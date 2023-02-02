ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina woman scores $100,000 win with lucky Powerball ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a $100,000 win by a Wayne County woman. Jennifer Nunn, of Goldsboro, took a chance on a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize in the Wednesday, January 25, 2023 drawing. Nunn bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket from Quick Mart on...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at Publix in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — No one won the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, but someone did buy a ticket worth $50,000 at the new Publix store on Wood Duck Drive in Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. This is the second winning ticket sold in Horry County this week, after another […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wild941.com

Florida Woman With Winning Powerball Ticket Has Been Identified

Congratulations to the Florida woman who became a millionaire after claiming her $2M prize from a previous Powerball drawing. Reports tell us that Chuwee Gaiwan of Palm Bay won the prize from A drawing that happened last year in September. Gaiwan purchased her ticket from a Circle K in Palm Bay.
PALM BAY, FL
Daily Voice

$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In NJ

A Powerball ticket from the Saturday night, Feb. 4 drawing good for $1 million was sold in New Jersey. Given that no tickets matched all of the winning numbers, the Monday, Feb. 6 jackpot will climb to $747 million, according to lottery officials. The $1 million winner matched all five...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Winning $300K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A lucky lottery player in Walterboro won $300,000 by playing Palmetto Cash 5. The ticket was purchased at the I95 and 64 Shell along Bells Highway. “The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday, February 1, for a prize of $100,000,” said officials with the South Carolina […]
WALTERBORO, SC
wpde.com

Sixth-largest powerball jackpot still up for grabs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — With no winner in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, Saturday’s just got interesting. Someone stands to win a hefty $700 million and lay claim to the sixth-largest jackpot in Powerball history. That’s a $375 million cash payout for whoever can overcome odds of 1...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
iheart.com

North Carolina Woman 'Soaking It All In' After Scoring Lottery Jackpot

A woman in North Carolina has some extra money set aside for her retirement after hitting a nearly half-million dollar jackpot in the state lottery. Teresa Logan, of Fayetteville, and her husband often play the Cash 5 lottery game using the state lottery's website, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. After getting a reminder from her husband to purchase another Quick Pick ticket for Wednesday's (January 25) drawing, she ended up buying what proved to me a winning ticket.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Centre Daily

Woman yanks ticket from husband after scratch-off reveals $500,000 SC lottery prize

A wife couldn’t contain her excitement after her husband scratched off a winning lottery ticket, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials. The woman said she was so overcome with joy that she “took the ticket from his hands” when she realized they had won the top prize on the $500,000 Multiplier Money game, lottery officials said in a Jan. 31 news release.

