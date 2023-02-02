Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Release Date and Details
Overwatch 2 Season 3 is set to release on February 7, 2023, and will debut the Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass, including the Mythic Kiriko Amaterasu skin. In this section of IGN's Overwatch 2 wiki guide, we break down everything we know about Overwatch 2 Season 3 so far. Learn more about Overwatch 2 Season 3 release date, the return of Overwatch Credits, how to unlock the World Cup Weapon Charm, and how to get your hands on the upcoming Mythic Kiriko Amaterasu skin.
Princess Farmer - Official Launch Trailer
Princess Farmer is a match-3 visual novel that features a group of whimsical characters to befriend and mysteries to solve with new features and content exclusive to the platform. With easy-to-learn action mechanics and different play styles that let you breeze through the game or challenge you. Princess Farmer is available now on iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Delirium - Official Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for Delirium, a first-person point-and-click adventure game that's available now on PlayStation 4 and Steam. Lola and Danny are trapped in their own house, Delirium. They will have to work together to escape this bizarre place by solving puzzles, exploring unusual locations and meeting silly characters. Interacting with the environment, Lola and Danny will pick up objects and combine them cleverly to navigate the surreal place their house has become.
Henosis - Official Netherworld Patch Launch Trailer
Henosis is a 2D puzzle-platformer with unique controls and a blob on a mission to preserve life by gathering water. The latest Netherworld patch brings a new world, revamped levels, and plenty of new content, such as laser turrets, slippery surfaces, rotating spikes, and platforms in addition to looping dual-path lasers and much more. The Henosis Netherworld Patch is available now on PC and Mac.
Sims 4 Growing Together Release Date and Details
Just in time for the free Infant update for The Sims 4 base game, the new Sims 4 Growing Together expansion pack is sure to increase the ways you can extend your Sims family tenfold. Explore San Sequoia and mingle with the locals, from the Micaelsons to the influential Robleses, and explore new social dynamics.
Farmer’s Father: Save The Innocence - Official Announcement Trailer
Farmer’s Father: Save The Innocence is a survival adventure game about protecting the most vulnerable and surviving the war. The player is thrown in the shoes of an ordinary man that is swooped into events beyond his control. He doesn't wonder why the war started, he doesn't look for the cause of it. The most important thing is here and now. Our character had the misfortune to live in a place of warfare. Your primary goal is to survive and, above all, to protect the innocent. Your wife and young baby are counting on you. Farmer’s Father: Save The Innocence is launching on PC in 2023 with a demo available as part of the Steam Next Fest.
Restaurant Builder - Official Announcement Trailer
Restaurant Builder is a creative builder and destroyer simulation game. Equipped with a high-pressure washer, jackhammer, and a highly addictive spray gun, you face the construction of a restaurant the world has never seen. Tear down walls, build, destroy, paint, and decorate, utilizing real physics, and dynamic lighting to bring empty space to life. Restaurant Builder is launching on PC in 2023.
Netflix's Squid Game Reality Show was Reportedly an 'Inhumane Disaster'
Squid Game, Netflix's 2021 drama about a deadly competition for a massive cash prize, captured hearts for its critical stance on capitalism. Now, Netflix is creating a reality spinoff called Squid Game: The Challenge, and it seems that its filming conditions aren't far from the inhumane conditions presented in the original show, with several contestants speaking out about unsafe filming environments and claiming that the game was rigged.
Indus Game Pre-Registration Perks Revealed; All You Need to Know
Indus Battle Royale is a Made in India title developed by SuperGaming, that we have been hearing about some time now. The game is being developed for mobile, PC and console. It is a narrative driven title, where players play the role of Mythwalkers, who are in search for an extremely valuable resource, Cosmium, on the hostile planet, Indus.
Dead Space Remake Cheats and Secrets
There are a few new secrets and cheats in the Dead Space remake that unlock some cool little easter eggs, and even a secret ending. Here's a list of the cheats and secrets we know of so far. There are even more cheats for the original Dead Space, but unfortunately,...
Forest Ranger Simulator - Official Kickstarter Launch Trailer
Forest Ranger Simulator is a casual simulation game about saving nature. Save the forests and the planet by sorting trash, feeding animals, and completing a variety of tasks. Forest Ranger Simulator is set to release on PC in Q2 2023 and a Kickstarter is also available for the game along with a demo for Steam Next Fest.
Homestead Hills Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Homestead Hills, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Chapter 8 - Search and Rescue
Search and Rescue is the eighth Chapter in Dead Space. Isaac needs to fix the Comms Array so they can receive feedback from the SOS Beacon. This page also contains IGN's original Walkthrough for Dead Space (2008). Jump to it using the anchor link below. Check out our Walkthrough for Search and Rescue below.
Sony PlayStation 5 Beta Brings Discord Voice Chat Support; Nvidia Shares a Workaround Around the Chat App
A new beta update is introducing new features to the PlayStation 5, which includes Discord voice chat and Variable Refresh Rate support for 1440p resolution. However, only invited beta participants from the U.S., Canada, Japan, U.K., Germany, and France will be able to try out these features for now. In...
Attachment - Official Trailer
A horror romance steeped in Jewish folklore. Maja (Josephine Park, Baby Fever), a Danish has-been actress, falls in love with Leah (Ellie Kendrick, Game of Thrones, An Education), an academic from London. After Leah suffers from a mysterious seizure Maja returns with her to her childhood home. There, she meets Leah's overbearing mother, Chana (internationally acclaimed Danish actress Sofie Gråbøl, The Undoing, The Killing), a woman who could hold dark secrets.
Suffer The Night - Official Announcement Trailer (Warning: Flashing Lights)
Check out this terrifying announcement trailer for Suffer The Night, an upcoming game that blends first-person survival horror with the vibe of 80s slasher flicks. Suffer The Night will be available on PC via Steam in 2023. A demo is available now on Steam. In Suffer the Night, players take...
Sons of the Forest Will Now Launch in Early Access to Avoid More Delays
Sons of the Forest developer Endnight Games has announced it will be changing the game's February 23 release date to an early access release date to prevent further delays and to allow fans to jump in and help the studio reach the finish line. Endnight Games revealed its plan for...
IGN UK Podcast 682: Creating the Next Best Video Game TV Show
Cardy, Dale, and Mat dream up what they think should be the next big video game TV show following The Last of Us as they pick the game, director, cast, and much more for their big-budget projects. Before that, though, there's time for a little Dead Space catch-up, impressions of Knock at the Cabin, Knockout City sadness, and the bizarre thing that is Infinite Seinfeld.
How to Get the Free Genshin Impact Lisa Skin in Version 3.4
A new outfit is available for our favorite witch, Lisa in Genshin Impact Version 3.4. Participate in the exclusive Second Blooming event to unlock the free Lisa skin, A Sobriquet Under Shade. Second Blooming is a team challenge limited-time event in Version 3.4 that will put your team-building skills in Genshin Impact to the test.
Inner Visoria Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Inner Visoria, as well as provide all of their solutions!
