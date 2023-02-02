ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new documentary about Jeremy Clarkson recalls how the former Top Gear presenter punched Piers Morgan at the British Press Awards in 2004.In the Channel 5 programme Jeremy Clarkson: King of Controversy, details are revealed about the attack at the awards ceremony, when Morgan was the editor of The Mirror.Ken Gibson, former motoring editor at The Sun, explained that the altercation occurred after the newspaper published stories about Clarkson which “which had clearly caused a great deal of anguish” amongst the broadcaster’s family.Sign up for our newsletters.
Grand Tour Nation

Clarkson’s Farm: Kaleb Cooper Melts Hearts With Dream For His Children

Season 2 of Clarkson’s Farm is on its way to a February release. But ahead of its reveal, Kaleb Cooper has melted hearts with a very sweet dream for his children. The farming contractor who presents Clarkson’s Farm alongside Jeremy Clarkson recently revealed that he was expecting a second child with his partner Taya, as he posted to Instagram: “So excited to announce that baby cooper number 2 is cooking nicely. My number one goal is to buy myself a farm and be able to bring my kids up enjoying what I think is the best lifestyle which is the farming lifestyle.”
Grand Tour Nation

Clarkson’s Farm: Jeremy Warns Viewers Of “Gory” Subjects: “These Are Not Nice Animals”

Jeremy Clarkson is back and bolder than ever as he returns to the farm in Season 2 of “Clarkson’s Farm.” The popular Prime Video farming show follows the Grand Tour presenter as he tries to win over the Chadlington locals and tackle some of the biggest challenges faced by farmers, but in an interview about the upcoming episodes, he warns fans that it won’t be an easy watch.
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Opens Up On James May’s Lack Of Support For Diddly Squat Farm

Jeremy Clarkson claims his Grand Tour co-host, James May, has not been very supportive in his Diddly Squat Farm. Clarkson has been busy with his farming pursuits lately. Fans have become fascinated by his journey, from taking over a farm in the Cotswolds, which he named Diddly Squat, to launching his own Amazon Prime Video docuseries, Clarkson’s Farm. The series gives fans an inside look into Jeremy’s experiences as a farmer.
Grand Tour Nation

James May Comments On Future Of The Grand Tour After Jeremy Clarkson Controversy

James May, co-host of the popular television show The Grand Tour, recently spoke out about Jeremy Clarkson’s controversial column on Meghan Markle. But more importantly, the presenter commented on the future of The Grand Tour. In an interview with BBC Radio 4, the Our Man In travel series presenter was asked about his thoughts on … The post James May Comments On Future Of The Grand Tour After Jeremy Clarkson Controversy appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
