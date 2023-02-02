Read full article on original website
Related
WIVB
US, states weigh farmland restrictions after Chinese balloon
HARLOWTON, Mont. (AP) — Near the banks of Montana’s Musselshell River, cattle rancher Michael Miller saw a large, white orb above the town of Harlowton last week, a day before U.S. officials revealed they were tracking a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the state. The balloon caused a stir in the 900-person town surrounded by cattle ranches, wind farms and scattered nuclear missile silos behind chain link fences.
WIVB
Lawmakers gear up to grill Biden officials over Chinese spy balloon
Lawmakers are planning to probe the Biden administration for what they are calling a failure to protect national security as a Chinese spy balloon flew over the U.S. for several days before it was shot down Saturday. While there has been no official announcement of an investigation yet, House Republicans...
WIVB
‘Tripledemic’ infected nearly 40 percent of households, survey finds
(The Hill) – The winter’s “tripledemic” of respiratory viruses impacted nearly 40 percent of U.S. households, with someone there getting sick with the flu, COVID-19 or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), according to a new survey from KFF released Tuesday. The flu and RSV hit much harder...
WIVB
Chinese balloon ordeal could overshadow State of the Union
The takedown of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon has the White House worried the unexpected ordeal could overshadow President Biden’s State of the Union address. Biden has faced criticism from Republicans and pressure from his own party to explain why the administration let the balloon fly over much of the U.S. before the military was able to shoot it down on Saturday.
WIVB
Jim Jordan requests communications between Biden administration, social media companies
Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee are requesting documents that include communications between the Biden administration and social media companies as part of the panel’s investigation into what the GOP says were efforts to “suppress free speech and censor content online.”. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the chairman of...
WIVB
UN eyes revival of millets as global grain uncertainty grows
RUSHINGA, Zimbabwe (AP) — While others in her Zimbabwean village agonize over a maize crop seemingly headed for failure, Jestina Nyamukunguvengu picks up a hoe and slices through the soil of her fields that are lush green with a pearl millet crop in the African country’s arid Rushinga district.
WIVB
Here are some of the states that won big in the new House GOP
A handful of states are emerging as big winners in the new House Republican majority as their representatives head to prominent roles on key panels. Republicans from states including Texas, Florida, Mississippi and Kentucky are chairing or sitting on some of the highest-profile committees. These assignments offer lawmakers the opportunities to address issues in their states and to cement or launch their careers, as is the case for some freshmen.
WIVB
Democratic freshmen invite Parkland, Uvalde parents to SOTU
Two progressive Democratic House freshmen from Florida and Texas invited parents of two victims of school shootings as their guests for President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday. Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas) invited Brett Cross, whose son Uziyah García was one of the 19 schoolchildren who died...
WIVB
The pandemic missing: The kids who didn’t go back to school
She’d be a senior right now, preparing for graduation in a few months, probably leading her school’s modern dance troupe and taking art classes. Instead, Kailani Taylor-Cribb hasn’t taken a single class in what used to be her high school since the height of the coronavirus pandemic. She vanished from Cambridge, Massachusetts’ public school roll in 2021 and has been, from an administrative standpoint, unaccounted for since then.
Comments / 0