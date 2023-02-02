RENOVO, PA- Friends of the Renovo Library, a community formed group, insures that all funds that they raise and/or have donated to them, are used for the Renovo Area Public Library only. They are not funneled through anywhere else and dispersed or divided. All funds intended for the library when given to them will always be used for the Renovo Area Public Library. The group appreciates and respects that the community would like their money to stay directly here and to fund their own library.

RENOVO, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO