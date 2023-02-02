After receiving notice from Larimer County of a proposed short term rental in our neighborhood, my wife and I attended a hearing in late December. It was a disheartening experience and highlighted how easy it is for someone from out of town to put a short term rental in an Estes Valley neighborhood but impossible for neighbors to keep them out, and how people who want to profit from residential neighborhoods take priority over those of us who live in them.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO