2 boys, 13 and 15, charged in West Side carjacking

CHICAGO — Two boys, 13 and 15, were charged for forcefully taking a woman’s vehicle in Garfield Park Saturday night. Police reported that the boys will face one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. According to police, the two teenagers were identified by the police Saturday night as the individuals responsible for hijacking a 39-year-old woman’s […]
Chicago man charged with attempted murder for South Shore shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges for attempted murder after a 23-year-old woman was seriously injured in a shooting on the South Side last month. Police say Markis Smith, 23, was arrested on Thursday for shooting and seriously wounding a woman on Jan. 29 in the 2500 block of East 67th Street in South Shore.
2 suburban men face slew of charges in alleged burglaries

COOK COUNTY - Two Chicago-area men are accused in three separate residential burglaries in the suburbs. Derrick Herron, 59, of Dolton and Craig Williams, 51, of Olympia Fields were both charged with burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and possession of burglary tools from incidents that occurred between September 2021 and February 2022 in Mount Prospect.
Robber is mugging women inside Loop parking garages, Chicago police say

Chicago police are warning about a man who is robbing women inside Loop parking garages. Police linked two cases to the robber in a community alert issued Saturday evening. However, CWB Chicago has learned of a third robbery that occurred this week, but the victim left the scene without waiting for police after filing a report with a security guard.
Man killed in drive-by shooting on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after a shooting on the city's West Side early Saturday morning.The shooting happened in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street around 1:23 a.m.Police say the victim, 41, was sitting inside his vehicle when he was shot by an unidentified suspect riding in a silver sedan. The sedan fled eastbound on Lexington after the shooting, police said. The victim suffered multiple shots to the body and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in listed in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. No arrests have been made. 
Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang

WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
Woman found guilty of running over 27-year-old after vicious fight

CHICAGO - Jurors deliberated for more than two hours at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse as family members of the victim waited nearly six years to learn if justice would be served. Kenya Washington was found guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated battery after running Naisha Weems over with her car.
Mount Pleasant OWI crash, Illinois woman arrested

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Mount Pleasant police arrested an Illinois woman Friday night, Feb. 3 for a wrong-way crash. She was allegedly operating while intoxicated. Officers were called to the scene at Washington Avenue and Green Bay Road around 7:20 p.m. Four vehicles were involved. During the investigation, police determined...
