2 women charged after juveniles commit armed home invasion in Mundelein that left victim injured
Two women have been charged after prosecutors say they were an accessory to two juveniles who committed an armed home invasion in Mundelein that left a victim injured. Shayna A. Sparks, 19, of Mundelein, and Amanda Shalley, 20, of Mundelein, were charged with two counts of home invasion and one count of mob action. Charging […]
2 boys, 13 and 15, charged in West Side carjacking
CHICAGO — Two boys, 13 and 15, were charged for forcefully taking a woman’s vehicle in Garfield Park Saturday night. Police reported that the boys will face one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. According to police, the two teenagers were identified by the police Saturday night as the individuals responsible for hijacking a 39-year-old woman’s […]
cwbchicago.com
Carjacking charges filed against man who hid inside police dispatch center dumpster with a gun
Chicago — The man charged last month with running from a freshly-hijacked SUV and then hiding inside a dumpster behind the Chicago police dispatch center is now accused of carjacking two vehicles since December, including the SUV that he allegedly ran away from moments before being arrested. We told...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with attempted murder for South Shore shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges for attempted murder after a 23-year-old woman was seriously injured in a shooting on the South Side last month. Police say Markis Smith, 23, was arrested on Thursday for shooting and seriously wounding a woman on Jan. 29 in the 2500 block of East 67th Street in South Shore.
Chicago shooting: 3 shot, 2 critically injured in Ashburn drive-by, police say
Three people were injured, two critically, in a shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.
cwbchicago.com
‘Suspicious person’ call leads to burglary arrest in Bucktown, prosecutors say
Chicago — A 911 call about suspicious people carrying packages in Bucktown helped Chicago police bring charges in three recent burglary cases around the area, prosecutors said. But the accused man’s bigger problem may be his failure to register as a sex offender. Jaime Alverio, 44, was convicted...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man who offered to sell stolen car and dog back to owner for $350 gets 3-year sentence
Chicago — An eight-time felon who allegedly offered to sell a woman’s stolen car back to her — along with her pet Shih Tzu that was inside the vehicle — for $350 has been sentenced to prison. Officials said she got her car back, but her dog was never found.
californiaexaminer.net
After Tyre Nichols’s Death, A Video Surfaced Showing A Chicago Police Officer Punching A Man In A Cell
Just days after the release of the contentious video depicting the beating Tyre Nichols endured at the hands of Memphis, Tennessee, police, a guy in Chicago was shown being brutally beaten by an arresting officer inside a holding cell. In 2019, Damien Stewart was stopped for a traffic violation and...
fox32chicago.com
2 suburban men face slew of charges in alleged burglaries
COOK COUNTY - Two Chicago-area men are accused in three separate residential burglaries in the suburbs. Derrick Herron, 59, of Dolton and Craig Williams, 51, of Olympia Fields were both charged with burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and possession of burglary tools from incidents that occurred between September 2021 and February 2022 in Mount Prospect.
fox32chicago.com
Kane County man sentenced for DUI crash that left two victims with permanent injuries
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A South Elgin man has been sentenced to three years for driving under the influence and causing a multi-vehicle crash in 2020. John A. Schwartz, 23, pled guilty in September 2022 to the offense of aggravated DUI with great bodily harm. According to prosecutors, Schwartz was...
cwbchicago.com
Robber is mugging women inside Loop parking garages, Chicago police say
Chicago police are warning about a man who is robbing women inside Loop parking garages. Police linked two cases to the robber in a community alert issued Saturday evening. However, CWB Chicago has learned of a third robbery that occurred this week, but the victim left the scene without waiting for police after filing a report with a security guard.
Chicago shooting: Man ID'd after fatally shot while sitting in car on West Side
A man died after he was shot Saturday while sitting in a car in Austin on the West Side.
Man killed in drive-by shooting on West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after a shooting on the city's West Side early Saturday morning.The shooting happened in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street around 1:23 a.m.Police say the victim, 41, was sitting inside his vehicle when he was shot by an unidentified suspect riding in a silver sedan. The sedan fled eastbound on Lexington after the shooting, police said. The victim suffered multiple shots to the body and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in listed in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. No arrests have been made.
fox32chicago.com
Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang
WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
Elderly man dead after head-on crash in unincorporated Lake Villa: police
UNINCORPORATED LAKE VILLA, Ill. — A 73-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash that took place in Unincorporated Lake Villa Friday night. A 74-year-old man was driving a GMC near route 59 and south of route 132 when police say for an unknown reason, he veered into the southbound lanes of traffic and struck […]
35-year-old man killed in wrong way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Sunday
A man was killed and another was injured after a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Douglas on the South Side. Chicago police said a driver was going south in the northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive when it struck a dark SUV going north.
fox32chicago.com
Woman found guilty of running over 27-year-old after vicious fight
CHICAGO - Jurors deliberated for more than two hours at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse as family members of the victim waited nearly six years to learn if justice would be served. Kenya Washington was found guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated battery after running Naisha Weems over with her car.
Deputy cleared after fatally shooting aggressive dog at gas station
A Lake County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a dog at a gas station in Beach Park last month, and the newly released body cam video has drawn dozens of comments on social media.
Loyola University student put on probation after robbing Metra conductor for lunch money
A Loyola University student who robbed a Metra train conductor because he said he was hungry and needed money for lunch before class, is taught a big lesson.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mount Pleasant OWI crash, Illinois woman arrested
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Mount Pleasant police arrested an Illinois woman Friday night, Feb. 3 for a wrong-way crash. She was allegedly operating while intoxicated. Officers were called to the scene at Washington Avenue and Green Bay Road around 7:20 p.m. Four vehicles were involved. During the investigation, police determined...
