As teacher departures rise, solutions could be a year or more away
While districts hold out for solutions, they face the daunting task of filling positions that no one seemingly wants. Photo by Ryan David Brown. It’s no secret the education field was burdened during the pandemic, with schools nationwide facing teacher workforce shortages. Now, the 2022-23 academic year is halfway done, and Maine school districts are struggling to fill the same gaps they were months ago.
Permanent Commission seeks to end systemic injustices
One of the first appointed commissioners, Bruce King watched as lawmakers began to understand the potential of such a commission, especially in light of the disproportionate early impact of COVID-19 on Maine’s people of color. In 2019, Gov. Janet Mills allotted discretionary funds to establish the commission, then came the police murder of George Floyd and the expansion of the Black Lives Matter movement. The commission became permanent and received funding in 2021 for staff and expenses, via a bill sponsored by Talbot Ross, LD 1034, “An Act To Provide Funding To Support the Permanent Commission on the Status of Racial, Indigenous and Maine Tribal Populations.”
Report: Maine falls well below national average in collection of fines, fees
(The Center Square) – Maine ranked near the bottom in a new national report detailing the collection of fines and fees. The Reason Foundation unveiled its report detailing how much local governments collected in 2020 from fines and fees. Maine fell well below the national average, ranking 47th in the nation, and in last place in New England. New York led the way with $1.4 billion collected, with California second...
USDA loan to fund Stonyfield Farm solar power
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Stonyfield Farm is among businesses in Maine and New Hampshire that will benefit in $15.2 million in renewable energy loans to Aligned Solar Partners from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Electric Infrastructure Loan program. Aligned Solar Partners, part of Aligned Climate Capital, is joining with...
Maine lawmaker facing criminal charges removed from committee
AUGUSTA, Maine — A Democratic lawmaker indicted on a forgery charge has been stripped of his only committee assignment. House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, a Democrat, removed Rep. Clinton E. Collamore Sr. of Waldoboro, from the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee this week. The move puts more pressure on...
'It's price gouging:' Mainers shocked by drastic increases to energy bills
WINDHAM (WGME)-- In just over a year, the standard offer electricity rate has tripled in Maine, going from $0.06 to $0.18 per kilowatt hour. Electricity Maine customers, like Scott Hoffses, pay even more, over twice the standard rate. "It's price gouging. There's no question," Hoffses said. Hoffses lives at his...
Your SNAP benefits might change in March
At the start of the pandemic, everyone who had Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits began receiving an additional payment, up to the maximum benefit amount for their household size (called Emergency Allotments). Those extra payments will end in February 2023. In most cases, if you get SNAP, the last...
Public advocate pushing for changes to reduce and stabilize electricity prices in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — With colder weather and higher power bills for most Mainers, public advocate William Harwood is making a number of recommendations to legislators aimed at reducing supply costs. Harwood said the current system of being able to select your electricity supplier has failed to produce lower rates...
Maine Judicial Branch warning of scam calls
MAINE, USA — The Maine Judicial Branch issued a warning on Friday about a telephone scam where the caller claims to be a "warrants officer" from the Cumberland County Courts. In the call, the caller "claims that the victim is in violation of a subpoena and demands personal information."
About 20% of Mainers on Medicaid could soon lose their coverage
Protestors demonstrate against proposed cuts to Medicaid and Medicare in San Francisco in 2011. | Justin Sullivan, Getty Images. An estimated 89,000 low-income residents who have had health coverage during the pandemic through MaineCare, the state’s Medicaid program, could begin to lose their coverage this coming spring when the Biden administration ends the public health emergency.
The richest person in Maine is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Maine and the good she has done for the community.
Researchers seek statewide changes to save clam fishery from collapse
The Harraseeket River recedes slowly but steadily around Chad Coffin’s metal skiff, until the boat is beached on a partly exposed mudflat. Coffin and his daughter, Bailey Pennell, are already out of the skiff, rakes in hand and rubber boots sinking deep into the gray-brown muck. They begin to...
State Lawmaker Facing Criminal Charges
House District 45 Rep. Clinton Collamore of Waldoboro, represents Bremen, Friendship, Waldoboro and Washington. The Democrat lawmaker is being asked to resign after being indicted on a forgery charge. According to NewsCenter Maine, he has already been removed from his only committee assignment on the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee.
Maine approves 1GW onshore wind farm and transmission line
The transmission line would run electricity from near the wind farm to the rest of New England, via the ISO-NE grid. It would have the capacity to carry 1.2GW of power. The $2 billion onshore wind farm will be the largest east of the Mississippi. Populous Massachusetts, to the south,...
Maine farmers need help paying for more water sources, state officials say
State officials are pushing for more resources to help Maine farmers prepare for and respond to drought and climate change. Maine has experienced four droughts within the last six years. Three of them reached extreme levels on the U.S. Drought Monitor severity scale in various parts of Maine, state agricultural officials told the Legislature earlier this week.
Maine moving company to pay $125k settlement over social media threats
A Maine-based moving company with three locations in New Hampshire has agreed to pay the state of Maine $125,000 in fines for threatening consumers who posted negative reviews of their business. The attorney general of Maine charged that Liberty Bell Moving and Storage tried to contractually block customers from writing...
More than 50 farms Maine farms impacted by PFAS, but state officials see ‘glimmer of hope’
Maine agricultural officials said Wednesday that they are working with more than 50 farms around the state that have been found to be contaminated with the "forever chemicals" known as PFAS. But while research into PFAS mitigation is ongoing, both in Maine and across the country, state officials said they...
Rare, Eastern Siberian seabird returns to Maine
SAGADAHOC COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A rare, winged sight has made its way back to Maine after nearly a year!. According to Maine Audubon, the Steller’s Sea-Eagle made their return to Maine Saturday after last being sighted in New Brunswick last November. The Sea-Eagle is native to Eastern Siberia,...
