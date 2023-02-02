ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Smiley: Choosing home decor over music

"Visitors to my home ask about the saxophone mounted in a shadow box in my living room," says Dale Marks, of Baton Rouge. "It all started with a night of partying with my wife. It ended with me pulling out my sax from high school band to play some music.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU Tiger Band, zydeco aritst Sean Ardoin lose out on a Grammy for 2022 collaboration

The Golden Band from Tigerland and Lake Charles zydeco artist Sean Ardoin came up short of a Grammy on Sunday. The LSU band and Ardoin's collaborative album, "Full Circle," was in the running for best regional roots album, a category announced at the afternoon's 65th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony. Major awards were given out at the televised Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Personnel moves at Manship Theatre, Neel-Schaffer, Investar

-- Dishili Young has been promoted by Neel-Schaffer to vice president, engineer manager. Young has more than 20 years of experience providing program management, project management and engineering design services for large-scale transportation projects. She joined Neel-Schaffer in 2017 and manages the firm's Louisiana Transportation and Civil Design groups. In 2019, she was named Member of the Year by the Women Transportation Seminar Louisiana Chapter for her contributions, and she serves as vice president for WTS Baton Rouge Chapter.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southside scores late goal to slip past Acadiana

One goal was all that separated two district foes after their clash in the first round of the Division I playoffs Saturday. Southside’s goal in the 77th minute by Carlos Carpenter gave the Sharks the edge in a 1-0 thriller over Acadiana at the Youngsville Sports Complex in a game where they looked second best for most of the time, said Acadiana coach Jan Richard.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ponchatoula knocks off Madison Prep in Charger Classic

Ponchatoula earned a statement win 56-48 over Madison Prep on Saturday night in the second weekend of the Charger Classic, hosted at Scotlandville. The point guard-center duo of Jeremiah Lewis and Allen Graves helped the Green Wave (21-6) build an early lead, then take it back in the second half after Madison Prep (23-2) threatened to seize control. Lewis scored 14 of his 26 points in the first half and made six free throws down the stretch to preserve the win.
PONCHATOULA, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette Christian quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson headed to Colorado

Lafayette Christian Academy quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson is bound for Boulder, Colorado. Johnson committed to the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday in front of friends, family and teammates at the LCA Sports Complex. The junior, who had nearly two dozen offers, chose the Buffaloes over LSU and Florida. "It was a good...
BOULDER, CO
theadvocate.com

Landowners sue Lafayette for property damage in quick-take land grab

A group of landowners is suing Lafayette Consolidated Government for damages to its property in a quick-take land grab for drainage work that judges ruled was an abuse of the government's powers. Bendel Partnership filed a lawsuit Jan. 31 seeking compensation for damages to the property, including dirt, trees and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Cajuns enjoy rousing win on special night at the Cajundome

UL’s 77-67 victory over Marshall on Saturday at the Cajundome was just a special night for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Even though there’s three home games left, it was Senior Night, so friends and family flocked the court for the pregame ceremony. There were some old friends returning...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Swamp life: Plan to revitalize Maurepas Swamp finally moving ahead

It is a scene straight out of Louisiana lore, a seeming exemplar of swamp life: Craggy cypress trees, moss dangling from their branches, stretch out for thousands of acres atop dark, shallow waters. But a quick glance does not do it justice. In fact, the Maurepas Swamp, covering a vast...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

LED announces state's top manufacturers, here are the winners

Louisiana Economic Development announced the 2022 Lantern Award winners, which go to companies around the state that demonstrate excellence in manufacturing. Area winners are D&T Crawfish in Abbeville, Swamp Dragon in Baton Rouge, Cospolich in Destrehan and MECO in Mandeville. Lantern Award honorees are selected by Louisiana’s Regional Planning and...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

SWAC-leading Southern men enjoying big crowds

As the Southern men’s basketball team heads into the second half of its Southwestern Athletic Conference schedule, one thing has become clear — Jaguar Nation has taken notice. The Jaguars (12-10, 8-1) have been in first place all season, and reeled off three consecutive wins since suffering their...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette Parish elementary, middle schoolers meet and perform for honor choir

Dozens of elementary and middle school students who were selected as part of the District Honor Choir sang Friday in front of parents and teachers. Fifth and sixth grade students were chosen by their teachers to participate in the choir as representatives for their school. Seventh and eighth grade students auditioned and were selected based on their scores.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Three-vehicle crash on I-10 West leaves one man dead

One man is dead following a crash on Interstate 10 Friday last night, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I. Bobby Ray Carver, 71, of Hueytown, Alabama, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police. The crash, which involved three vehicles, ocurred about 9:30 p.m. Friday, on I-10...
HUEYTOWN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy