Motley Fool
How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?
Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
This Is Who Ends Up Rich When the Stock Market Crashes
It takes a cool head to prosper during a market crash.
2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever
Energy and consumer goods are about as stable as the business world gets.
The 5 Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Improving investors' sentiments amid the cooling inflation and moderating interest rate increases helped the stock market to surge in recent weeks. Moreover, the IMF raised its world economy growth forecast....
CNBC
Here’s how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 into McDonald's 10 years ago
McDonald's customers are still "lovin' it" despite cutting back on restaurant spending due to inflation. For the fiscal fourth quarter, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $2.59 on $5.93 billion in revenue. That compares with earnings per share of $2.45 on $5.68 billion of revenue Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv.
Motley Fool
Here's What Happens When You Leave a Lot of Money in Your Savings Account
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Even when interest rates are high, you...
msn.com
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said Tesla's Stock Price Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk bought social media platform Twitter in 2022, a place where he likes to share his thoughts and opinions. On May 1, 2020, Musk tweeted that he thought the share price of Tesla was too high. The tweet came as a surprise, as many...
3 Dividend Kings to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023
These Dividend Kings have increased dividends consecutively for 55 years or more and look hugely compelling right now.
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
msn.com
1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023
The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
3 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich
These low-priced equities could deliver enormous returns for risk-tolerant shareholders.
Would You Sell Your House For Tesla Stock? This Guy Did And Here's How Much He Made
Last year marked Tesla Inc's TSLA worst stock performance since going public, with shares down over 60% in 2022. Investors could be expecting a rebound in 2023 and one shareholder recently put that thesis to the test. What Happened: Shares of Tesla have soared to start 2023, helped by a...
The stock market rally will peak in the next 2 weeks before stalling out, as disinflation proves transitory, Bank of America says
The stock market is poised to peak in the next two weeks as inflation makes a comeback, according to Bank of America. The bank said investors should fade the S&P 500 as it approaches the 4,200 level. "Bear risk still disinflation proves 'transitory' and/or 'no landing' flips to 'hard landing,"...
Motley Fool
4 Splendid Dividend Stocks Yielding 4% (or More) to Buy While They're Still on Sale
Sinking stock prices have driven up dividend yields. Several high-quality stocks currently offer payouts above 4%. Those levels might not last as their share prices recover. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
2 Soaring Stocks to Buy in 2023
Netflix has doubled off its 52-week low, and new opportunities could lead the stock even higher. Another star is Ulta Beauty, which the market continues to undervalue despite its large base of loyal customers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
The 10 Best Stocks to Buy in February 2023
Eric Cuka has positions in CrowdStrike, Nike, and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Bill.com, CrowdStrike, Intuitive Surgical, Lululemon Athletica, Nike, Palo Alto Networks, Snowflake, Texas Instruments, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool recommends Casey's General Stores and Enphase Energy and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $47.50 calls on Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.
Motley Fool
4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire
A good deal of stocks appear to have begun a recovery from bear market lows. Depressed valuations make a fivefold (or more) rebound in many growth stocks increasingly likely. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
