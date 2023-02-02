Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac County chase, Oshkosh man arrested
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A 35-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested Saturday morning, Feb. 4, for several charges after fleeing deputies and crashing in Fond du Lac County. A Fond du Lac County deputy first pulled the man over near Johnson and Pioneer around 3 a.m. Officials said the license plates were suspended and did not match the vehicle.
wtaq.com
Female inmate dies in Rock County jail
JANESVILLE, WI (WSAU) – A female inmate was found dead in her cell at the Rock County jail early Thursday morning. A statement from the sheriff’s department says officers were conducting routine cell checks around 1am when the female inmate was found on the floor, unresponsive. Medical staff...
WSAW
Nursing home CEO indicted on federal fraud charges in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A senior living facility CEO has been indicted in Wisconsin on federal charges that he committed fraud against the government and employees and his alleged crimes led to a decline in the quality of care for patients at nursing homes. A grand jury in the Western...
Channel 3000
CEO of company that operated Wisconsin nursing homes charged with fraud
MADISON, Wis. -- The CEO of a New Jersey-based company that operated nursing homes in Wisconsin was indicted Thursday on charges of health care fraud, the Department of Justice announced. Kevin Breslin, 56, of Hoboken, N.J., and KBWB Operations LLC were also charged with six counts of wire fraud, three...
Wisconsin Weekly: ‘This is every parents’ worst nightmare’
Of note: This week we highlight a story by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Elliot Hughes which raises serious questions about Wisconsin’s child-welfare system. Hughes tells the story of 14-month-old Princess Lard, who died in her father’s home after officials removed her from her mother’s. Rachel Lard says her baby had previously returned from staying at her father’s house with injuries. But officials blamed Lard and placed the child with her father, whose partner now stands charged with child abuse. Writes Hughes: “For Lard and child safety advocates, accountability also rests with state child welfare workers, who removed her baby from a safe home, placed her elsewhere and were responsible for her safety at the time of her death.”
Wisconsin Man Guilty In Retrial Of Antifreeze Poisoning Of Wife Who Penned ‘Letter From The Grave’
"I'm suspicious of Mark's suspicious behavior and fear for my early demise,” Julie Jensen wrote in a letter days before she died of ethylene glycol poisoning in 1998. A Wisconsin man was convicted this week for a second time in the "ghastly" 1998 murder of his wife, who died of antifreeze poisoning.
Channel 3000
An afternoon on Lake Mendota with Wisconsin's King of Kites
MADISON, Wis. -- Kites filled Madison's skyline on Sunday afternoon for the second day of Frozen Assets on Lake Mendota. For Dale Bowden, the former president of the Wisconsin Kiters and the current president of the Midwest chapter of the American Kite Fliers Association, it's a great day.
Channel 3000
Amid federal push for renters' rights, Wisconsin keeps pace at thousands of eviction filings monthly
MADISON, Wis. -- From July through November last year, landlords filed more than 2,000 evictions a month in court across the state of Wisconsin -- a return to pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the Eviction Lab at Princeton University. The numbers underscore what a new push from the Biden...
Channel 3000
Voting on new names for Madison plows ends at 8 p.m. Friday
MADISON, Wis. -- There are just a few hours left to vote on the names for several of Madison's snow plows. The city is asking the public to name four pieces of snow removal equipment from the Streets Division.
Man given 16 years for shooting at kids throwing snowballs
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man convicted of shooting at a group of children who threw snowballs at his car in 2020 received a 16-year prison sentence on Friday. WITI-TV reports that prosecutors had asked for a 25-year prison sentence after jurors found William Carson guilty of two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in November.
Channel 3000
Over 200 gallons of soup served up at Madison's Souper Bowl
MADISON, Wis. -- Ahead of Super Bowl LVII next week, there was a different kind of Souper Bowl going on Saturday at Madison West High School. Over 200 gallons of soup were served up at Souper Bowl XXVII, the largest fundraiser of the year for the UW-Madison student chapter of Habitat for Humanity of Dane County.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin bank robbed again, same location targeted twice in a week
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Credit Union in southcentral Wisconsin was once again the target of a robbery after another suspect left the bank with cash for the second time in a week. According to the Madison Police Department, the second robbery happened on February 2 around 10:45 a.m.,...
WISN
'UPFRONT' recap: RNC plans more 'election integrity' efforts in Wisconsin ahead of 2024
MILWAUKEE — Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel says "election integrity" efforts will continue in key battleground states like Wisconsin ahead of the 2024 presidential election. "In 2022, it wasn't contentious because we did do election integrity, and we did elect in your state, you have to elect poll...
Channel 3000
MMSD officials give details on law enforcement presence near Memorial High School
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Metropolitan School District officials gave more details Saturday on what prompted a large law enforcement presence near Jefferson Middle School and Memorial High School Friday afternoon. In a message to families, the principals of both schools said a person was seriously injured in an incident at...
Channel 3000
Former Excelsior treasurer accused of stealing property tax payments
EXCELSIOR, Wis. -- A former treasurer for the Town of Excelsior was accused Friday of using her position to steal property tax payments. Brittany Syvrud, 36, of Rock Springs was charged in Sauk County with theft from a business setting and misconduct in public office.
Fox11online.com
Verdict for Oshkosh student accused of stabbing police officer
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The man who stabbed a police liaison officer while he was a student at Oshkosh West High School has been found guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Grant Fuhrman, now 20 years old, learned the verdict Friday evening for the December 2019 incident. Prosecutors say Officer Mike...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Plea expected for OASD employee accused of hit-and-run in school vehicle
OCONOMOWOC — An Oconomowoc Area School District employee who was charged with a felony following an incident in which he allegedly hit a woman and then drove from the scene is expected to enter a plea in the case next month. Jeffrey Cota, 54, was charged last August with...
939thegame.com
Thompson Steps Down as NFHF President
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Never Forgotten Honor Flight in Central Wisconsin will have new leadership. WAOW TV reports that Mike Thompson, the first and only President in the group’s 11-year history, is stepping down from the position. Thompson says he would like to spend more time with...
Channel 3000
No charges for Dane County deputy who fatally shot man in Oregon in October
OREGON, Wis. -- A Dane County Sheriff's Office deputy who fatally shot a man in Oregon in October will not face charges, the county's district attorney's office announced Friday. Detective Clint Seltzner shot and killed Jose Carlos Jimenez, 21, on Oct. 23, 2022, after responding to a report that Jimenez...
