Ponchatoula earned a statement win 56-48 over Madison Prep on Saturday night in the second weekend of the Charger Classic, hosted at Scotlandville. The point guard-center duo of Jeremiah Lewis and Allen Graves helped the Green Wave (21-6) build an early lead, then take it back in the second half after Madison Prep (23-2) threatened to seize control. Lewis scored 14 of his 26 points in the first half and made six free throws down the stretch to preserve the win.

PONCHATOULA, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO