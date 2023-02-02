In September, Carol Schram of The Hockey News listed Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato as one of five top candidates to take the Jack Adams Award. On September 13th, 2022, Carol Schram listed their top five candidates to win the Jack Adams Award. Among them was Buffalo Sabres head coach Don Granato. Nearly five months later, here we are at the All-Star break, where Granato led the Blue and Gold to a 26-20-4 record (56 points), and just one point behind Pittsburgh for the second wild card spot.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO