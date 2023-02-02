Read full article on original website
Related
wsvaonline.com
3 Virginia college students killed in West Virginia crash
MATHIAS, W.Va. (AP) — Three Virginia college students were killed when their vehicle left a road and struck a tree in West Virginia, authorities said Friday. The single-vehicle accident occurred Thursday night along West Virginia Route 259 near the Virginia border, the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
wsvaonline.com
Backlog exposes operational flaws at VEC
The Virginia Employment Commission is sorting through a large backlog of cases after the pandemic exposed concerning operational flaws. A 2022 J-LARC report revealed that nearly 98-thousand unemployment insurance appeals have accumulated at the V-E-C, many of which came in during pandemic-era shutdowns. A report one year prior by the same agency found that the Commission was underfunded, short-staffed and working with outdated technology.
wsvaonline.com
Hamlet leads EMU Women’s Basketball past Lynchburg in OT
HARRISONBURG, Va. – Five seconds left, down by one, no sweat for Mya Hamlet. The sophomore drove the lane and scored the game-winning bucket as EMU picked up a 73-71 overtime win over Lynchburg on Saturday. Records: EMU 9-13, 4-11 ODAC | Lynchburg 7-14, 6-8 ODAC. First Quarter. Lynchburg...
wsvaonline.com
Shifflett earns preseason All-SBC softball selection; Dukes picked 5th
NEW ORLEANS — James Madison first baseman Hannah Shifflett was named to the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Softball Preseason All-Conference Team, the league announced Thursday afternoon. The Dukes were picked to finish fifth in a vote of the league’s 12 head coaches. Louisiana was the unanimous favorite in...
wsvaonline.com
James Madison Men’s Basketball takes down ODU in Norfolk, 78-73
NORFOLK, Va. – James Madison picked up its fifth win in its last six games on Thursday night, going on the road to capture a 78-73 win at Old Dominion in Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball at Chartway Arena. The Dukes (16-8, 7-4 SBC) hit 10 of their...
wsvaonline.com
Reiskind named first EMU Strength and Conditioning Coach
HARRISONBURG, Va. – EMU Director of Athletics Carrie S. Bert recently announced that Michael Reiskind has been tabbed to be the first strength and conditioning coach in the university’s history. “As a former student athlete at the University of Lynchburg, and working as an intern with Ed Smith,...
wsvaonline.com
JMU Women’s Basketball rolls to big win at South Alabama, 72-54
MOBILE, Ala. – Senior guard Kiki Jefferson registered her sixth double-double of the season with 22 points and a career-high 14 rebounds off the bench to help James Madison cruise past South Alabama, 72-54, on Thursday night inside the Mitchell Center. The win snaps the Dukes’ two-game losing streak...
wsvaonline.com
Royals’ Men’s Basketball loses to Ferrum, 81-65
HARRISONBURG, Va. – Sometimes, you just run into a hot shooting team. That’s what happened to EMU on Saturday, as the Panthers of Ferrum College shot 61% from the field for the game en route to an 81-65 win. Records: EMU 5-17, 1-12 ODAC | Ferrum 9-13, 5-8...
Comments / 0