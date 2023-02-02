Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Biden’s First for 2024 Election (Non-Election Speech): “America is Back!”Matthew C. WoodruffPhiladelphia, PA
New Jersey Man Admits to Paying $20K in Bitcoin for Murder of 14-Year-Old ChildMorristown MinuteHaddonfield, NJ
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
Sean Payton has ‘Talked’ to Mark Schlereth About Coaching Broncos OL
Sean Payton’s arrival as the head coach of the Denver Broncos hasn’t put an end to the seemingly endless waves of speculation. Payton has a clear vision of the coaches he wants to join him on his mission to turn the Broncos back into a winning organization. Pinpointing...
Details Emerge About Lou Anarumo’s Next Interview For Cardinals Head Coaching Job
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is a finalist for the Cardinals head coaching job. He'll have his second interview with the club on Friday according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. Anarumo is one of two known finalists. Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is also in the mix.
Texans GM Nick Caserio Believes DeMeco Ryans Provides Groundwork For Success
HOUSTON — Nick Caserio has not shied away from revealing his desires for the Houston Texans. Since becoming the general manager in January 2021, Caserio has expressed interest in building a franchise with sustained success. As he enters year three of his tenure, the Texans have won seven games...
Evero Joins Panthers After Broncos Released Him From Contract
New Panthers coach Frank Reich has his defensive coordinator. Carolina “agreed to terms with” former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to the same position after Denver allowed him out of his contract, the team announced Sunday. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news.
Jameson Williams Will Shine Like Ja’Marr Chase
The Detroit Lions believe they’ve struck gold with wide receiver Jameson Williams. General manager Brad Holmes became enamored with Williams in the Pre-Draft process, so much so that he traded up to get the talented Alabama wideout 12th overall in the 2022 Draft. Williams’ production was limited as a...
Ex Rams QB Jared Goff Has Advice For Raiders Derek Carr
The Las Vegas Raiders are moving on from starting quarterback Derek Carr this offseason, granting the multi-time Pro Bowler permission to seek out a preferred landing spot to rebuild his career. And if anyone knows a thing or two about rebuilding a career, it is former Los Angeles Rams quarterback...
Everybody Is Saying Same Thing About Penei Sewell at Pro Bowl
It is no secret Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell is freakishly athletic. Against the Vikings, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson decided that Sewell should be the target on 3rd-and-9 at a critical juncture of the game against a divisional rival. Thanks to Sewell’s reception and his awareness to stay in...
Aaron Rodgers’s Indecisiveness Could ‘Complicate’ Trade Talks, per Report
Another offseason of uncertainty regarding Aaron Rodgers’s NFL future could reportedly play a major role in the Packers’ ability to trade the star quarterback in the event both sides decide it’s time to move on. Rodgers, much like last offseason, has remained mum while contemplating the idea...
Challenges Await New Ravens Offensive Coordinator
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Whoever gets the job as the Ravens' new offensive coordinator will face some challenges and uncertainty with the roster. Here's a look at what lies ahead. The Future of Lamar Jackson. The biggest question is whether quarterback Lamar Jackson will be with the team. Jackson...
Seahawks Plans for Geno Smith: Contract or Franchise Tag?
As he's set to potentially enter free agency, Geno Smith has made it clear: he wants to remain quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks next season. There's been no indication that the feeling isn't mutual from the front office as Seattle's offseason rolls on, as there's been a lack of drama with how things might turn out for both parties. However, per reports Saturday from The Athletic, a continued relationship won't get done via the franchise tag, as the Seahawks would rather not use the tag on Smith.
Cowboys in the NFL Pro Bowl: How to Watch
It's Pro Bowl time again as the Super Bowl approaches, and this year the NFL returns to Las Vegas. But things will look a little different, as the Pro Bowl has been reimagined. The multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition kicked off on Thursday with the top NFL Pro Bowl players...
Falcons OL Chris Lindstrom in NFL Pro Games: How to Watch
The NFL Pro Bowl Games take place today and the Atlanta Falcons have an ambassador taking part. It marks the first Pro Bowl for 25-year-old Chris Lindstrom, who's been one of the league's premiere offensive linemen throughout the season. Lindstrom, a first-round pick in 2019, is not only the highest...
Lakers News: Fans Losing Patience With Russell Westbrook Ahead Of Trade Deadline
Following last night's impressive 112-111 road comeback win against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers fans had one big overwhelming refrain for ownership and the team's front office: "Trade Russ." Russell Westbrook, the club's $47.1 million sixth man, had a brutal game in the LA victory. The 6'3" point guard...
Sixers Trade Rumors: Hawks Showing Interest in Matisse Thybulle
There is certainly a market for Philadelphia 76ers veteran Matisse Thybulle. With the 2023 NBA trade deadline less than a week away, Thybulle is the most popular name from the Sixers, drawing interest in the trade market. The thriving Sacramento Kings were the first team linked to the defensive standout....
Lakers: Why Writer Believes Kyrie Irving Trade Is Worth Risk
Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving requested a trade on Friday that shocked the NBA world. This request came out of left field, even by Irving's standards. Irving told the Nets that he would leave the Nets at the end of the season when his contract is up, and many pundits and people on social media immediately turned to the Lakers. The Lakers and Kyrie were linked in the summer before the 2022-2023 season, and seven months later, we are here once again.
Warriors’ Stephen Curry Has Partially Torn Ligaments in Leg
View the original article to see embedded media. The Warriors announced that star Stephen Curry will miss multiple weeks with partial tears to the superior tibiofibular ligaments and the interosseous membrane, as well as a contusion to his leg. The ailment to Curry’s leg is expected to keep him out...
Aaron Rodgers wins another golf event, this time at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Aaron Rodgers has won more trophies in golf over the last two years than football. The Green Bay Packers quarterback and four-time MVP won the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am alongside his professional partner, Ben Silverman, at 26 under on Sunday. The pair finished one shot clear of Peter Malnati and Don Colleran, the retired president and CEO of FedEx, who combined for a sizzling 60 in the third round. Former tennis player Mardy Fish and Charley Hoffman finished third at 23 under.
Nets Coach Confirms Irving’s Absence Saturday Was Excused
Nets guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade away from the franchise on Friday, and subsequently did not suit up for the team’s victory over the Wizards on Saturday night. Irving was officially ruled out of the contest with calf soreness, leading many to wonder if the absence was excused given his trade request and his desire to play elsewhere.
Seahawks BREAKING: Geno Smith Opens Contract Talks with Seattle
The Seattle Seahawks have opened contract talks with free-agent quarterback Geno Smith - says Smith himself, while expressing optimism the two sides will “work things out.”. Smith, a finalist for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year, told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday that the parties “have had talks.”...
Former Ohio State LB Joins Luke Fickell’s New Wisconsin Staff
Former Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tuf Borland is turning in his cleats and picking up a whistle. He'll be seen on the Big Ten West sidelines this fall. According to the team website, Borland has joined the Wisconsin staff for the 2023 season. Per the team page, he is listed as a defensive graduate assistant.
