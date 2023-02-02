Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Game Scoop! 708: E3 Without the Big Three
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Nick Limon -- are discussing E3, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, the Nintendo Seal of Quantity, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
IGN
The Great War: Western Front Preview - A Rare WWI RTS
The Great War: Western Front is set in World War I, which isn't used as a video game setting anywhere near as often as World War II is. We found a solid real-time strategy game that's going to force you to grind out your victories. Previewed on PC by Leana Hafer.
IGN
Visoria Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Visoria, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Yonder Cape Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Yonder Cape, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Forest Ranger Simulator - Official Kickstarter Launch Trailer
Forest Ranger Simulator is a casual simulation game about saving nature. Save the forests and the planet by sorting trash, feeding animals, and completing a variety of tasks. Forest Ranger Simulator is set to release on PC in Q2 2023 and a Kickstarter is also available for the game along with a demo for Steam Next Fest.
IGN
Painter Simulator - Official Steam Next Fest Gameplay Trailer
Painter Simulator is a painting simulation game where the emphasis is placed on the player's imagination and perceptiveness. Create the world in the colors you want to see with a brush. Unlock game modes where you can decide for yourself whether the leaves will be blue or the grass will be purple. Be creative and create your own image. Painter Simulator is set to launch in 2023 with a demo available for Steam Next Fest.
IGN
IGN UK Podcast 682: Creating the Next Best Video Game TV Show
Cardy, Dale, and Mat dream up what they think should be the next big video game TV show following The Last of Us as they pick the game, director, cast, and much more for their big-budget projects. Before that, though, there's time for a little Dead Space catch-up, impressions of Knock at the Cabin, Knockout City sadness, and the bizarre thing that is Infinite Seinfeld.
IGN
Pokemon Go Best Ultra Premier League Team
The Ultra Premier Battle League has arrived in Pokemon Go, bringing with it a set of challenging battles for you to partake in, and reap the rewards from. But which Pokemon are the best to put on your team to give you the best chances of success?. This page acts...
IGN
Farmer’s Father: Save The Innocence - Official Announcement Trailer
Farmer’s Father: Save The Innocence is a survival adventure game about protecting the most vulnerable and surviving the war. The player is thrown in the shoes of an ordinary man that is swooped into events beyond his control. He doesn't wonder why the war started, he doesn't look for the cause of it. The most important thing is here and now. Our character had the misfortune to live in a place of warfare. Your primary goal is to survive and, above all, to protect the innocent. Your wife and young baby are counting on you. Farmer’s Father: Save The Innocence is launching on PC in 2023 with a demo available as part of the Steam Next Fest.
IGN
Trophy Guide
Welcome to IGN's complete list of Tactics Ogre: Reborn trophies including secret Trophies. We've got everything you need to deck out your trophy cabinet. Tactics Ogre: Reborn has a total of 34 Trophies.The complete list of all Trophies can be found below. !! SPOILERS WARNING !! The following Trophies may...
IGN
Academy Hills Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Academy Hills, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Dead Space Remake Cheats and Secrets
There are a few new secrets and cheats in the Dead Space remake that unlock some cool little easter eggs, and even a secret ending. Here's a list of the cheats and secrets we know of so far. There are even more cheats for the original Dead Space, but unfortunately,...
IGN
Chapter 8 - Search and Rescue
Search and Rescue is the eighth Chapter in Dead Space. Isaac needs to fix the Comms Array so they can receive feedback from the SOS Beacon. This page also contains IGN's original Walkthrough for Dead Space (2008). Jump to it using the anchor link below. Check out our Walkthrough for Search and Rescue below.
IGN
Tantas Demesne Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Tanta's Demesne, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Restaurant Builder - Official Announcement Trailer
Restaurant Builder is a creative builder and destroyer simulation game. Equipped with a high-pressure washer, jackhammer, and a highly addictive spray gun, you face the construction of a restaurant the world has never seen. Tear down walls, build, destroy, paint, and decorate, utilizing real physics, and dynamic lighting to bring empty space to life. Restaurant Builder is launching on PC in 2023.
IGN
Why the Steam Deck is My Favorite Way to Play
When the Steam Deck shipped back in late February 2022, it honestly wasn’t quite up to the task of delivering on the promise it showed when first revealed back in July 2021. Seth Macy gave it a 7 when he reviewed it for us at launch, but it was clear there were some issues despite seeming so full of potential. It was an Early Access approach to a system launch, and that meant it was buggy, unstable, and game compatibility was a crapshoot. I signed up for a pre-order twice during the first six supply-constrained months, and both times I chickened-out when I finally got the notification to flip my $5 deposit into a full purchase. Despite somehow successfully rationalizing that the $649 512GB version was the only one worth considering, it would always seem like a completely unnecessary indulgence for an unfinished doodad when my finger was hovering over the buy button.
IGN
Brigantys Castle
The shop has some new items in stock so take a look and buy or craft better equipment as the upcoming location has multiple areas to cover. Bonus Objective 1: Perform an action to restore an ally's HP. (Reward: Experience Charm III x5) Bonus Objective 2: Obtain a buff card....
IGN
Sims 4 Growing Together Release Date and Details
Just in time for the free Infant update for The Sims 4 base game, the new Sims 4 Growing Together expansion pack is sure to increase the ways you can extend your Sims family tenfold. Explore San Sequoia and mingle with the locals, from the Micaelsons to the influential Robleses, and explore new social dynamics.
IGN
Best Gear and Early Upgrades
Frey's magical abilities aren't the only thing that will help her survive in Athia. She will also be able to gear up with Cloaks, Necklaces, and even Nail Designs. But with such a wide selection of available gear items, it can be overwhelming knowing which ones are the best. On this page, we go over the best gear in Forspoken and where to find them.
IGN
Sons of the Forest Will Now Launch in Early Access to Avoid More Delays
Sons of the Forest developer Endnight Games has announced it will be changing the game's February 23 release date to an early access release date to prevent further delays and to allow fans to jump in and help the studio reach the finish line. Endnight Games revealed its plan for...
Comments / 0