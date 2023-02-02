Read full article on original website
thecamdenchronicle.com
Sick raccoons on the prowl in West Tennessee
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has received numerous reports of sick raccoons with symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections. Members of the public should exercise caution and avoid interacting with sick wildlife. Rabies is a virus that can affect all mammals, including humans, and is deadly if left...
WATE
Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on 2/5
WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.
10 spots in Tennessee to discover Black history
Tennessee's Department of Tourist Development is offering up ten places to celebrate Black History Month across the state.
WATE
More clouds overnight into part of Sunday
It will remain mostly cloudy overnight into part of Sunday before some sun peeks out in the afternoon, but we will still be warmer than what we saw Saturday.
foodmanufacturing.com
Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for something
A Tennessee witness at Murfreesboro reported watching an object with lights moving around the neighborhood at 6:11 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
TN bill would replace Columbus Day with ‘Super Bowl Monday’ as an official state holiday
The move would get rid of Columbus Day as an official legal holiday in Tennessee and instead designate the first Monday after the Super Bowl as one.
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75
A Tennessee witness between LaFollette and Powell reported watching a rectangle-shaped object along I-75 South that seemed to be following his vehicle at 5:30 a.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
thunder1320.com
Tennessee Fire Marshal’s office calls attention to burn awareness week
The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) is highlighting the importance of preventing burn hazards and home fires during National Burn Awareness Week (Feb. 5-11, 2023). This year’s theme is “Scalds: Hot Liquids Burn Like Fire” and focuses on ways that consumers can prevent burn-related injuries from...
It’s been smelling pretty ‘skunky’ lately in Middle TN
Over the last month, it's been hard to drive through Middle Tennessee or Southern Kentucky without smelling that repugnant odor. For skunks, though, that's the smell of love during mating season.
WYSH AM 1380
Several East Tennessee DAs announce ‘313 Initiative’
On Thursday, a group of District Attorneys General from around East Tennessee, including Anderson County’s 7th Judicial District Attorney Dave Clark, announced a joint plan called the “313 Initiative.”. Named for the telephone area code that serves the Detroit, Michigan area, the operation, which began in December, is...
WATE
The Godfather of Tennessee Whiskey
A Black man born during slavery is now known as the Godfather of Tennessee whiskey.
Chinese ‘spy balloon’ may have crossed East TN
What some are referring to as a suspected Chinese spy balloon is expected to cross over Tennessee overnight. Here's when it might be over East Tennessee.
tnledger.com
God’s winning in state’s license plate primary
Tennessee has had its new license plates available for a full year, and one thing is clear: God is kicking some butt. Which is to say, tags featuring “In God We Trust” are far and away the favorite of Tennessee motorists. God tags: 3,197,413. Godless tags: 2,226,408. If...
WKRN
What's up with all the skunks?
You've been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you've been smelling them -- skunks!.
Bill would allow lane splitting in traffic in Tennessee
The bill's sponsor says lane splitting increases rider safety.
Tennessee Shelter Will Put Your Ex's Name In A Litter Box
A hilarious move for the broken hearted and lovers of all things petty!
wpln.org
Tornadoes, landslides and floods are easier to forecast with ‘mesonets.’ Tennessee may get one soon.
Weather forecasting, climate studies and landslide awareness could improve soon in Tennessee. State lawmakers have just proposed legislation to establish a statewide “mesonet,” which could ultimately be a network of ground-level weather stations in every county in Tennessee. The bill also tasks the Tennessee Department of Environment and...
The goddess of Tennessee
Pallas Athene (Athena) is one of the most well-known goddesses in the Greek pantheon. Born fully clothed and armored from Zeus's head, she is the patron goddess of strategic warfare, wisdom, civilization, justice, mathematics, and industry. She had many cults that worshipped her, and has appeared in culturally impactful works such as Edgar Allan Poe's The Raven and Homer's The Odyessey. "As early as 407 BC, Plato mentioned her name and claimed that others followed her due to her wisdom and knowledge. He further claimed that her name came from the Greek word Athenoa, which can mean moon and earth or air." (Greek Gods & Goddesses, 2021.)
Tennessee School Closings & Delays: February 3, 2023
Multiple Tennessee school districts have announced closings or delayed start times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the concern for icy conditions.
