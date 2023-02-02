ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks Senior Bowl: 5 Defensive Standouts Who Boosted Draft Stock

As the saying goes, draft season officially begins every year when over 100 top college football prospects report to compete against one another in the annual Senior Bowl. With nearly three months until the 2023 NFL Draft, player weigh-ins and a trio of practices took place from Tuesday through Thursday, allowing scouts, coaches, and media alike the opportunity to evaluate the best of the best duking it out in one-on-one drills. On Saturday, the stakes were raised higher with all of the pads coming out as players participated in the Senior Bowl showcase at Hancock Whitney Stadium, providing another chance to impress in a full-contact game setting.
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Falcons OL Chris Lindstrom in NFL Pro Games: How to Watch

The NFL Pro Bowl Games take place today and the Atlanta Falcons have an ambassador taking part. It marks the first Pro Bowl for 25-year-old Chris Lindstrom, who's been one of the league's premiere offensive linemen throughout the season. Lindstrom, a first-round pick in 2019, is not only the highest...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys in the NFL Pro Bowl: How to Watch

It's Pro Bowl time again as the Super Bowl approaches, and this year the NFL returns to Las Vegas. But things will look a little different, as the Pro Bowl has been reimagined. The multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition kicked off on Thursday with the top NFL Pro Bowl players...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Everybody Is Saying Same Thing About Penei Sewell at Pro Bowl

It is no secret Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell is freakishly athletic. Against the Vikings, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson decided that Sewell should be the target on 3rd-and-9 at a critical juncture of the game against a divisional rival. Thanks to Sewell’s reception and his awareness to stay in...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

BREAKING: Alabama Hires New Defensive Coordinator

Just as teams experienced roster movement during the month of January, whether that be players going to the NFL draft or players hitting the transfer portal, some teams have been trying to fill their staff out as well. One of those teams has been the Alabama Crimson Tide and their search for a new offensive and defensive coordinator.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Wichita Eagle

Ex Rams QB Jared Goff Has Advice For Raiders Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders are moving on from starting quarterback Derek Carr this offseason, granting the multi-time Pro Bowler permission to seek out a preferred landing spot to rebuild his career. And if anyone knows a thing or two about rebuilding a career, it is former Los Angeles Rams quarterback...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Evero Joins Panthers After Broncos Released Him From Contract

New Panthers coach Frank Reich has his defensive coordinator. Carolina “agreed to terms with” former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to the same position after Denver allowed him out of his contract, the team announced Sunday. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks Plans for Geno Smith: Contract or Franchise Tag?

As he's set to potentially enter free agency, Geno Smith has made it clear: he wants to remain quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks next season. There's been no indication that the feeling isn't mutual from the front office as Seattle's offseason rolls on, as there's been a lack of drama with how things might turn out for both parties. However, per reports Saturday from The Athletic, a continued relationship won't get done via the franchise tag, as the Seahawks would rather not use the tag on Smith.
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

NFL Insider on Patriots DeAndre Hopkins Trade: Never Say Never

Yank the reins away from Matt Patricia. Hire Bill O'Brien to repair the offense. Make sure Tom Brady didn't want come back to Foxboro. And now, in the New England Patriots' quest to upgrade their woeful offense, find a play-making receiver. Might that guy still be ... DeAndre Hopkins?. As...
Wichita Eagle

NFL.com: Sean Payton is ‘Worth Every Penny’ to Broncos

Even when the Denver Broncos are not very good, the team still manages to find its way into the headlines year after year. The Broncos are a premier franchise in the NFL Landscape. At the same time, the product on the field in the past half-decade has been exceedingly unsatisfactory...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Former Ohio State LB Joins Luke Fickell’s New Wisconsin Staff

Former Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tuf Borland is turning in his cleats and picking up a whistle. He'll be seen on the Big Ten West sidelines this fall. According to the team website, Borland has joined the Wisconsin staff for the 2023 season. Per the team page, he is listed as a defensive graduate assistant.
COLUMBUS, OH
Wichita Eagle

New Team Makes Big Move in Rodgers’ Next-Team Odds

GREEN BAY, Wis. – If the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers decide a trade is in their best interests, two obvious trade destinations have emerged. One is the New York Jets, with a talented roster and a new offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, that would come with a huge seal of approval from Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Former Steeler Ramon Foster Jokes About Antonio Brown’s Latest Accusation

PITTSBURGH -- There's apparently a joke now going around the Pittsburgh Steelers after former wide receiver Antonio Brown accused former linebacker James Harrison of giving him CTE. Brown went live on Instagram and claimed Harrison wore an illegal helmet that caused him to get Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy. And since then,...
PITTSBURGH, PA

