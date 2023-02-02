Read full article on original website
Smiley: Choosing home decor over music
"Visitors to my home ask about the saxophone mounted in a shadow box in my living room," says Dale Marks, of Baton Rouge. "It all started with a night of partying with my wife. It ended with me pulling out my sax from high school band to play some music.
Photos: Mystic Krewe of Mutts rolls on Sunday
The 2023 CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade rolled down North Boulevard in downtown Baton Rouge, La., on Sunday, February 5, 2023. The theme of the 2023 parade is “Jurassic Bark.”
LSU Tiger Band, zydeco aritst Sean Ardoin lose out on a Grammy for 2022 collaboration
The Golden Band from Tigerland and Lake Charles zydeco artist Sean Ardoin came up short of a Grammy on Sunday. The LSU band and Ardoin's collaborative album, "Full Circle," was in the running for best regional roots album, a category announced at the afternoon's 65th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony. Major awards were given out at the televised Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
Personnel moves at Manship Theatre, Neel-Schaffer, Investar
-- Dishili Young has been promoted by Neel-Schaffer to vice president, engineer manager. Young has more than 20 years of experience providing program management, project management and engineering design services for large-scale transportation projects. She joined Neel-Schaffer in 2017 and manages the firm's Louisiana Transportation and Civil Design groups. In 2019, she was named Member of the Year by the Women Transportation Seminar Louisiana Chapter for her contributions, and she serves as vice president for WTS Baton Rouge Chapter.
Southside scores late goal to slip past Acadiana
One goal was all that separated two district foes after their clash in the first round of the Division I playoffs Saturday. Southside’s goal in the 77th minute by Carlos Carpenter gave the Sharks the edge in a 1-0 thriller over Acadiana at the Youngsville Sports Complex in a game where they looked second best for most of the time, said Acadiana coach Jan Richard.
Ponchatoula knocks off Madison Prep in Charger Classic
Ponchatoula earned a statement win 56-48 over Madison Prep on Saturday night in the second weekend of the Charger Classic, hosted at Scotlandville. The point guard-center duo of Jeremiah Lewis and Allen Graves helped the Green Wave (21-6) build an early lead, then take it back in the second half after Madison Prep (23-2) threatened to seize control. Lewis scored 14 of his 26 points in the first half and made six free throws down the stretch to preserve the win.
Lafayette Christian quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson headed to Colorado
Lafayette Christian Academy quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson is bound for Boulder, Colorado. Johnson committed to the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday in front of friends, family and teammates at the LCA Sports Complex. The junior, who had nearly two dozen offers, chose the Buffaloes over LSU and Florida. "It was a good...
Landowners sue Lafayette for property damage in quick-take land grab
A group of landowners is suing Lafayette Consolidated Government for damages to its property in a quick-take land grab for drainage work that judges ruled was an abuse of the government's powers. Bendel Partnership filed a lawsuit Jan. 31 seeking compensation for damages to the property, including dirt, trees and...
Cajuns enjoy rousing win on special night at the Cajundome
UL’s 77-67 victory over Marshall on Saturday at the Cajundome was just a special night for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Even though there’s three home games left, it was Senior Night, so friends and family flocked the court for the pregame ceremony. There were some old friends returning...
Push to get summer school or tutoring for kids struggling with reading reaches Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge schools are moving to implement a new statewide rule that requires districts to identify current third and fourth-graders who are struggling in reading and provide them with 30 hours of additional reading instruction, either at school or through private tutoring services. And while Baton Rouge school leaders agree...
Port of South Louisiana finally releases appraisal for its $445M bid to buy Avondale site
The Port of South Louisiana has disclosed the appraisal it used to come up with a price tag of $445 million to buy the former Avondale shipyard site, a figure that raised eyebrows among regional port officials and politicians when the deal was announced last month. The valuation, commissioned by...
Southeastern Louisiana University showing works by sculptor Carlie Trosclair
Southeastern Louisiana University’s Contemporary Art Gallery in Hammond is showing “if you lived here, you’d be home by now,” an exhibit featuring a selection of art works made by sculptor Carlie Trosclair. The free exhibition is open through Feb. 23 and is the largest exhibition of...
Swamp life: Plan to revitalize Maurepas Swamp finally moving ahead
It is a scene straight out of Louisiana lore, a seeming exemplar of swamp life: Craggy cypress trees, moss dangling from their branches, stretch out for thousands of acres atop dark, shallow waters. But a quick glance does not do it justice. In fact, the Maurepas Swamp, covering a vast...
Time after time: Another steady race nets another field house record for LSU signee
Consistency is the calling card of just about every distance runner. It is fair to say Zachary’s Rhen Langley took things to a new level at LSU’s Last Chance Indoor Qualifier. Langley set his second Carl Maddox Field House high school record of the indoor season by winning...
With Ochsner Lafayette General expansion, Oil Center at 'interesting inflection point'
It’s been just over a year since Chris Rader and his information technology firm moved into their new home in Lafayette’s Oil Center, but already he knows the neighborhood so well he could almost double as a tour guide. The CEO of Rader Solutions moved his business into...
LED announces state's top manufacturers, here are the winners
Louisiana Economic Development announced the 2022 Lantern Award winners, which go to companies around the state that demonstrate excellence in manufacturing. Area winners are D&T Crawfish in Abbeville, Swamp Dragon in Baton Rouge, Cospolich in Destrehan and MECO in Mandeville. Lantern Award honorees are selected by Louisiana’s Regional Planning and...
SWAC-leading Southern men enjoying big crowds
As the Southern men’s basketball team heads into the second half of its Southwestern Athletic Conference schedule, one thing has become clear — Jaguar Nation has taken notice. The Jaguars (12-10, 8-1) have been in first place all season, and reeled off three consecutive wins since suffering their...
Lafayette Parish elementary, middle schoolers meet and perform for honor choir
Dozens of elementary and middle school students who were selected as part of the District Honor Choir sang Friday in front of parents and teachers. Fifth and sixth grade students were chosen by their teachers to participate in the choir as representatives for their school. Seventh and eighth grade students auditioned and were selected based on their scores.
Three-vehicle crash on I-10 West leaves one man dead
One man is dead following a crash on Interstate 10 Friday last night, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I. Bobby Ray Carver, 71, of Hueytown, Alabama, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police. The crash, which involved three vehicles, ocurred about 9:30 p.m. Friday, on I-10...
LSU pitcher Thatcher Hurd donates NIL earnings to local charity
LSU right-hander Thatcher Hurd donated 100% of his NIL money to the LSU Food Pantry. The money was enough for 30,000 pounds of food, and on Thursday, he helped pack and distribute the food. “I just try to be like my ad, he’s always instilled in me that too much...
