Tuesday at the Auerbach Center, Marcus Smart provided a progress report on his sprained right ankle that's sidelined him for six games and counting. "It's alright. Around this time last year, when I injured it, I was still struggling, so I guess that's the good thing; it's not feeling as bad as it was, even though it's the same ankle. It's a long season. I don't have to rush, so we're just taking it day-by-day," expressed Smart, who also addressed when he might return.

BOSTON, MA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO