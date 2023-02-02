Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Mystical Hotel of America: The Stanley HotelSiddhartha SapkotaEstes Park, CO
Send Your Valentine a Surprise From Colorado's Sweetheart CityColorado JillLoveland, CO
Bear Captures 400 Selfies with Hijacked Wildlife Camera in the United StatesSara IrshadBoulder, CO
Sultana High wide receiver attending CU Coach Prime’s first Junior DayThe HD PostBoulder, CO
Zach and Madison Were Preparing for Their Wedding When He Was Diagnosed With Cancer.Gochi EzFort Collins, CO
boulderreportinglab.org
All three Fresh Thymes businesses in Boulder have now closed, due to escalating costs and permitting woes
After nearly a decade in business, Christine Ruch shut down her restaurant Fresh Thymes Eatery in December 2022, citing labor shortages and the high cost of goods caused by the pandemic. She said she would keep her coffee shop next door, Bodega, and nearby kitchen and catering spot Fresh Thymes...
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Denver’s free park for skiers, snowboarders now open
Skiers and snowboarders can now visit the Ruby Hill Rail Yard to practice their sport.
A new roundabout is coming to northern Colorado
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Construction is about to begin on a new roundabout in Weld County. The first phase of construction has begun on a roundabout west of Eaton at Weld County Road (WCR) 74 and WCR 33. Weld County officials said that while initial work is underway, road...
KDVR.com
Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested
A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
Estes Park Trail Gazette
VISIT ESTES PARK HAPPENINGS
Feb 9: Geeks Who Drink Thursday Throwdown. Post Chicken and Beer. 4 PM to 9 PM. Feb 3: Art Groove at Earthwood Artisans. Earthwood Artisans. 5 PM to 7 PM. Feb 7: WTF! The Wheel Trivia Fun. Wheel Bar.7 PM to 9 PM. Feb 7: Vinyl Night at Avant Garde...
tourcounsel.com
Foothills | Shopping mall in Fort Collins, Colorado
The Shops at Foothills, formerly Foothills Fashion Mall and Foothills Mall, is a shopping mall in Fort Collins, Colorado, United States. Opened in 1972, the mall was developed by EverWest, a joint venture of Everitt Enterprises and Westcor. Original tenants of the mall included Sears, May-Daniels & Fisher, and The Denver Dry Goods Company.
What’s Really Going on with Colorado’s Biggest Theme Park?
If you've lived in Colorado for long enough, you've probably spent some time at the state's biggest, and arguably most fun theme park, Elitch Gardens. However, if that does apply to you, some news back in 2018 likely hurt your feelings pretty bad as an announcement was made that the park would be closing and the property is set to be developed into something that is, well, not roller coasters.
cpr.org
Colorado shuts down oil company K.P. Kauffman’s wells after it falls short on cleanup plan
A company that operates over 1,200 oil wells northeast of Denver has lost its license to pump and sell oil and gas after it failed to follow a state-ordered cleanup plan for dozens of its hazardous spills. K.P. Kauffman now has six months to come back into compliance with the...
Denver may lease Comfort Inn for homeless families
(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee will consider next week leasing the Comfort Inn at 4685 Quebec St. for homeless families. The Finance and Governance Committee will consider a contract Tuesday with Quebec Hospitality LLC doing business as Comfort Inn for $5.8 million for one year. The cost is based on a room rate of $110 per night. The hotel contains 138 rooms. The contract includes an option to buy the hotel.
A massive hole opens up in the middle of an east Denver street
A water main break on Eudora and 9th streets in east Denver opened up a massive hole in the middle of the street, Thursday morning.
Why is Xcel Energy advertising to a captive audience?
DENVER — Why does Xcel Energy advertise?. It is a question we have received from several viewers and Xcel customers as we've reported extensively on high Xcel Energy bills. “I sent you an email asking why does Xcel advertise to customers on television and radio when I can’t shop for another energy provider where I live? I can’t hire Black Hills or United Power, I have Xcel,” said Mike Chadwick, an Arvada resident and Xcel customer.
Annual homeless person count uncovers the misery of cold Colorado streets
It figured that Rena Cayou’s persnickety space heater would pick Tuesday morning’s darkest, most frigid hour to spark and sputter until it was a useless lump of metal. She gathered her belongings and walked to the nearest convenience store where she thought she fixed the cranky thing. When she returned to her original spot in the hidden carport of an abandoned Englewood business, she borrowed an outdoor electrical outlet, fired the heater up and again it blew. It's often the way the world works for...
aboutboulder.com
Boulder’s Most Famous Residents
Boulder, Colorado is a city located at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. It was founded in 1859 during the Pike’s Peak Gold Rush and was named after the large boulders in the area. Throughout its history, Boulder has been known for its natural beauty, outdoor recreation opportunities, and its progressive and eco-friendly culture.
How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban
Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
aboutboulder.com
Boulder’s Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded
Boulder, Colorado has experienced some extremely cold temperatures and heavy snowfall in its history. Here are a few fun facts related to the cold and snow in Boulder:. The coldest temperature ever recorded in Boulder was -29°F (-34°C) on January 9, 1875. Boulder receives an average of about...
Denver is experiencing the longest stretch without snow in a month
Much snowier than normal weather last month means the five consecutive days without snow Denver will experience from Wednesday through Sunday will be the longest since early January.The last occurrence of snow in Denver was on the final day of January last Tuesday. The city officially measured 0.1 of snow that day in the early morning hours.Since then there has been no snow in the metro area or anywhere else in Colorado and the same is expected for Sunday. The last time Denver went five consecutive days without snow was January 6-10 or four weeks ago.The streak may end at five days because a few flurries or very light snow showers are possible along the Front Range on Monday. And then there will be another chance next Thursday. But snow will be mostly in the high country both days and it's possible Denver receives no measurable snow next week.The longer term outlook calls for higher than normal precipitation across all of Colorado during the third week of February. That may be the week more impactful snow returns to Denver and the Front Range.
KDVR.com
Officer falls from bridge after I-25 police chase
A police officer fell about 30 feet off a bridge while trying to arrest a suspect, according to the Fountain Police Department. Jim Hooley reports. A police officer fell about 30 feet off a bridge while trying to arrest a suspect, according to the Fountain Police Department. Jim Hooley reports.
Drought eases from Denver to Colorado's Western Slope
As January wrapped up with above normal snowfall and cold in Denver, most of Colorado enjoyed extra snow. That helped to battle drought conditions statewide.This week's drought monitor has most of the Denver metro area up to Fort Collins and into the foothills drought free as a result of our recent winter snowfall. Greeley down to Denver International Airport, eastern Aurora into Castle Rock is still abnormally dry.Statewide, almost half of the state is drought free. About 45% in the grey map area is free from drought conditions with all of the welcome snowfall this season so far.The Eastern Plains from Interstate 25 out to Nebraska and Kansas still have various levels of drought from moderate to extreme. The worst drought conditions are still locked over the southeast and northeastern corners of the state. With a few spots still in the extreme red coloring.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
