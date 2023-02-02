Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Preview: Northwestern at Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. -- Potentially snapping out of a cold spell with Thursday's win at Ohio State, Wisconsin (13-7, 5-6) looks to keep its momentum going as they host Northwestern (15-7, 6-5) on Sunday. The Wildcats edged the Badgers 66-63 in Evanston on Jan. 23, a game that featured 11 ties...
Buckeyes have no answer for Dickinson as Michigan cruises to 77-69 win
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ohio State’s midseason slump continued as the Buckeyes fell behind rival Michigan early and dropped a 77-69 decision at the Crisler Center on Sunday afternoon. Ohio State had no answer for Michigan’s All-Big Ten center Hunter Dickinson. He came in averaging 17.7 points and...
Hoops: Buckeyes 4-point underdogs at Michigan | But ESPN's BPI favors OSU?
Here is an oddity for you: Ohio State's men's basketball team is a 4-point underdog at Michigan today (1 p.m.; CBS) but ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives the Buckeyes a 62 percent chance of winning the game. No, that is not a misprint. Ohio State (11-11, 3-8 Big Ten) has lost eight of its last nine games, so the Buckeyes being underdogs is not surprising in the least. But the fact that the analytics consider OSU to be the favorite in this contest over the Wolverines (12-10, 6-5) is quite shocking. Not that Michigan has been great itself this year, but the Wolverines have at least played reasonably well in the Big Ten and they are playing in the friendly confines of Crisler Center today.
Michigan basketball never trails, Hunter Dickinson scores 26 to spark victory over Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team never trailed as it beat Ohio State, 77-69, on Sunday afternoon in front of a sold-out crowd at the Crisler Center. The Wolverines were led by Hunter Dickinson, who was nearly unstoppable in the post and finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Kobe Bufkin added 13 and eight while holding Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State’s leading scorer, to a 4-for-14 afternoon from the field. That defensive effort contributed to the Buckeyes shooting 41% from the floor.
Preview, live thread and updates: Michigan basketball vs. Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team earned one of its best wins of the season at Northwestern earlier this week, and any hopes of an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament depend on continuing to impress in February. Fortunately for the Wolverines, four of the...
Noah Ruggles says thank you to Ohio State, Buckeye Nation
Noah Ruggles' college career has come to an end. The kicker spent two seasons with Ohio State after three years at North Carolina but is out of eligibility following the 2022 season. On Saturday, Ruggles made his departure from the sport official with a post on Instagram. In the post,...
Ohio State's Chris Holtmann sees stretches of good play, too many on going issues Buckeyes' loss at Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ohio State's rough stretch since the start of the new year continued on Sunday afternoon as the Buckeyes lost to Michigan at the Crisler Center 77-69. This game marked the fourth straight loss for the Scarlet and Gray, the second time since the calendar flipped that the team has lost four or more games, and a ninth defeat in the last 10 contests.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio 2024 Offensive Lineman Marc Nave Jr. Says Ohio State is "At The Top" of His List Following His Offer
Whenever Marc Nave Jr. reflects on his first-ever memories of football, Ohio State comes to mind. Somewhere at the Nave household, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound 2024 Ohio offensive lineman swears there’s photographic evidence of him sporting former Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller’s jersey when he was seven years old.
Ohio State's Chris Holtmann on ejection vs. Wisconsin: 'This was an official who I couldn't communicate with'
Ohio State lost again on Thursday night, dropping a 65-60 result at home to Wisconsin. It was an eighth loss in nine games and likely ended any hopes the Buckeyes had of making the NCAA Tournament, save for winning the Big Ten Tournament. It’s been a rough last month for...
High 4-star Texas RB sets multi-day Ohio State visit with family
One of the country’s top running backs and his parents will head north to Ohio State for a multi-day visit.
Ohio State Football: The Shoe named one of the most famous stadiums
The Ohio State football program is one of the most storied programs in college football history. That comes from the tradition of winning that they’ve built, along with having one of the best crowds in college football. They also play in one of the best stadiums in college football.
Meet Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class after National Signing Day
The National Signing Day has officially passed, which means the 2023 recruiting cycle is basically over. After being a field goal away from reaching the College Football Playoff National Championship game, Ohio State football enters the season full of pressure and expectations. They finished with the fifth-best recruiting class in...
The Bucket Talks the Talk
It was good to finally have an opportunity to talk to the Ohio State coaches this past week after a month of silence in the wake of the loss to Georgia. That seems like a really long time, doesn’t it? It’s one of those weird gaps in the schedule where the coaches aren’t made available all that often. You know why they were available? Because this was what used to be National Signing Day!
Crystal Ball pick for Buckeyes to add O-lineman to their 2024 class
Crystal Ball pick for Ohio State Buckeyes to add an offensive lineman to their 2024 recruiting class.
Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now open
A highly-anticipated celebrity-owned restaurant finally opened this week in Ohio after the grand opening was initially delayed back in January. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Esco Restaurant & Tapas held their grand opening event in Columbus, according to local sources.
aarp.org
Before the Highway: Columbus, Ohio
Imagine a community of neat Cape Cod homes, front porches, green lawns, several churches, and a locally owned corner store where children can walk or ride a bike. That was Hanford Village, a Columbus, Ohio, suburb developed in 1946 to meet the needs of returning World War II soldiers. Marketed by the developer as “Homes for Negro families,” the community was especially attractive to the state’s cadre of Tuskegee Airmen.
sciotopost.com
Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also
OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
614now.com
New York sandwich chain and Texas taco spot coming to Columbus development
A pair of national restaurant brands are adding new Columbus locations. Both DiBella’s Subs and Torchy’s Tacos will join Hamilton Quarter, the mixed-use development located on the city’s northeast side, according to a press release from local developer Casto. DiBella’s, the long-standing restaurant chain from Rochester, New...
Revitalization to follow Westland Mall demolition this spring
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Changes are coming to the west side of Columbus as the former Westland Mall is set to be demolished. The site has been deteriorating for some time, as a Sears location was the last store open at Westland before closing in 2017. “It’s exciting to know there’s going to be revamp, […]
247Sports
71K+
Followers
426K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0