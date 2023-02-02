ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

247Sports

Preview: Northwestern at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. -- Potentially snapping out of a cold spell with Thursday's win at Ohio State, Wisconsin (13-7, 5-6) looks to keep its momentum going as they host Northwestern (15-7, 6-5) on Sunday. The Wildcats edged the Badgers 66-63 in Evanston on Jan. 23, a game that featured 11 ties...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Hoops: Buckeyes 4-point underdogs at Michigan | But ESPN's BPI favors OSU?

Here is an oddity for you: Ohio State's men's basketball team is a 4-point underdog at Michigan today (1 p.m.; CBS) but ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives the Buckeyes a 62 percent chance of winning the game. No, that is not a misprint. Ohio State (11-11, 3-8 Big Ten) has lost eight of its last nine games, so the Buckeyes being underdogs is not surprising in the least. But the fact that the analytics consider OSU to be the favorite in this contest over the Wolverines (12-10, 6-5) is quite shocking. Not that Michigan has been great itself this year, but the Wolverines have at least played reasonably well in the Big Ten and they are playing in the friendly confines of Crisler Center today.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Michigan basketball never trails, Hunter Dickinson scores 26 to spark victory over Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team never trailed as it beat Ohio State, 77-69, on Sunday afternoon in front of a sold-out crowd at the Crisler Center. The Wolverines were led by Hunter Dickinson, who was nearly unstoppable in the post and finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Kobe Bufkin added 13 and eight while holding Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State’s leading scorer, to a 4-for-14 afternoon from the field. That defensive effort contributed to the Buckeyes shooting 41% from the floor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Ohio State's Chris Holtmann sees stretches of good play, too many on going issues Buckeyes' loss at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ohio State's rough stretch since the start of the new year continued on Sunday afternoon as the Buckeyes lost to Michigan at the Crisler Center 77-69. This game marked the fourth straight loss for the Scarlet and Gray, the second time since the calendar flipped that the team has lost four or more games, and a ninth defeat in the last 10 contests.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

The Bucket Talks the Talk

It was good to finally have an opportunity to talk to the Ohio State coaches this past week after a month of silence in the wake of the loss to Georgia. That seems like a really long time, doesn’t it? It’s one of those weird gaps in the schedule where the coaches aren’t made available all that often. You know why they were available? Because this was what used to be National Signing Day!
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Kristen Walters

Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now open

A highly-anticipated celebrity-owned restaurant finally opened this week in Ohio after the grand opening was initially delayed back in January. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Esco Restaurant & Tapas held their grand opening event in Columbus, according to local sources.
COLUMBUS, OH
aarp.org

Before the Highway: Columbus, Ohio

Imagine a community of neat Cape Cod homes, front porches, green lawns, several churches, and a locally owned corner store where children can walk or ride a bike. That was Hanford Village, a Columbus, Ohio, suburb developed in 1946 to meet the needs of returning World War II soldiers. Marketed by the developer as “Homes for Negro families,” the community was especially attractive to the state’s cadre of Tuskegee Airmen.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also

OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
OHIO STATE
614now.com

New York sandwich chain and Texas taco spot coming to Columbus development

A pair of national restaurant brands are adding new Columbus locations. Both DiBella’s Subs and Torchy’s Tacos will join Hamilton Quarter, the mixed-use development located on the city’s northeast side, according to a press release from local developer Casto. DiBella’s, the long-standing restaurant chain from Rochester, New...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

