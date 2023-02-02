ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

VISIT ESTES PARK HAPPENINGS

Feb 9: Geeks Who Drink Thursday Throwdown. Post Chicken and Beer. 4 PM to 9 PM. Feb 3: Art Groove at Earthwood Artisans. Earthwood Artisans. 5 PM to 7 PM. Feb 7: WTF! The Wheel Trivia Fun. Wheel Bar.7 PM to 9 PM. Feb 7: Vinyl Night at Avant Garde...
Impacts of STRs on community

After receiving notice from Larimer County of a proposed short term rental in our neighborhood, my wife and I attended a hearing in late December. It was a disheartening experience and highlighted how easy it is for someone from out of town to put a short term rental in an Estes Valley neighborhood but impossible for neighbors to keep them out, and how people who want to profit from residential neighborhoods take priority over those of us who live in them.
An irruption of birds

From Fort Collins to Pueblo, there have been more than 675 sightings of Bohemian waxwings in. Colorado in January of this year. The reports started to show up in December 2022. Some avid birders, as reported on Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s eBird website, have counted as many as 1000 waxwings in one location.
Trail Gazette Editorial: Are STR regulations the new redlining?

As Larimer County prepares to adopt new regulations pertaining to short term rentals, it is important to ask some serious questions about government regulation and the use of private property. How much government regulation in our lives do we need? Is more government regulation always the answer to every perceived...
Student of the Week: Michael Bird

The Estes Park Trail-Gazette congratulates EPHS senior Michael Bird for being named Bank of Estes Park’s Student of the Week. In his time at EPHS, Michael has kept himself busy as a multi-sport athlete, competing in football, baseball and club baseball, which he plays in Littleton, CO. Michael’s time in these sports have led to him receiving varsity letters in both, all while maintaining a spotless 4.0 GPA, which he recognizes as his biggest accomplishments.
