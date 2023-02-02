ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Wichita Eagle

Evero Joins Panthers After Broncos Released Him From Contract

New Panthers coach Frank Reich has his defensive coordinator. Carolina “agreed to terms with” former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to the same position after Denver allowed him out of his contract, the team announced Sunday. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Jameson Williams Will Shine Like Ja’Marr Chase

The Detroit Lions believe they’ve struck gold with wide receiver Jameson Williams. General manager Brad Holmes became enamored with Williams in the Pre-Draft process, so much so that he traded up to get the talented Alabama wideout 12th overall in the 2022 Draft. Williams’ production was limited as a...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Ex Rams QB Jared Goff Has Advice For Raiders Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders are moving on from starting quarterback Derek Carr this offseason, granting the multi-time Pro Bowler permission to seek out a preferred landing spot to rebuild his career. And if anyone knows a thing or two about rebuilding a career, it is former Los Angeles Rams quarterback...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Everybody Is Saying Same Thing About Penei Sewell at Pro Bowl

It is no secret Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell is freakishly athletic. Against the Vikings, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson decided that Sewell should be the target on 3rd-and-9 at a critical juncture of the game against a divisional rival. Thanks to Sewell’s reception and his awareness to stay in...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Challenges Await New Ravens Offensive Coordinator

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Whoever gets the job as the Ravens' new offensive coordinator will face some challenges and uncertainty with the roster. Here's a look at what lies ahead. The Future of Lamar Jackson. The biggest question is whether quarterback Lamar Jackson will be with the team. Jackson...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks Plans for Geno Smith: Contract or Franchise Tag?

As he's set to potentially enter free agency, Geno Smith has made it clear: he wants to remain quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks next season. There's been no indication that the feeling isn't mutual from the front office as Seattle's offseason rolls on, as there's been a lack of drama with how things might turn out for both parties. However, per reports Saturday from The Athletic, a continued relationship won't get done via the franchise tag, as the Seahawks would rather not use the tag on Smith.
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys in the NFL Pro Bowl: How to Watch

It's Pro Bowl time again as the Super Bowl approaches, and this year the NFL returns to Las Vegas. But things will look a little different, as the Pro Bowl has been reimagined. The multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition kicked off on Thursday with the top NFL Pro Bowl players...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Falcons OL Chris Lindstrom in NFL Pro Games: How to Watch

The NFL Pro Bowl Games take place today and the Atlanta Falcons have an ambassador taking part. It marks the first Pro Bowl for 25-year-old Chris Lindstrom, who's been one of the league's premiere offensive linemen throughout the season. Lindstrom, a first-round pick in 2019, is not only the highest...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Sixers Trade Rumors: Hawks Showing Interest in Matisse Thybulle

There is certainly a market for Philadelphia 76ers veteran Matisse Thybulle. With the 2023 NBA trade deadline less than a week away, Thybulle is the most popular name from the Sixers, drawing interest in the trade market. The thriving Sacramento Kings were the first team linked to the defensive standout....
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers: Why Writer Believes Kyrie Irving Trade Is Worth Risk

Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving requested a trade on Friday that shocked the NBA world. This request came out of left field, even by Irving's standards. Irving told the Nets that he would leave the Nets at the end of the season when his contract is up, and many pundits and people on social media immediately turned to the Lakers. The Lakers and Kyrie were linked in the summer before the 2022-2023 season, and seven months later, we are here once again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Warriors’ Stephen Curry Has Partially Torn Ligaments in Leg

View the original article to see embedded media. The Warriors announced that star Stephen Curry will miss multiple weeks with partial tears to the superior tibiofibular ligaments and the interosseous membrane, as well as a contusion to his leg. The ailment to Curry’s leg is expected to keep him out...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Aaron Rodgers wins another golf event, this time at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Aaron Rodgers has won more trophies in golf over the last two years than football. The Green Bay Packers quarterback and four-time MVP won the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am alongside his professional partner, Ben Silverman, at 26 under on Sunday. The pair finished one shot clear of Peter Malnati and Don Colleran, the retired president and CEO of FedEx, who combined for a sizzling 60 in the third round. Former tennis player Mardy Fish and Charley Hoffman finished third at 23 under.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Nets Coach Confirms Irving’s Absence Saturday Was Excused

Nets guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade away from the franchise on Friday, and subsequently did not suit up for the team’s victory over the Wizards on Saturday night. Irving was officially ruled out of the contest with calf soreness, leading many to wonder if the absence was excused given his trade request and his desire to play elsewhere.
IRVING, NY
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks BREAKING: Geno Smith Opens Contract Talks with Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks have opened contract talks with free-agent quarterback Geno Smith - says Smith himself, while expressing optimism the two sides will “work things out.”. Smith, a finalist for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year, told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday that the parties “have had talks.”...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Former Ohio State LB Joins Luke Fickell’s New Wisconsin Staff

Former Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tuf Borland is turning in his cleats and picking up a whistle. He'll be seen on the Big Ten West sidelines this fall. According to the team website, Borland has joined the Wisconsin staff for the 2023 season. Per the team page, he is listed as a defensive graduate assistant.
COLUMBUS, OH

