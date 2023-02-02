Read full article on original website
An inside look at the Mauricio Torres jury selection process: ‘It’s like applying for a job that nobody wants’
Jury selection began on February 2 in Benton County circuit court in the third capital murder trial for Mauricio Torres, and Judge Brad Karren has set aside a significant amount of time to complete the voir dire process.
Benton County inmate found unresponsive
Inmate Timothy Plank was taken to Northwest Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. An investigation is underway by Benton County Sheriff's Officer Internal Affairs Division and the Criminal Investigation Division.
Victim files civil complaint against former Beyond Meat COO and nose-biting suspect
The victim in a violent altercation following a Razorbacks football game last fall has filed a civil complaint against the defendant.
Missing woman found dead in Washington County
Officer Involved Shooting In Wyandotte
The FBI and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting at River Bend Casino in Wyandotte. The incident took place Thursday morning when a person pulled a weapon on a Wyandotte Nation police officer. The officer then shot the person. The person's condition has not been revealed. The FBI is involved because the incident took place on Indian Trust Land.
OK man’s shooting death still under investigation
JAY, Okla. – An autopsy report released on Thursday shows a Eucha man had methamphetamine and was intoxicated when he was fatally shot. Patrick Shane Anderson, 51, died Aug. 18 at a Eucha residence from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the 11-page autopsy report. The manner of death was ruled a homicide, the autopsy reports.
Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
Police ID remains found as Fayetteville teen reported missing in 2020
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department announced human remains found last month have been identified as Christian Hernandez, a teen who was reported missing in December 2020. FPD received a call on Jan. 10 that a dog had found skeletal remains in a wooded area near Holly Street...
UPDATE: Person shot at River Bend Casino is out of surgery
WYANDOTTE, Okla. – The person shot by a Wyandotte Nation Tribal Police officer on Thursday morning is out of surgery and in critical condition, the FBI confirmed. The River Bend Casino parking lot shooting was turned over to the FBI. Kayla McCleery, FBI spokeswoman said the individual who was...
UPDATE: Police identify remains as missing man Christian Hernandez
Police are investigating after finding what may be human remains in a wooded area of a Fayetteville residential neighborhood.
Juvenile arrested after standoff in Fayetteville neighborhood
Dozens of Fayetteville police officers surrounded a house in a Fayetteville neighborhood after a juvenile was barricaded inside. NewsChopper 2 flew over a house inside the neighborhood off of Redwine Road and found dozens of police units. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Fayetteville police say...
Body found after Noel shed fire ID’d
NOEL, Mo. — An autopsy into a mysterious death in McDonald County has provided authorities the victim’s identity, and more clues in the case. Earlier this week, firefighters with Noel FD responded to a rural shed fire where a body was found after extinguishment. Now, after an autopsy in Ozark, officials released the identity of the victim.
Dispatcher receives outpour of support after house fire
A Fayetteville Police Department dispatcher and her family lost everything in a house fire on Jan. 19. Since then, Natisha Claypool, also known as Tisha, said the community has poured out an abundance of support for her, her husband Jeremy, and her two kids.
Bail reduction denied in infant manslaughter case
Two Rogers parents charged with manslaughter after the death of their two-month-old child had their request for bail reduction denied.
School lockdown lifted; Theft suspect arrested in Miami
MIAMI, Okla. (KOAM) - A Miami school goes into a precautionary lockdown as authorities search for a vehicle theft suspect.
Mail-Stealing Spree affects more than 170 Jasper County Victims
JOPLIN, Mo. - Chargers were filed for two Joplin residents after police investigations named them the culprit of a mail-stealing spree.
"My Daddy Was The Last Sheriff of Delaware District," Recalls Cherokee Prairie Woman
In 1938, the world listened to Orson Welles' broadcast of War of the Worlds, causing mass panic in the eastern part of the U.S. Germany invaded Austria and in April, Superman made his first appearance in the very first issue of Action Comics.
T-Bone crash 3rd and Geneva in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 5:20 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023, a two vehicle crash at 3rd and Geneva Ave alerted Joplin E-911.
