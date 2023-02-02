Read full article on original website
Friends of Renovo Library holding online Soup Sale
RENOVO, PA- Friends of the Renovo Library, a community formed group, insures that all funds that they raise and/or have donated to them, are used for the Renovo Area Public Library only. They are not funneled through anywhere else and dispersed or divided. All funds intended for the library when given to them will always be used for the Renovo Area Public Library. The group appreciates and respects that the community would like their money to stay directly here and to fund their own library.
West Branch Pride and YWCA to create LGBTQ+ safe space
Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming County is embracing its diversity with a new collaboration between West Branch Pride and the YWCA Northcentral PA. A kickoff event in February will celebrate the collaboration between the two groups, a team that began in Dec. 2022 to further their combined vision of a more inclusive community that celebrates diversity. Starting in February, West Branch Pride will begin providing activities, programs and events the second...
Frozen fun at the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The freezing weather on Friday was a perfect start to the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival. The event is a tradition in Union County, filled with activities centered around ice. Dozens of ice sculptures line Market Street and the main attraction is live carving. "I love...
Selinsgrove Inn Sold to Bucks County Investors
SELINSGROVE – The Selinsgrove Inn has been sold. Owner Scott Shaffer told WKOK Friday the hotel was sold to real estate investors from Bucks County. He says the 24-room inn on Market Street will continue to operate as a hotel. The Inn had been on the market for the last few years.
Union County Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival
LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBERE/WYOU) — Frigid temperatures, ice, and a swim, they go together perfectly right? Well, that’s just what you can find at the “Heart of Lewisburg” ice festival this weekend. The Lewisburg Ice Festival is a frosty February favorite that’s been welcoming crowds for nearly 20 years. “Very excited about the ice festival […]
Polar Bear Plunge in Union County
LEWISBURG, Pa. — It was certainly a freezing day for an icy dip in Union County. Our own Nikki Krize joined other brave souls for a Polar Bear Plunge at the Lewisburg landing Saturday afternoon. The plunge benefits the nonprofit Lewisburg Neighborhoods. It was just one of the many...
Farmer-Forecaster Eric Finkenbinder Sees Weather Changing
EAST EARL, Pa. — Eric Finkenbinder has more reasons than most people to pay attention to the weather. He’s the chief meteorologist at TV station ABC27 in Harrisburg, and he works on his family’s beef and crop farm in Perry County. Finkenbinder also writes weather commentary for...
Addison Deborah Schoonover
Addison Deborah Schoonover went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the age of 24 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA after a short yet valiant battle with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia. Addison illuminated the world upon her birth on April 23, 1998. She was the...
Highway lighting improvement project starts Monday near Lock Haven
A PennDOT crew will begin a highway lighting improvement project Monday, Feb. 6 in Clinton County. The project consists of removing and replacing the existing highway lighting on Route 2012 (Paul Mack Boulevard), Route 120 and Route 220 at exit 111/Lock Haven/Castanea. PennDOT expects minimal traffic impacts as work will take place behind the guide rail but encourages drivers to build a few extra minutes into their travel schedules as short delays are possible while work takes place. Overall work on this safety improvement project includes upgrading lighting and traffic signal poles, signal heads, and traffic signal controllers to include radar detection units. It also includes installing closed-circuit televisions, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction. Bruce & Merrilees Electric Company of New Castle is the contractor on this $2 million project. The project is slated to conclude by early October.
Unusual weather in January explained
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— It’s no secret that this past month has been incredibly warm, but we did end up setting a record for both temperatures and snowfall at the airport. Eyewitness News spoke with the National Weather Service today about the records and why we’ve seen such warm weather. “For the month of January 2023, […]
Fire breaks out at Centre County business
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fire tore through Advanced Powder Products (APP) in Rush Township early Wednesday morning while people were inside. First responders were called to the business, which is located at the 300 block of Enterprise Drive, around 2 a.m. on Feb. 1. Assistant Philipsburg Fire Chief David Greenwald said they are […]
Geisinger seeks volunteers for pet therapy program
Danville, Pa. — If the height of the pandemic taught us anything, it's that healthcare professionals have busy, stressful jobs. To help prevent burnout and heal trauma, Geisinger has launched Paws to Reflect, a program that uses pet therapy and peer support to provide relief and comfort for its employees. “We asked our caregivers what would help them feel more supported and get them through a difficult day. They responded with two very clear needs: more emotional support and more puppies,” said Brittany Drumm, program...
Food pantry at Shikellamy High School helping hungry students
SUNBURY, Pa. — When you're hungry at school, it can be hard to concentrate. Food insecurity is a problem everywhere, including the Shikellamy School District in the Sunbury area. "There's a big need in our community, especially with the cost of everything going up — the cost of food,...
Dog found abandoned in parking lot in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — Police in Montoursville responded to the area of the Hobby Lobby in Loyalsock Township Friday night for a report of a dog found abandoned outside. The german shepherd was locked inside a crate with a bag of dog food on top. State police took the...
Paul Mack Boulevard lighting improvement project starts Monday
LOCK HAVEN, PA – PennDOT has announced a start date of Monday, Feb. 6, for a highway lighting improvement project along Paul Mack Boulevard. The project consists of removing and replacing the existing highway lighting on Route 2012 (Paul Mack Boulevard), Route 120 and Route 220 at exit 111/Lock Haven/Castanea.
Eye Care welcomes retina specialist Dr. Andrews
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Eye Care Specialists is pleased to welcome Retina Specialist Anthony Andrews, M.S., M.D. to our team of fellowship trained ophthalmologists. Dr. Andrews received a B.S. and M.S. in Molecular Biochemistry & Biophysics at Yale University and medical degree at the University...
Mansfield Fire Hall designated as warming center for those impacted by power outages
MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) — The Tioga County 911 Center has been made aware of the power outages impacting residents in Tioga County and has declared the Mansfield Fire Hall a temporary warming center for those impacted. The fire hall can be found at 381 S. Main St. in Mansfield and is currently staffed to aid […]
LH Men’s Track & Field Impressive at Pioneer Fast Trax Invitational
UTICA, NY – The Lock Haven men’s indoor track and field team took on the Pioneer Fast Trax Invitational today, and a number of Bald Eagles put up Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) qualifying marks and strong times on Saturday afternoon in New York. The Bald Eagles shining...
Snowstorm of geese On The Pennsylvania Road
TURBOTVILLE, Pa. — The mild January seems to have nature a bit confused, including thousands of migrating snow geese. They usually pass through part of central Pennsylvania later in the season, but they are hanging out there now. Jon Meyer took the Pennsylvania Road to get a look at...
Man Arrested After Stealing Golf Cart and Selling It
SUNBURY – A Sunbury man was arrested and is now jailed after stealing a golf cart from a local golf course and tried selling it to another man. Stonington state police say arrested was 35-year-old Joseph Kemper and is now in Northumberland County Jail on $200,000 bail for mid-January incident.
