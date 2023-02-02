ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac County chase, Oshkosh man arrested

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A 35-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested Saturday morning, Feb. 4, for several charges after fleeing deputies and crashing in Fond du Lac County. A Fond du Lac County deputy first pulled the man over near Johnson and Pioneer around 3 a.m. Officials said the license plates were suspended and did not match the vehicle.
OSHKOSH, WI
wtaq.com

Female inmate dies in Rock County jail

JANESVILLE, WI (WSAU) – A female inmate was found dead in her cell at the Rock County jail early Thursday morning. A statement from the sheriff’s department says officers were conducting routine cell checks around 1am when the female inmate was found on the floor, unresponsive. Medical staff...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Nursing home CEO indicted on federal fraud charges in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A senior living facility CEO has been indicted in Wisconsin on federal charges that he committed fraud against the government and employees and his alleged crimes led to a decline in the quality of care for patients at nursing homes. A grand jury in the Western...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Weekly: ‘This is every parents’ worst nightmare’

Of note: This week we highlight a story by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Elliot Hughes which raises serious questions about Wisconsin’s child-welfare system. Hughes tells the story of 14-month-old Princess Lard, who died in her father’s home after officials removed her from her mother’s. Rachel Lard says her baby had previously returned from staying at her father’s house with injuries. But officials blamed Lard and placed the child with her father, whose partner now stands charged with child abuse. Writes Hughes: “For Lard and child safety advocates, accountability also rests with state child welfare workers, who removed her baby from a safe home, placed her elsewhere and were responsible for her safety at the time of her death.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

An afternoon on Lake Mendota with Wisconsin's King of Kites

MADISON, Wis. -- Kites filled Madison's skyline on Sunday afternoon for the second day of Frozen Assets on Lake Mendota. For Dale Bowden, the former president of the Wisconsin Kiters and the current president of the Midwest chapter of the American Kite Fliers Association, it's a great day.
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

Man given 16 years for shooting at kids throwing snowballs

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man convicted of shooting at a group of children who threw snowballs at his car in 2020 received a 16-year prison sentence on Friday. WITI-TV reports that prosecutors had asked for a 25-year prison sentence after jurors found William Carson guilty of two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in November.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel 3000

Over 200 gallons of soup served up at Madison's Souper Bowl

MADISON, Wis. -- Ahead of Super Bowl LVII next week, there was a different kind of Souper Bowl going on Saturday at Madison West High School. Over 200 gallons of soup were served up at Souper Bowl XXVII, the largest fundraiser of the year for the UW-Madison student chapter of Habitat for Humanity of Dane County.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin bank robbed again, same location targeted twice in a week

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Credit Union in southcentral Wisconsin was once again the target of a robbery after another suspect left the bank with cash for the second time in a week. According to the Madison Police Department, the second robbery happened on February 2 around 10:45 a.m.,...
MADISON, WI
Fox11online.com

Verdict for Oshkosh student accused of stabbing police officer

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The man who stabbed a police liaison officer while he was a student at Oshkosh West High School has been found guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Grant Fuhrman, now 20 years old, learned the verdict Friday evening for the December 2019 incident. Prosecutors say Officer Mike...
OSHKOSH, WI
939thegame.com

Thompson Steps Down as NFHF President

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Never Forgotten Honor Flight in Central Wisconsin will have new leadership. WAOW TV reports that Mike Thompson, the first and only President in the group’s 11-year history, is stepping down from the position. Thompson says he would like to spend more time with...
WAUSAU, WI

