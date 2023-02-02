Season 2 of Clarkson’s Farm is on its way to a February release. But ahead of its reveal, Kaleb Cooper has melted hearts with a very sweet dream for his children. The farming contractor who presents Clarkson’s Farm alongside Jeremy Clarkson recently revealed that he was expecting a second child with his partner Taya, as he posted to Instagram: “So excited to announce that baby cooper number 2 is cooking nicely. My number one goal is to buy myself a farm and be able to bring my kids up enjoying what I think is the best lifestyle which is the farming lifestyle.”

