Wichita Eagle

Marcus Smart Has Company on Celtics’ Latest Injury Report

Tuesday at the Auerbach Center, Marcus Smart provided a progress report on his sprained right ankle that's sidelined him for six games and counting. "It's alright. Around this time last year, when I injured it, I was still struggling, so I guess that's the good thing; it's not feeling as bad as it was, even though it's the same ankle. It's a long season. I don't have to rush, so we're just taking it day-by-day," expressed Smart, who also addressed when he might return.
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers Rumors: Insider Proposes Blockbuster Trade To Bring Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball Back To LA

As currently comprised, your 25-29 Los Angeles Lakers continue to find themselves on the outside of the Western Conference play-in picture looking in. But that doesn't need to be the case all year. With the trade deadline fast approaching (it's this Thursday at noon PT), LA has a few primo assets with which it can make moves to upgrade its current roster around All-Star power forward LeBron James and max-salaried big man Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Los Angeles Collapses Down Stretch, Falls To Pelicans 131-126

Tonight in Smoothie King Center, your Los Angeles Lakers lost an absolutely pivotal game against one of their direct competitors in the race for the Western Conference play-in tournament, the New Orleans Pelicans. LA coughed up a 12-point second half advantage over the Pelicans. New Orleans power forward Brandon Ingram,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Pelicans Spoil LeBron’s Pursuit Of History With Victory Over Lakers

New Orleans, La- All eyes were on LeBron James Saturday night in the Smoothie King Center. A national TV audience watched the New Orleans Pelicans defeat the Los Angeles 131-126 to break their season-long ten-game losing streak. LeBron was seeking to inch even closer to breaking the all-time scoring record. New Orleans, however, had other plans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Warriors’ Stephen Curry Has Partially Torn Ligaments in Leg

View the original article to see embedded media. The Warriors announced that star Stephen Curry will miss multiple weeks with partial tears to the superior tibiofibular ligaments and the interosseous membrane, as well as a contusion to his leg. The ailment to Curry’s leg is expected to keep him out...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers: Why Writer Believes Kyrie Irving Trade Is Worth Risk

Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving requested a trade on Friday that shocked the NBA world. This request came out of left field, even by Irving's standards. Irving told the Nets that he would leave the Nets at the end of the season when his contract is up, and many pundits and people on social media immediately turned to the Lakers. The Lakers and Kyrie were linked in the summer before the 2022-2023 season, and seven months later, we are here once again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Sixers Trade Rumors: Hawks Showing Interest in Matisse Thybulle

There is certainly a market for Philadelphia 76ers veteran Matisse Thybulle. With the 2023 NBA trade deadline less than a week away, Thybulle is the most popular name from the Sixers, drawing interest in the trade market. The thriving Sacramento Kings were the first team linked to the defensive standout....
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Magic’s Paolo Banchero Relieved by Duke’s Win Over UNC

Duke won its first matchup against North Carolina since Mike Krzyzewski retired on Saturday night, and even though both teams were unranked, the game still had the juice of a legendary rivalry. While the 63-57 win gave Duke a big ACC win, it may have been more important for the...
DURHAM, NC
Wichita Eagle

Nets Coach Confirms Irving’s Absence Saturday Was Excused

Nets guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade away from the franchise on Friday, and subsequently did not suit up for the team’s victory over the Wizards on Saturday night. Irving was officially ruled out of the contest with calf soreness, leading many to wonder if the absence was excused given his trade request and his desire to play elsewhere.
IRVING, NY
Wichita Eagle

Former Ohio State LB Joins Luke Fickell’s New Wisconsin Staff

Former Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tuf Borland is turning in his cleats and picking up a whistle. He'll be seen on the Big Ten West sidelines this fall. According to the team website, Borland has joined the Wisconsin staff for the 2023 season. Per the team page, he is listed as a defensive graduate assistant.
COLUMBUS, OH
Wichita Eagle

All Lakers Expert Predictions For Saturday Matinee Against Pelicans

Today, your Los Angeles Lakers hope to rise above a .500 record for their current five-game road stint, which they're wrapping up in an early bout against the New Orleans Pelicans. Without All-Star forward Zion Williamson, the Pelicans have collapsed. The team is currently mired in a 10-game losing streak,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Report: Steph Curry Out at Least Two Weeks With Leg Injury

Warriors star guard Stephen Curry is expected to miss multiple weeks with a left leg injury suffered Saturday night during a game against the Mavericks, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Curry left in the third quarter of Golden State’s 119–113 win over Dallas after banging knees with Mavs...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers Injury Report: Latest On Russell Westbrook’s Illness

Los Angeles Lakers reserve point guard Russell Westbrook, the club's third-leading scorer this season, is questionable to suit up today due to a mysterious non-COVID-19 illness. Is that illness real, or was he sent home by the team in anticipation of a trade? Only time can tell for sure. Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Hawks Handle Jazz With Ease 115-108

The Atlanta Hawks entered Friday night's matchup against the Utah Jazz as road warriors and fought hard for 48 minutes. Atlanta defeated Utah 115-108, picking up another important win on their five-game road trip. Atlanta did not waste any time jumping out to a 22-point lead in the first half....
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Jameson Williams Will Shine Like Ja’Marr Chase

The Detroit Lions believe they’ve struck gold with wide receiver Jameson Williams. General manager Brad Holmes became enamored with Williams in the Pre-Draft process, so much so that he traded up to get the talented Alabama wideout 12th overall in the 2022 Draft. Williams’ production was limited as a...
DETROIT, MI

