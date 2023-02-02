One of the first appointed commissioners, Bruce King watched as lawmakers began to understand the potential of such a commission, especially in light of the disproportionate early impact of COVID-19 on Maine’s people of color. In 2019, Gov. Janet Mills allotted discretionary funds to establish the commission, then came the police murder of George Floyd and the expansion of the Black Lives Matter movement. The commission became permanent and received funding in 2021 for staff and expenses, via a bill sponsored by Talbot Ross, LD 1034, “An Act To Provide Funding To Support the Permanent Commission on the Status of Racial, Indigenous and Maine Tribal Populations.”

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO