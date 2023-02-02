Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Lionel Messi rescues underwhelming PSG without Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in win over Toulouse
Paris Saint-Germain ended Toulouse's impressive unbeaten start to 2023 with a 2-1 win in Ligue 1 at Parc des Princes on Saturday. Lionel Messi came up big with the go-ahead goal just before the hour mark and assist provider Achraf Hakimi was the scorer of the hosts' equalizer with a stunning first half strike.
Lionel Messi contract: PSG want to re-sign the superstar, but Inter Miami, Barcelona among possible suitors
It is now February, the winter transfer window is closed and Lionel Messi is yet to extend his Paris Saint-Germain contract. The Argentina international has returned to club action with the French champions but is far from at his best right now -- like his teammates. Messi, 35, is still on a high after winning the FIFA 2022 World Cup with his Albiceleste side in Qatar and reports emerged shortly after that success that PSG were close to tying him down to new terms. However, no extended deal at Parc des Princes has been announced yet and rumors linking him with moves elsewhere have regularly surfaced. So, where are we at with knowing where Messi might be playing his soccer beyond the end of this current season?
FIFA Club World Cup: Seattle Sounders loss to Al Ahly showed the challenges of MLS season scheduling
The Seattle Sounders had a short experience as Major League Soccer's first representative at the Club World Cup after a 1-0 loss to Al Ahly Saturday eliminated them from the competition, but it was still a performance to remember for the Cascadia club. Coming out of the gates, it was clear that Al Ahly was the team in the middle of their season, in rhythm and creating early chances but the Sounders were able to rebound settling into the match. Neither team could test the keepers until late on, however, when Mohamed Afsha scored the eventual winner from outside the box to avoid extra time and secure a date with Real Madrid.
