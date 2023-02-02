ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

thecamdenchronicle.com

Sick raccoons on the prowl in West Tennessee

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has received numerous reports of sick raccoons with symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections. Members of the public should exercise caution and avoid interacting with sick wildlife. Rabies is a virus that can affect all mammals, including humans, and is deadly if left...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on 2/5

WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

More clouds overnight into part of Sunday

It will remain mostly cloudy overnight into part of Sunday before some sun peeks out in the afternoon, but we will still be warmer than what we saw Saturday. It will remain mostly cloudy overnight into part of Sunday before some sun peeks out in the afternoon, but we will still be warmer than what we saw Saturday.
TENNESSEE STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
MORRISON, TN
thunder1320.com

Tennessee Fire Marshal’s office calls attention to burn awareness week

The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) is highlighting the importance of preventing burn hazards and home fires during National Burn Awareness Week (Feb. 5-11, 2023). This year’s theme is “Scalds: Hot Liquids Burn Like Fire” and focuses on ways that consumers can prevent burn-related injuries from...
TENNESSEE STATE
WYSH AM 1380

Several East Tennessee DAs announce ‘313 Initiative’

On Thursday, a group of District Attorneys General from around East Tennessee, including Anderson County’s 7th Judicial District Attorney Dave Clark, announced a joint plan called the “313 Initiative.”. Named for the telephone area code that serves the Detroit, Michigan area, the operation, which began in December, is...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

The Godfather of Tennessee Whiskey

A Black man born during slavery is now known as the Godfather of Tennessee whiskey. A Black man born during slavery is now known as the Godfather of Tennessee whiskey. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE...
TENNESSEE STATE
tnledger.com

God’s winning in state’s license plate primary

Tennessee has had its new license plates available for a full year, and one thing is clear: God is kicking some butt. Which is to say, tags featuring “In God We Trust” are far and away the favorite of Tennessee motorists. God tags: 3,197,413. Godless tags: 2,226,408. If...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

What's up with all the skunks?

You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
NASHVILLE, TN
Lauren Barton

The goddess of Tennessee

Pallas Athene (Athena) is one of the most well-known goddesses in the Greek pantheon. Born fully clothed and armored from Zeus's head, she is the patron goddess of strategic warfare, wisdom, civilization, justice, mathematics, and industry. She had many cults that worshipped her, and has appeared in culturally impactful works such as Edgar Allan Poe's The Raven and Homer's The Odyessey. "As early as 407 BC, Plato mentioned her name and claimed that others followed her due to her wisdom and knowledge. He further claimed that her name came from the Greek word Athenoa, which can mean moon and earth or air." (Greek Gods & Goddesses, 2021.)
NASHVILLE, TN

