This is the Best Buffet in Ohio According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPlain City, OH
Explore Ohio: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Next Road TripBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now openKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State earns road series split at No. 3 MinnesotaThe LanternMinneapolis, MN
Wichita Eagle
Marcus Smart Has Company on Celtics’ Latest Injury Report
Tuesday at the Auerbach Center, Marcus Smart provided a progress report on his sprained right ankle that's sidelined him for six games and counting. "It's alright. Around this time last year, when I injured it, I was still struggling, so I guess that's the good thing; it's not feeling as bad as it was, even though it's the same ankle. It's a long season. I don't have to rush, so we're just taking it day-by-day," expressed Smart, who also addressed when he might return.
Wichita Eagle
Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis soaks in his return to Indiana: ‘Everything was great. The vibes were great’
Domantas Sabonis has been in the NBA for seven seasons and counting, and he spent most of that time with the Indiana Pacers. The talented big man developed from a reserve center to a multi-time All-Star in Indiana, and he is appreciative of what the franchise helped him become. "I'm...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Rumors: Insider Proposes Blockbuster Trade To Bring Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball Back To LA
As currently comprised, your 25-29 Los Angeles Lakers continue to find themselves on the outside of the Western Conference play-in picture looking in. But that doesn't need to be the case all year. With the trade deadline fast approaching (it's this Thursday at noon PT), LA has a few primo assets with which it can make moves to upgrade its current roster around All-Star power forward LeBron James and max-salaried big man Anthony Davis.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Insider Reveals Trade Offer LA Made To Brooklyn For Kyrie Irving
In an unfortunate turn of events, All-Star Kyrie Irving will not make his way to the purple and gold. Instead, Irving will head to the Dallas Mavericks and team up with Luka Doncic. The Mavericks gave up Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, their 2029 first-round pick, and their 2027 and 2029...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Los Angeles Collapses Down Stretch, Falls To Pelicans 131-126
Tonight in Smoothie King Center, your Los Angeles Lakers lost an absolutely pivotal game against one of their direct competitors in the race for the Western Conference play-in tournament, the New Orleans Pelicans. LA coughed up a 12-point second half advantage over the Pelicans. New Orleans power forward Brandon Ingram,...
Wichita Eagle
Sean Payton has ‘Talked’ to Mark Schlereth About Coaching Broncos OL
Sean Payton’s arrival as the head coach of the Denver Broncos hasn’t put an end to the seemingly endless waves of speculation. Payton has a clear vision of the coaches he wants to join him on his mission to turn the Broncos back into a winning organization. Pinpointing...
Wichita Eagle
Pelicans Spoil LeBron’s Pursuit Of History With Victory Over Lakers
New Orleans, La- All eyes were on LeBron James Saturday night in the Smoothie King Center. A national TV audience watched the New Orleans Pelicans defeat the Los Angeles 131-126 to break their season-long ten-game losing streak. LeBron was seeking to inch even closer to breaking the all-time scoring record. New Orleans, however, had other plans.
Wichita Eagle
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday Night
The Miami Heat went into their four-game road trip with optimism after winning three games in a row. They dropped three on the road, and head back home after a Saturday night loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Heat defeated the Bucks in their previous two games this season but...
Wichita Eagle
Warriors’ Stephen Curry Has Partially Torn Ligaments in Leg
View the original article to see embedded media. The Warriors announced that star Stephen Curry will miss multiple weeks with partial tears to the superior tibiofibular ligaments and the interosseous membrane, as well as a contusion to his leg. The ailment to Curry’s leg is expected to keep him out...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Why Writer Believes Kyrie Irving Trade Is Worth Risk
Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving requested a trade on Friday that shocked the NBA world. This request came out of left field, even by Irving's standards. Irving told the Nets that he would leave the Nets at the end of the season when his contract is up, and many pundits and people on social media immediately turned to the Lakers. The Lakers and Kyrie were linked in the summer before the 2022-2023 season, and seven months later, we are here once again.
Wichita Eagle
Sixers Trade Rumors: Hawks Showing Interest in Matisse Thybulle
There is certainly a market for Philadelphia 76ers veteran Matisse Thybulle. With the 2023 NBA trade deadline less than a week away, Thybulle is the most popular name from the Sixers, drawing interest in the trade market. The thriving Sacramento Kings were the first team linked to the defensive standout....
Wichita Eagle
Magic’s Paolo Banchero Relieved by Duke’s Win Over UNC
Duke won its first matchup against North Carolina since Mike Krzyzewski retired on Saturday night, and even though both teams were unranked, the game still had the juice of a legendary rivalry. While the 63-57 win gave Duke a big ACC win, it may have been more important for the...
Wichita Eagle
Nets Coach Confirms Irving’s Absence Saturday Was Excused
Nets guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade away from the franchise on Friday, and subsequently did not suit up for the team’s victory over the Wizards on Saturday night. Irving was officially ruled out of the contest with calf soreness, leading many to wonder if the absence was excused given his trade request and his desire to play elsewhere.
Wichita Eagle
Former Ohio State LB Joins Luke Fickell’s New Wisconsin Staff
Former Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tuf Borland is turning in his cleats and picking up a whistle. He'll be seen on the Big Ten West sidelines this fall. According to the team website, Borland has joined the Wisconsin staff for the 2023 season. Per the team page, he is listed as a defensive graduate assistant.
Wichita Eagle
All Lakers Expert Predictions For Saturday Matinee Against Pelicans
Today, your Los Angeles Lakers hope to rise above a .500 record for their current five-game road stint, which they're wrapping up in an early bout against the New Orleans Pelicans. Without All-Star forward Zion Williamson, the Pelicans have collapsed. The team is currently mired in a 10-game losing streak,...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Steph Curry Out at Least Two Weeks With Leg Injury
Warriors star guard Stephen Curry is expected to miss multiple weeks with a left leg injury suffered Saturday night during a game against the Mavericks, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Curry left in the third quarter of Golden State’s 119–113 win over Dallas after banging knees with Mavs...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Injury Report: Latest On Russell Westbrook’s Illness
Los Angeles Lakers reserve point guard Russell Westbrook, the club's third-leading scorer this season, is questionable to suit up today due to a mysterious non-COVID-19 illness. Is that illness real, or was he sent home by the team in anticipation of a trade? Only time can tell for sure. Los...
Wichita Eagle
Hawks Handle Jazz With Ease 115-108
The Atlanta Hawks entered Friday night's matchup against the Utah Jazz as road warriors and fought hard for 48 minutes. Atlanta defeated Utah 115-108, picking up another important win on their five-game road trip. Atlanta did not waste any time jumping out to a 22-point lead in the first half....
Wichita Eagle
Jameson Williams Will Shine Like Ja’Marr Chase
The Detroit Lions believe they’ve struck gold with wide receiver Jameson Williams. General manager Brad Holmes became enamored with Williams in the Pre-Draft process, so much so that he traded up to get the talented Alabama wideout 12th overall in the 2022 Draft. Williams’ production was limited as a...
Wichita Eagle
Texans GM Nick Caserio Believes DeMeco Ryans Provides Groundwork For Success
HOUSTON — Nick Caserio has not shied away from revealing his desires for the Houston Texans. Since becoming the general manager in January 2021, Caserio has expressed interest in building a franchise with sustained success. As he enters year three of his tenure, the Texans have won seven games...
