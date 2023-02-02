ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

9NEWS

A new roundabout is coming to northern Colorado

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Construction is about to begin on a new roundabout in Weld County. The first phase of construction has begun on a roundabout west of Eaton at Weld County Road (WCR) 74 and WCR 33. Weld County officials said that while initial work is underway, road...
WELD COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested

A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
DENVER, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

VISIT ESTES PARK HAPPENINGS

Feb 9: Geeks Who Drink Thursday Throwdown. Post Chicken and Beer. 4 PM to 9 PM. Feb 3: Art Groove at Earthwood Artisans. Earthwood Artisans. 5 PM to 7 PM. Feb 7: WTF! The Wheel Trivia Fun. Wheel Bar.7 PM to 9 PM. Feb 7: Vinyl Night at Avant Garde...
ESTES PARK, CO
tourcounsel.com

Foothills | Shopping mall in Fort Collins, Colorado

The Shops at Foothills, formerly Foothills Fashion Mall and Foothills Mall, is a shopping mall in Fort Collins, Colorado, United States. Opened in 1972, the mall was developed by EverWest, a joint venture of Everitt Enterprises and Westcor. Original tenants of the mall included Sears, May-Daniels & Fisher, and The Denver Dry Goods Company.
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

What’s Really Going on with Colorado’s Biggest Theme Park?

If you've lived in Colorado for long enough, you've probably spent some time at the state's biggest, and arguably most fun theme park, Elitch Gardens. However, if that does apply to you, some news back in 2018 likely hurt your feelings pretty bad as an announcement was made that the park would be closing and the property is set to be developed into something that is, well, not roller coasters.
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Denver may lease Comfort Inn for homeless families

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee will consider next week leasing the Comfort Inn at 4685 Quebec St. for homeless families. The Finance and Governance Committee will consider a contract Tuesday with Quebec Hospitality LLC doing business as Comfort Inn for $5.8 million for one year. The cost is based on a room rate of $110 per night. The hotel contains 138 rooms. The contract includes an option to buy the hotel.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Why is Xcel Energy advertising to a captive audience?

DENVER — Why does Xcel Energy advertise?. It is a question we have received from several viewers and Xcel customers as we've reported extensively on high Xcel Energy bills. “I sent you an email asking why does Xcel advertise to customers on television and radio when I can’t shop for another energy provider where I live? I can’t hire Black Hills or United Power, I have Xcel,” said Mike Chadwick, an Arvada resident and Xcel customer.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Annual homeless person count uncovers the misery of cold Colorado streets

It figured that Rena Cayou’s persnickety space heater would pick Tuesday morning’s darkest, most frigid hour to spark and sputter until it was a useless lump of metal. She gathered her belongings and walked to the nearest convenience store where she thought she fixed the cranky thing. When she returned to her original spot in the hidden carport of an abandoned Englewood business, she borrowed an outdoor electrical outlet, fired the heater up and again it blew. It's often the way the world works for...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
aboutboulder.com

Boulder’s Most Famous Residents

Boulder, Colorado is a city located at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. It was founded in 1859 during the Pike’s Peak Gold Rush and was named after the large boulders in the area. Throughout its history, Boulder has been known for its natural beauty, outdoor recreation opportunities, and its progressive and eco-friendly culture.
BOULDER, CO
aboutboulder.com

Boulder’s Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded

Boulder, Colorado has experienced some extremely cold temperatures and heavy snowfall in its history. Here are a few fun facts related to the cold and snow in Boulder:. The coldest temperature ever recorded in Boulder was -29°F (-34°C) on January 9, 1875. Boulder receives an average of about...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver is experiencing the longest stretch without snow in a month

Much snowier than normal weather last month means the five consecutive days without snow Denver will experience from Wednesday through Sunday will be the longest since early January.The last occurrence of snow in Denver was on the final day of January last Tuesday. The city officially measured 0.1 of snow that day in the early morning hours.Since then there has been no snow in the metro area or anywhere else in Colorado and the same is expected for Sunday. The last time Denver went five consecutive days without snow was January 6-10 or four weeks ago.The streak may end at five days because a few flurries or very light snow showers are possible along the Front Range on Monday. And then there will be another chance next Thursday. But snow will be mostly in the high country both days and it's possible Denver receives no measurable snow next week.The longer term outlook calls for higher than normal precipitation across all of Colorado during the third week of February. That may be the week more impactful snow returns to Denver and the Front Range.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Officer falls from bridge after I-25 police chase

A police officer fell about 30 feet off a bridge while trying to arrest a suspect, according to the Fountain Police Department. Jim Hooley reports. A police officer fell about 30 feet off a bridge while trying to arrest a suspect, according to the Fountain Police Department. Jim Hooley reports.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Drought eases from Denver to Colorado's Western Slope

As January wrapped up with above normal snowfall and cold in Denver, most of Colorado enjoyed extra snow. That helped to battle drought conditions statewide.This week's drought monitor has most of the Denver metro area up to Fort Collins and into the foothills drought free as a result of our recent winter snowfall. Greeley down to Denver International Airport, eastern Aurora into Castle Rock is still abnormally dry.Statewide, almost half of the state is drought free. About 45% in the grey map area is free from drought conditions with all of the welcome snowfall this season so far.The Eastern Plains from Interstate 25 out to Nebraska and Kansas still have various levels of drought from moderate to extreme. The worst drought conditions are still locked over the southeast and northeastern corners of the state. With a few spots still in the extreme red coloring. 
DENVER, CO

