California State

‘The Bachelor’s Rachel Recchia and Clayton Echard Spark Dating Rumors With TikTok Reunion

By Nicole Gallucci
 3 days ago
Former Bachelorette lead and Bachelor contestant Rachel Recchia just posted one of Bachelor Nation’s most dramatic TikToks yet.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old franchise alum shared a nine-second video to the social platform that featured her, her infamous ex Clayton Echard, and former Bachelorette lead Michelle Young. The TikTok kicks off with Young mouthing the words “Tell me what’s going on,” before the camera cuts to Recchia sitting on a couch. She shrugs and replies, “I would. But I think explaining it would give us both an aneurysm.” As she finishes her sentence, the camera zooms out to reveal 29-year-old Echard sitting on the couch next to her. GASP.

The unexpected TikTok cameo led some fans to question if Recchia and Echard had rekindled their flame and started dating again. But we have a feeling they’re just poking fun at the entire mess.

As a refresher, in Season 26 of The Bachelor, Echard’s final two ladies were Recchia and her co-Bachelorette lead Gabby Windey. Echard memorably told both women he was in love with them, then made a surprise pivot and broke up with them to pursue a relationship with Susie Evans, a contestant he’d already sent home. Recchia and Windey were left heartbroken, and they certainly didn’t shy away from calling out Echard’s behavior during their joint season.

Though Echard and Evans recently called it quits, as did Recchia and her Bachelorette fiancé Tino Franco, we’re still not convinced the exes are an item again. Why? Because they weren’t the only Bachelor alum who reunited this week.

A whole group — including Young, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Blake Horstmann, Love Is Blind contestant Giannina Gibelli (who’s currently dating Horstmann), and more — gathered for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am event in California, reminisced on their reality TV days, and flooded social media with ambitious crossover posts.

It’s never a dull moment for Bachelor Nation.

