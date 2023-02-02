ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Top 3 forwards Buffalo Sabres could acquire by trade deadline

The Buffalo Sabres, if they embark on a hot streak after returning to the ice on February 11th, could wind up as buyers at the trade deadline. Last week, we talked about three defensemen the Blue and Gold could trade for as the trade deadline nears. Now, it’s time to shift gears and talk about three forwards the Buffalo Sabres could have their eye on with the deadline approaching.
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

Buffalo Sabres: Granato is still a sound candidate for the Adams Award

In September, Carol Schram of The Hockey News listed Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato as one of five top candidates to take the Jack Adams Award. On September 13th, 2022, Carol Schram listed their top five candidates to win the Jack Adams Award. Among them was Buffalo Sabres head coach Don Granato. Nearly five months later, here we are at the All-Star break, where Granato led the Blue and Gold to a 26-20-4 record (56 points), and just one point behind Pittsburgh for the second wild card spot.
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

3 players the Buffalo Sabres will sign to long-term deals this offseason

One reason the Buffalo Sabres won’t pull off a blockbuster at the trade deadline is that they will look to re-sign their own talent. The Buffalo Sabres are getting better, evidenced by their 26-20-4 record (56 points) and the fact they are currently third in scoring. The Blue and Gold are also the league’s youngest team brimming with potential.
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

FanSided

306K+
Followers
609K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy