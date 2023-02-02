Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Native activists urge Kansas City Chiefs to end cultural appropriationEdy ZooKansas City, MO
Related
Wichita Eagle
Sean Payton has ‘Talked’ to Mark Schlereth About Coaching Broncos OL
Sean Payton’s arrival as the head coach of the Denver Broncos hasn’t put an end to the seemingly endless waves of speculation. Payton has a clear vision of the coaches he wants to join him on his mission to turn the Broncos back into a winning organization. Pinpointing...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Senior Bowl: 5 Defensive Standouts Who Boosted Draft Stock
As the saying goes, draft season officially begins every year when over 100 top college football prospects report to compete against one another in the annual Senior Bowl. With nearly three months until the 2023 NFL Draft, player weigh-ins and a trio of practices took place from Tuesday through Thursday, allowing scouts, coaches, and media alike the opportunity to evaluate the best of the best duking it out in one-on-one drills. On Saturday, the stakes were raised higher with all of the pads coming out as players participated in the Senior Bowl showcase at Hancock Whitney Stadium, providing another chance to impress in a full-contact game setting.
Wichita Eagle
Check out the scene on Chiefs’ plane as they departed to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII
KSHB (Ch. 41) sports anchor Aaron Ladd tweeted a video of linebacker Willie Gay preparing to board the flight. Kelli Peltier of Fox 4 shared this look at the plane leaving Kansas City. On the plane, the players didn’t seem overwhelmed about heading to Super Bowl LVII. They appeared...
Wichita Eagle
Details Emerge About Lou Anarumo’s Next Interview For Cardinals Head Coaching Job
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is a finalist for the Cardinals head coaching job. He'll have his second interview with the club on Friday according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. Anarumo is one of two known finalists. Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is also in the mix.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons OL Chris Lindstrom in NFL Pro Games: How to Watch
The NFL Pro Bowl Games take place today and the Atlanta Falcons have an ambassador taking part. It marks the first Pro Bowl for 25-year-old Chris Lindstrom, who's been one of the league's premiere offensive linemen throughout the season. Lindstrom, a first-round pick in 2019, is not only the highest...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys in the NFL Pro Bowl: How to Watch
It's Pro Bowl time again as the Super Bowl approaches, and this year the NFL returns to Las Vegas. But things will look a little different, as the Pro Bowl has been reimagined. The multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition kicked off on Thursday with the top NFL Pro Bowl players...
Wichita Eagle
Everybody Is Saying Same Thing About Penei Sewell at Pro Bowl
It is no secret Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell is freakishly athletic. Against the Vikings, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson decided that Sewell should be the target on 3rd-and-9 at a critical juncture of the game against a divisional rival. Thanks to Sewell’s reception and his awareness to stay in...
Wichita Eagle
BREAKING: Alabama Hires New Defensive Coordinator
Just as teams experienced roster movement during the month of January, whether that be players going to the NFL draft or players hitting the transfer portal, some teams have been trying to fill their staff out as well. One of those teams has been the Alabama Crimson Tide and their search for a new offensive and defensive coordinator.
Wichita Eagle
Ex Rams QB Jared Goff Has Advice For Raiders Derek Carr
The Las Vegas Raiders are moving on from starting quarterback Derek Carr this offseason, granting the multi-time Pro Bowler permission to seek out a preferred landing spot to rebuild his career. And if anyone knows a thing or two about rebuilding a career, it is former Los Angeles Rams quarterback...
Wichita Eagle
Evero Joins Panthers After Broncos Released Him From Contract
New Panthers coach Frank Reich has his defensive coordinator. Carolina “agreed to terms with” former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to the same position after Denver allowed him out of his contract, the team announced Sunday. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news.
Wichita Eagle
Texans GM Nick Caserio Believes DeMeco Ryans Provides Groundwork For Success
HOUSTON — Nick Caserio has not shied away from revealing his desires for the Houston Texans. Since becoming the general manager in January 2021, Caserio has expressed interest in building a franchise with sustained success. As he enters year three of his tenure, the Texans have won seven games...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Plans for Geno Smith: Contract or Franchise Tag?
As he's set to potentially enter free agency, Geno Smith has made it clear: he wants to remain quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks next season. There's been no indication that the feeling isn't mutual from the front office as Seattle's offseason rolls on, as there's been a lack of drama with how things might turn out for both parties. However, per reports Saturday from The Athletic, a continued relationship won't get done via the franchise tag, as the Seahawks would rather not use the tag on Smith.
Wichita Eagle
‘He’s a Grown Man’ Says Roquan Smith of Lamar Jackson’s Contract Talks with Ravens
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith paved the way for contract negotiations without an agent. Fresh off a five-year extension signed in January with the Ravens, Smith worked his deal without the services of an agent. And there's another Ravens player who's in the same situation. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is also...
Wichita Eagle
Ejiro Evero Let Out of Broncos Contract, Will Interview For Vikings DC Job
Former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has been allowed out of his contract with Denver and will interview with the Vikings for their DC vacancy, according to multiple reports. Evero and Brian Flores appear to be the top two candidates in Minnesota. Evero is a very strong candidate. He has...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Insider on Patriots DeAndre Hopkins Trade: Never Say Never
Yank the reins away from Matt Patricia. Hire Bill O'Brien to repair the offense. Make sure Tom Brady didn't want come back to Foxboro. And now, in the New England Patriots' quest to upgrade their woeful offense, find a play-making receiver. Might that guy still be ... DeAndre Hopkins?. As...
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Rodgers’s Indecisiveness Could ‘Complicate’ Trade Talks, per Report
Another offseason of uncertainty regarding Aaron Rodgers’s NFL future could reportedly play a major role in the Packers’ ability to trade the star quarterback in the event both sides decide it’s time to move on. Rodgers, much like last offseason, has remained mum while contemplating the idea...
Wichita Eagle
NFL.com: Sean Payton is ‘Worth Every Penny’ to Broncos
Even when the Denver Broncos are not very good, the team still manages to find its way into the headlines year after year. The Broncos are a premier franchise in the NFL Landscape. At the same time, the product on the field in the past half-decade has been exceedingly unsatisfactory...
Wichita Eagle
Former Ohio State LB Joins Luke Fickell’s New Wisconsin Staff
Former Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tuf Borland is turning in his cleats and picking up a whistle. He'll be seen on the Big Ten West sidelines this fall. According to the team website, Borland has joined the Wisconsin staff for the 2023 season. Per the team page, he is listed as a defensive graduate assistant.
Wichita Eagle
New Team Makes Big Move in Rodgers’ Next-Team Odds
GREEN BAY, Wis. – If the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers decide a trade is in their best interests, two obvious trade destinations have emerged. One is the New York Jets, with a talented roster and a new offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, that would come with a huge seal of approval from Rodgers.
Wichita Eagle
Former Steeler Ramon Foster Jokes About Antonio Brown’s Latest Accusation
PITTSBURGH -- There's apparently a joke now going around the Pittsburgh Steelers after former wide receiver Antonio Brown accused former linebacker James Harrison of giving him CTE. Brown went live on Instagram and claimed Harrison wore an illegal helmet that caused him to get Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy. And since then,...
Comments / 0