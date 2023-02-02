Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral homeO'RemsUrbandale, IA
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800sCJ CoombsGasconade County, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KCCI.com
Iowa craft brew festival returns to Des Moines in June
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Brewers Guild says The Iowa Craft Brew Festival will be held at the Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park on Saturday, June 3. The festival is a showcase for Iowa's best craft breweries. Each ticket gets you unlimited samples, a special tasting glass...
National Broadcaster Falls in Love with Iowa on Road Trip
Every year on the nationally syndicated radio/TV show The Dan Patrick Show, host Dan Patrick sends his cohost Patrick "Seton" O'Conner on a cross-country road trip. Seton travels from the show's studio in Connecticut to the site of the Super Bowl LVII, stopping in various towns and locales along the way.
Des Moines woman wins $250,000 in Iowa Lottery scratch game
CLIVE, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is now $250,000 richer after winning the top prize in the Iowa Lottery's "$250,000 Extreme Cash" scratch game. "It's not something that you think you'll encounter," winner Jennyfer Akers told Iowa Lottery officials, according to a press release. "You kind of always dream about it, and it's never a reality until it becomes a reality. That reality for me was yesterday afternoon, and it's pretty mind-boggling."
tourcounsel.com
Jordan Creek Town Center | Shopping mall in Iowa
Jordan Creek Town Center is a shopping mall in the city of West Des Moines, Iowa. It is the largest shopping complex in the state of Iowa with a total gross leasable area of 1,340,000 square feet (124,000 m2). It is also the fourth largest shopping complex in the Midwest, and the 24th largest shopping complex in the United States.
KCCI.com
Denver Foote announces run for Des Moines mayor
DES MOINES, Iowa — The race for Des Moines mayor is heating up. Denver Foote announced a run for the office on Thursday. Foote hosted a "Denver for Des Moines" mayoral launch online. Foote is a local activist who is currently suing Des Moines police after an incident during...
bleedingheartland.com
Using Republican logic on their school voucher plan
“Strong Island Hawk” is an Iowa Democrat and political researcher based in Des Moines. Prior to moving to Iowa, he lived in Washington, DC where he worked for one of the nation’s top public interest groups. In Iowa, has worked and volunteered on U.S. Representative Cindy Axne’s 2018 campaign and Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 caucus team.
Woman sent to Iowa funeral home still alive
A continuing care home in suburban Des Moines, Iowa, has been fined $10,000 after a funeral home discovered a woman sent to it in a body bag was still alive.
Famous New York Pizza Chain Is Opening Up Stores In Iowa
Some Iowa folks are about to get a chance to chow down on some delicious New York Style Coal Brick-Oven pizza in their own towns. I've eaten at a lot of different pizza joints in many states. Some pizza places stand out more than others. From what I've heard Iowa...
agupdate.com
Family named top commercial producer in Iowa
SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
Late-night desserts come to Ingersoll
The new owner of Crème is bringing late night desserts back to the Ingersoll bakery — but with her own little twist.Driving the news: Sammy Mila launched "Midnight Munchies" at the beginning of the year.Every Friday and Saturday night, Mila offers cake slices, cocktails, instant ramen cups, cookies and cupcakes.State of play: The late-night bakery is an opportunity for her staff to get "creative" and experiment with flavors they may not typically offer, like strawberry milk and ube, Mila tells Axios. Zoom in: One of her favorites is "milk bread" — a soft, baked good popular in Asian countries where the dough is made with milk.Mila struggled to find them fresh in Des Moines "... and I've just now been put in a position where I can do something about it," she says.Her biggest seller is milk bread cinnamon rolls.Where to find it: "Midnight Munchies" happens every Friday-Saturday from 7pm to midnight at 543 28th St, Des Moines.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
RAGBRAI Route Announced, Greene County Could Be Included
In just five years time, one major summer event could be coming back through Greene County. The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) designated the City of Jefferson as an overnight stop along its route in 2018. The organizers have already announced this year’s route with its overnight stops, and while Jefferson won’t be an overnight stop, Greene County may play a part of RAGBRAI.
Not Much Change in the Latest U.S. Drought Monitor
(Des Moines) Even though precipitation across Iowa in January was 200 percent above average, Allan Curtis, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says it would not affect drought relief across the state. Curtis says it’s good Iowa received the moisture; the best-case scenario would be a slow...
KCCI.com
More winter or early spring? Polk County Paula makes her prediction
DES MOINES, Iowa — There seems to be a consensus among the groundhogs in 2023 - winter is not done with us yet. Polk County Paula saw her shadow Thursday morning. That means six more weeks of winter for Iowans. Punxsutawney Phil also saw his shadow. Before the reveal...
56-Year-Old Iowa Restaurant That Was Set to Close Has Found a New Owner
Just two weeks ago it appeared a longtime Iowa restaurant was only about a month from closing. Thankfully, the news is much better as we begin February. A restaurant that's been serving its namesake Maxieburger and onion rings, along with an array of other dining choices since 1967, will end up continuing to serve customers into the future.
OnlyInYourState
For More Than Half A Century, Dining At Bianchi’s Hilltop Restaurant In Iowa Is Always A Timeless Experience
If you want great Italian food in Des Moines, you’re spoiled for choice! It seems like a new beloved pizzeria or pasta house crops up every year – and most of them stick around! That’s because classic Italian food stands the test of time, which is why Iowa has countless Italian-American restaurants that have been around since the mid-20th century. The best old-school Italian restaurant in Iowa might just be Bianchi’s Hilltop Restaurant, which combines classic Italian and American dishes with a classy, retro atmosphere that will make you feel like you just stepped into a movie. It’s a humble storefront, but inside it’s filled with locals and regulars who have been eating these hearty portions for years – many since the restaurant opened in 1960! Now’s the perfect time to join them.
KCCI.com
Raging River Ride at Adventureland closing for good
ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland in Altoona is officially closing its Raging River ride permanently. In a letter posted on its website, general manager Bill Lentz wrote the decision comes after months inspecting the ride, working closely with its manufacturer to figure out what improvements are needed to meet operating standards.
kmaland.com
Ally K. Cooper, 47, of Creston, Iowa
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 W. Montgomery, Creston, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Carroll Woman Arrested for Alleged Incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson
A Carroll woman was arrested for an alleged incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine when she won a jackpot of $1,223 at 10:49pm on January 26th. Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Baxter of Carroll was asked to sit in her seat. Baxter then claimed the winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form for the winnings, which certifies under the penalty of perjury, to claim the winning jackpot.
kiwaradio.com
New video about fatal crash aims to discourage distracted driving
Statewide Iowa — A new video being released by the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau features the family of two Iowans who were killed seven years ago by a distracted driver in a Webster County crash. The wreck in May of 2015 took the lives of 56-year-old David...
Comments / 0