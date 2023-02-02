ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Analysis Network

Dallas Mavericks Pair Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving In Bold Trade Scenario

The Dallas Mavericks are now 0-7 in games that Luka Doncic doesn’t play this NBA season following their 119-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Following Jalen Brunson’s departure, they are in significant need of acquiring a co-star. It’s no surprise they are in the mix to acquire All-Star starter Kyrie Irving ahead of the February 9th trade deadline.
DALLAS, TX
Warriors Survive Late Mavs Rally After Stephen Curry Injury

During the Saturday night NBA slate, the Golden State Warriors held off a late rally by a shorthanded Dallas Mavericks team playing without Luka Doncic, winning 119-113. After making five of its first eight shots, Golden State led 11-2 and forced a Mavericks timeout 2:36 into the game. Another big bench performance helped Golden State establish a 40-23 lead after the first quarter. Both teams largely kept pace with one another until the fourth quarter.
DALLAS, TX
This Nuggets-Rockets Trade Sends Bones Hyland To Houston

As the NBA has evolved, there is a rethinking of what it means to be a point guard in this modern era. In my opinion, every position is being re-litigated at the moment. Nothing is sacred in this era of positionless basketball in the NBA. In spite of this, the point guard has been subjected to the same level of scrutiny as anyone else.
HOUSTON, TX
This Jazz-Lakers Trade Sends Russell Westbrook To Utah

It is possible for us all to overthink things once in a while. It is also possible for NBA teams to come to that realization as well. It is not uncommon for a problem to have an obvious solution to it. In any case, we try to find a better one. There is a possibility that in the future, we will realize that we had a solution right in front of us the whole time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dallas, TX
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

