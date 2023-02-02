ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBAY Green Bay

Huge fire brings down commercial facility in Newton

Domestic violence is a much talked about topic in the wake of the double homicide in Green Bay. After a few hours of deliberation, the jury reached a quick verdict. A nonpartisan group finds chronic absenteeism rising in Wisconsin. Green Bay schools saw one of the greatest increases.
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

2-6-23 large scrap pile fire at fdl’s sadoff iron and metal

Nobody was injured in a large scrap pile fire at Sadoff Iron and Metal in Fond du Lac. Shortly after 6:30am Sunday firefighters were called to the scene on West Arndt Street and found a large scrap pile of cars and other bulk recyclable materials burning adjacent to their large shredding operation. The departments aerial truck was used to extinguish the fire while a Sadoff’s equipment operator breaked up the scrap pile. The materials were waiting to be processed in the shredder as part of the recycling operation.
FOND DU LAC, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Edgewater Generating Station to Become Edgewater Battery Project

The days are numbered for the iconic twin stacks of Sheboygan’s Edgewater Generating Station, but a new role in the energy picture will be established at the property. On Wednesday, Alliant Energy announced plans to build the Edgewater Battery Project that will store enough energy to power over 100,000 homes.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
NBC26

Otter Street Fisheree draws crowd to Lake Winnebago

OSHKOSH — Hundreds packed Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh for a day of food, drink, pond hockey and fishing at the annual Otter Street Fisheree Saturday. Temperatures in the low twenties and gusty winds persisted for most of the day, but Andrew Clark—a board member of Otter Street Fishing Club, who organized the event—said those conditions were just right for the fisheree.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Nitschke Bridge closing to marine traffic until early March

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Part of the Fox River will be closed to boat traffic for more than a month. Green Bay's Public Works Department says the Ray Nitschke Bridge will close to marine traffic on Monday. It is set to remain closed until March 10. Crews will be doing...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Fox Cities Army reserve unit prepares for deployment

NEENAH (WLUK) -- A farewell ceremony in Neenah was filled with smiles, hugs and pictures. It made for an emotional day for members of the 395th Ordnance Company. "It's kind of hard I guess to really express -- I'm sure you guys don't know the type of feeling it is," Staff Sgt. Tyler Wood said. "It's a weird feeling but it's a good feeling at the same time."
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

Knott sworn in as Green Bay fire chief

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Metro Fire Department swore in its new chief Friday. Matthew Knott has 25 years of public service experience in career and volunteer departments. He also has law enforcement experience. Knott comes from the Rockford Fire Department, which is the second largest department in...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Cold weather ushers in the 2023 FOX 11 Ice Desk

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The groundhog has predicted six more weeks of winter, so the weather is perfect for the 2023 FOX 11 Ice Desk built. Krystal Kleer Ice Sculptures of Appleton spent Thursday building the desk on the FOX 11 Weather Deck. The FOX 11 Ice Desk will remain on...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Local leaders want to shut down the Green Bay prison

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a growing call from local leaders to shut down the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI). Letters from a bipartisan coalition -- among them, the Brown County sheriff, Allouez village president, and both Wisconsin state lawmakers who represent the village -- were sent to the Secretary of the State Department of Corrections.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC26

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responds to early morning scrap metal fire

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded early Sunday morning to a scrap pile fire at Sadoff's Iron and Metal recycling center. Located at 240 West Arndt Street, crews encounter a large scrap pile of cars and other bulk recyclable materials burning across from a large shredding operation at 6:36 a.m.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Several Northeast WI high school dance teams win top honors at state

LA CROSSE (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Southwest High School Troyettes received a fire truck escort back to school after claiming first place in Division 2 Pom at the state competition in La Crosse this weekend. Parents, friends and fellow students greeting the team as they arrive back home Sunday.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers And Manitowoc Holding Joint Meeting With The DOT

Manitowoc and Two Rivers City Officials are scheduled to hold a joint meeting with the State Department of Transportation today. Two Rivers City Manager Greg Buckley says discussions will center around the DOT’s plan to resurface all of Memorial Drive in 2025. Additionally, Buckley told us, “We have got...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Police Identify Two Killed on Elkay Lane

The Green Bay Police Department has released the identities of the two women who were killed last weekend. The bodies of 58-year-old Rhonda Cegelski of Green Bay and 53-year-old Paula O’Connor of Bellevue were found in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane last Sunday. 48-year-old Richard Sotka the Second...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Newton fire downs large scrap yard facility

NEWTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The fire erupted in a commercial complex just west of Cleveland - its flames quickly engulfed buildings run by B&B Metals. According to the Cleveland Fire Department, no one was injured in the blaze and the fire is contained, but firefighters are still in the process of working on hot spots. Fire crews from several counties were called to assist: Manitowoc, Brown, Calumet, and Sheboygan. More than 30 pieces of equipment and around 70 firefighters were involved, according to Clifford Henning, Assistant Fire Chief of the Cleveland Fire Department.
NEWTON, WI
Fox11online.com

Fond du Lac Blades ready to represent Team USA in French Cup

(WLUK) -- Area ice skaters will not only represent the U.S. on an international stage, but Northeast Wisconsin as well. The Fond du Lac Blades synchronized skating team will compete as Team USA in Rouen, France for the French Cup Friday. The Blades are one of eight junior synchronized skating...
Fox11online.com

30 fire departments respond to scrap pile fire in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY (WLUK) – Fire departments from four counties have been responding to a Saturday afternoon scrap pile fire in southern Manitowoc County. While speaking with FOX 11 at about 3:45 p.m., the assistant chief for the Cleveland Fire Department, Clifford Henning, said the fire is about 80% contained at B&B Metals Processing. He says the fire call came in just after 1 p.m.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Close Vote Sinks Parks-Building Renovation

The Door County Board of Supervisors decided that an unbudgeted amount of $340,000 was too much to pay this year to remodel the County of Door’s parks maintenance garage located at John Miles Park in Sturgeon Bay. The project is in the county’s capital-improvement plan and was originally estimated...
DOOR COUNTY, WI

