spurs
In their eighth straight loss, the struggling San Antonio Spurs were defeated 137-125 by the Philadelphia 76ers in part of the Friday night NBA slate. The Sixers were led by Joel Embiid, who tallied 33 points and 10 rebounds. Philadelphia, which has the third-best record in the Eastern Conference, was...
Bucks, Nets Eyeing Trade For Wizards’ Will Barton
This NBA offseason the Washington Wizards made a trade with the Denver Nuggets that many people thought would help balance out their roster. They traded Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith in exchange for Monte Morris and Will Barton. In search of help at the point guard position and ball-handlers, this...
Saddiq Bey’s Big Night Leads Pistons To Win vs. Hornets
During the Friday night NBA slate, the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Charlotte Hornets 118-112 behind Saddiq Bey’s 22 points. On Monday, the Pistons lost 111-105 in Dallas. Wednesday’s home game against the Washington Wizards had to be postponed due to airplane problems and weather in Texas.
This Raptors-Thunder Trade Sends Pascal Siakam To Oklahoma City
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been one of the top surprises in the NBA this season. With a 24-27 record, they still rank 13th in the Western Conference, but are just one game out from the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having an All-NBA caliber...
This Bulls-Lakers Trade Sends Zach LaVine To Los Angeles
For NBA fans, there has been an event that they will never forget recently that has been so significant that they can remember where they were when they heard about it. Where were you when you first saw footage of Victor Wembanyama?. There’s a good chance that the NBA’s general...
OG Anunoby Trade Rumors: Grizzlies, Pelicans Near Bidding War?
Right now there aren’t many teams in the NBA that are ready to be sellers ahead of the deadline. All but four teams are within four games of a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament, so finding ways to upgrade rosters has not yet materialized. One team that people are keeping an eye on in that regard is the Toronto Raptors.
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray Fuel Nuggets’ Win Over Hawks
During the Saturday night NBA slate, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Atlanta Hawks 128-108, with Jamal Murray scoring 41 points and Nikola Jokic recording his 18th triple-double on the season. Jokic achieved the 94th triple-double of his career with 14 points, 18 rebounds, and 10 assists. A win puts the...
Kyrie Irving Requests Trade From Brooklyn Nets
It has been a while since the Brooklyn Nets were dominating NBA headlines. They are playing solid basketball, trying to remain afloat, with Kevin Durant sidelined because of an MCL sprain in his right knee. One of the players that have helped keep the team in a good spot in...
Warriors Survive Late Mavs Rally After Stephen Curry Injury
During the Saturday night NBA slate, the Golden State Warriors held off a late rally by a shorthanded Dallas Mavericks team playing without Luka Doncic, winning 119-113. After making five of its first eight shots, Golden State led 11-2 and forced a Mavericks timeout 2:36 into the game. Another big bench performance helped Golden State establish a 40-23 lead after the first quarter. Both teams largely kept pace with one another until the fourth quarter.
Suns’ Deandre Ayton Dominates In Win vs. Pistons
During the Saturday night NBA slate, the Phoenix Suns defeated the Detroit Pistons 116-100 behind the 31 points and 16 rebounds of Deandre Ayton. The Suns have now won eight of their last 10 games, including a win at Boston on Friday, and Devin Booker is approaching the return of his career.
This Nuggets-Rockets Trade Sends Bones Hyland To Houston
As the NBA has evolved, there is a rethinking of what it means to be a point guard in this modern era. In my opinion, every position is being re-litigated at the moment. Nothing is sacred in this era of positionless basketball in the NBA. In spite of this, the point guard has been subjected to the same level of scrutiny as anyone else.
Russell Westbrook Reacts To Lakers’ Kyrie Irving Pursuit
On Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers came short in their 131-126 loss to the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans. With LeBron James nearing NBA history and Kyrie Irving trade rumors looming large, a lot is going on surrounding the team. In any move involving the Lakers acquiring Irving, they would need...
Giannis Antetokounmpo Scores 54, Leads Comeback Win vs. Clippers
During the Thursday night NBA slate, the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter of their 106-105 win over the LA Clippers. Giannis Antetokounmpo fueled that late rally by scoring 20 of his 54 points during the final period. “Tomorrow I think I’m going to go to...
Bulls’ Young Guards Fuel Win vs. LaMelo Ball’s Hornets
On the Thursday night NBA slate, the Chicago Bulls beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-98 despite underwhelming performances by DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. Ayo Dosumnu scored a season-high 22 points, and Coby White added 20 of his own. White made three 3-pointers, and Dosunmu made nine of ten shots. Andre...
This Jazz-Lakers Trade Sends Russell Westbrook To Utah
It is possible for us all to overthink things once in a while. It is also possible for NBA teams to come to that realization as well. It is not uncommon for a problem to have an obvious solution to it. In any case, we try to find a better one. There is a possibility that in the future, we will realize that we had a solution right in front of us the whole time.
Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Clippers Join Pursuit For NBA Star
A new suitor is in the mix to acquire Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. He told the Nets Friday that he wants out of Brooklyn before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the LA Clippers have joined the pursuit of a trade to acquire Irving from the Nets before the February 9th deadline.
