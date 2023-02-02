Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Alleged Walmart Scam Affecting Texas ShoppersC. HeslopTexas State
This Houston woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
The Chicago Bears were the Houston Texans in 1969Larry E LambertChicago, IL
Related
Former HISD elementary teacher under investigation after multiple allegations of molestation
The investigation wasn't done until after the teacher resigned in July 2022 after one student made an outcry that spurred additional allegations.
Mother of student killed in Santa Fe mass shooting arrested after Confederate flag argument
Rosie Yanas has been dealing with change and tragedy. She's a grieving mother who said her arrest after taking down her neighbor's Confederate flag was "unjust."
Confederate flag fight continues in Santa Fe neighborhood
SANTA FE, Texas — A Confederate flag in a Galveston County neighborhood has sparked a heated debate. Rosie Yanas, 34, says she was wrongfully arrested for taking the flag down from a fence that borders her parents’ home. Yanas says it’s been an ongoing issue that law enforcement...
inforney.com
Sheriff identifies man killed in Saturday shooting
A man was killed Saturday after allegedly entering a Bullard-area home and threatening the homeowner's fiancée, according to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. The accused man was identified by Smith as Mark Anthony Correro, a 50-year-old man from Houston. According to officials, Smith County deputies were dispatched about 11:30...
Real-time Bus Stop Alerts Now Available in Klein ISD’s SMART Tag Parent Portal
Klein ISD’s new transportation parent portal provides real-time bus stop alerts so parents and guardians know exactly when to head to the designated location. Parents can now log in and view their child’s bus route, see estimated arrival times, and receive alerts for any delays or changes to the schedule.
Woman was having mental health episode when she led Beaumont officers on chase into Houston: Police
The woman was having a mental health episode as she led officers on a chase. She's been arrested, but police said she will be receiving help in jail.
Drive-by shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in separate areas in SW Houston, Houston police says
According to HPD, the two victims were on Fleetwell Dr. when a suspect opened fire. One victim died at the scene. The second ran from the area and died from his injuries.
kjas.com
Police arrest Jasper teen in connection with recent thefts
Officers with the Jasper Police Department have charged a teen from Jasper High School with theft following an investigation into two recent incidents that were reported to have occurred in the area. Lt. Garrett Foster said the investigation began on January 20th, when basketball players from Vidor, who came to...
Man dead after Bullard home invasion
BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who allegedly invaded a home in Bullard on Saturday. According to authorities, a Mark Anthony Correro, 50, of Houston, entered a residence unlawfully and claimed that the homeowner’s truck was his. The homeowner was able to force the man out […]
N. Harris Co. neighbors were arguing before 1 shot through wall hitting the other, deputies say
The sheriff's office said the suspect and the victim were arguing between their two units when the shot was fired Friday in north Harris County.
KBTX.com
Huntsville PD investigating fatal shooting at party
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting at a large house party early Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and three others injured. HPD said they responded to the area of 19th Street and Avenue O just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday and located the four...
Two men arrested after Beaumont Police find drugs, firearm in vehicle Friday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested two men Friday night after finding drugs and a firearm in their vehicle. On Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:17pm., Beaumont Police Officers were patrolling the area of Washington Blvd. and Sabine Pass Ave. when they tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Deputies: Driver killed in crash after group of vehicles seen street racing along I-10 near Winnie
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — A driver was killed Saturday after a group of vehicles was spotted street racing along the East Freeway towards Winnie, deputies said. The Chambers County Sheriff's Office said it started getting calls at about 2:30 p.m. about multiple vehicles racing on the eastbound lanes of the East Freeway from Mont Belvieu.
'A few people made some bad choices' | Humble ISD says more charges possible in connection with Atascocita HS fights
HUMBLE, Texas — The actions of a few have put a school of more than 3,800 students in the news this week. "What took place is appalling, frightening and shocking,” community activist Quanell X said during a news conference on Wednesday. He and activist Dr. Candice Matthews shared...
Buna community mourning loss of Central Baptist Church deacon following 'tragic fall accident'
BUNA, Texas — The Buna community and members of a Jasper County church are mourning the loss of a well-known deacon. David Moore was a deacon at Central Baptist Church. While the Jasper County Sheriff's Office is investigating his death, Public Information Officer Karli Cherry told 12News officials believe Saturday's incident was a tragic accident.
Orange County constable makes yearly Valentine's Day offer to turn in your ex
VIDOR, Texas — For the third year in a row an Orange County Constable is offering up a special deal to scorned lovers on Valentine's Day. Got an ex who's got warrants? Carrying drugs? If so, Orange County Precinct Four Constable Matthew Ortego has got a Valentine's Day offer just for you.
Man arrested, accused of waving stolen gun while making TikTok video inside Spring grocery store
The 19-year-old is accused of holding a stolen gun while making TikTok videos inside a grocery store.
Extra police at Quail Valley Middle School in Fort Bend ISD after school shooting threat
The district said that while there was nothing to suggest the threat was credible, it wanted to add officers out of an abundance of caution.
Deputy removed from Galena Park ISD after 'inappropriate communications' with student, Pct. 3 says
The deputy was removed from a campus in Galena Park ISD, where the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office has a contractual agreement to provide security throughout the district.
Jogger falls into Buffalo Bayou while trying to get help following alleged robbery, deputies say
The woman told officials she ran down the steps near the bayou to get help after being robbed, and that's when she accidentally fell into the water.
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 0