Miller Grove ISD to Close Tuesday

Jamie Fox with Miller Grove ISD contacted KSST to inform the public that all extra curricular activates scheduled tonight, (Mon.), and tomorrow, (Tues.), have been cancelled. Also, the school will be closed tomorrow, (Tues.), due to inclement weather. Please stay tuned for future updates.
