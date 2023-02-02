Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Naruto Hypes Code Arc Premiere With Synopsis, Promo
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has officially wrapped the anime's take on Naruto: Sasuke's Story – The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust with the latest episode of the series, and now fans have gotten the first look at the upcoming Code Invasion arc with the synopsis and promo for its premiere episode! It was announced last Fall that the anime would be moving away from its original content back to adapting the manga this February, and now fans are finally going to get to see this new arc in action with the coming episodes. As for what to expect, it seems like the stage is needing to be set first.
NPR
Fans said the future of 'Dungeons & Dragons' was at risk. So they went to battle
No game of Dungeons & Dragons is exactly alike – the worlds, characters and problems are crafted by players themselves. Depending on your game's Dungeon Master – the person who guides players through the story – you could find yourself teaming up with roguish elves to save their princess or infiltrating a dragon's lair to retrieve a magic sword.
ComicBook
Werewolf: The Apocalypse Release Date Revealed
The new edition of Werewolf: The Apocalypse finally has a release date. Renegade Game Studio announced that Werewolf: The Apocalypse will be released at Gen Con in August this year. Billed as a reimagining of the popular World of Darkness title, players will be werewolves trying to stave off ecological devastation by targeting humans or creatures who are actively trying to bring about the end of the world through pollution or supernatural means. Each player will belong to a tribe, which has different convictions and abilities. Some of the lore around Werewolf: The Apocalypse has been changed, as players can no longer play as members of one tribe long associated with fascism and several other tribes have had their names changed to better respect Indigenous cultures.
ComicBook
Why Superman Will (Probably) Wear Trunks in the DCU Reboot
Trunks or no trunks? That's the question James Gunn asked fan-Twitter after revealing Superman: Legacy, the upcoming relaunch of the Man of Steel. Gunn is writing and producing the reboot for DC Studios, which he heads with co-chair Peter Safran, as the first film of their new DC Universe. Inspired by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's acclaimed All-Star Superman run, Legacy will introduce a hopeful and youthful Kal-El/Clark Kent: Batman v Superman and Justice League star Henry Cavill, 39, is not reprising the character after his post-credits cameo in last year's Black Adam, and the role will be recast.
Comments / 0