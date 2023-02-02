ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHBS

Benton County Sheriff's Office investigating inmate's death

The Benton County Sheriff's office is investigating the death of inmate. According to a police report, officials found Timothy Ray Plank unresponsive in cell around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. In a statement, Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway said jail and medical staff treated Plank initially before taking him to NW...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
nwahomepage.com

Missing woman found dead in Washington County

NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings. UPDATE: Intruder shot and killed at Fort Smith home. UPDATE: Intruder shot and killed at Fort Smith home. Benton County inmate found unresponsive. Benton County inmate found unresponsive. Alpha Phi Alpha Step Show at Arkansas Union...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
kggfradio.com

Officer Involved Shooting In Wyandotte

The FBI and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting at River Bend Casino in Wyandotte. The incident took place Thursday morning when a person pulled a weapon on a Wyandotte Nation police officer. The officer then shot the person. The person's condition has not been revealed. The FBI is involved because the incident took place on Indian Trust Land.
WYANDOTTE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

OK man’s shooting death still under investigation

JAY, Okla. – An autopsy report released on Thursday shows a Eucha man had methamphetamine and was intoxicated when he was fatally shot. Patrick Shane Anderson, 51, died Aug. 18 at a Eucha residence from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the 11-page autopsy report. The manner of death was ruled a homicide, the autopsy reports.
EUCHA, OK
5NEWS

Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
ARKANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

UPDATE: Person shot at River Bend Casino is out of surgery

WYANDOTTE, Okla. – The person shot by a Wyandotte Nation Tribal Police officer on Thursday morning is out of surgery and in critical condition, the FBI confirmed. The River Bend Casino parking lot shooting was turned over to the FBI. Kayla McCleery, FBI spokeswoman said the individual who was...
WYANDOTTE, OK
YAHOO!

Juvenile arrested after standoff in Fayetteville neighborhood

Dozens of Fayetteville police officers surrounded a house in a Fayetteville neighborhood after a juvenile was barricaded inside. NewsChopper 2 flew over a house inside the neighborhood off of Redwine Road and found dozens of police units. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Fayetteville police say...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Body found after Noel shed fire ID’d

NOEL, Mo. — An autopsy into a mysterious death in McDonald County has provided authorities the victim’s identity, and more clues in the case. Earlier this week, firefighters with Noel FD responded to a rural shed fire where a body was found after extinguishment. Now, after an autopsy in Ozark, officials released the identity of the victim.
NOEL, MO

