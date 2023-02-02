ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoYouRemember?

Austin Butler Remembers Friendship With Lisa Marie Presley: “She Just Opened Up To Me”

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cvl10_0ka8Zc1x00

The estate and family of Elvis Presley have been in tumult recently. Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis has been enjoying success since its summer premiere but a family is now mourning the untimely passing of the King’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. Elvis star Austin Butler says he connected with Lisa Marie with an ease neither of them ever experienced before.

Butler has been participating in interviews across late-night television in celebration of his best actor Oscar nomination for his performance as the “Hound Dog” singer. Both he and Lisa Marie had just walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes. While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Butler commented on that remarkable memory and the unique friendship he forged with Lisa Marie, who he says allowed him into a part of her life normally kept private.

Austin Butler says he and Lisa Marie Presley became friends faster than anyone else

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24LQBL_0ka8Zc1x00

“We got so close so fast,” Butler said of his friendship with Lisa Marie. Reportedly, it made Butler privy to personal parts of the Presley world, including a tour through Elvis’s bedroom, which he was famously private about. “His bedroom is a place that most people never get to see. Up there, he’s not Elvis. He’s just dad. To hear those stories — I’ll treasure that forever.”

He’s also appreciative of just how well they clicked – along with how fast and how deeply. “I’ve never had an experience where I met somebody and felt an immediate depth of relationship to them,” shared Butler. “[Lisa Marie] was a person who didn’t really have anything to prove and wouldn’t open up to everybody, and she just opened up to me.”

First meeting, fast friendship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35PGtt_0ka8Zc1x00
Austin Butler says he and Lisa Marie Presley became fast friends / YouTube screenshot

On January 12, Lisa Marie Presley died suddenly after suffering from cardiac arrest. She would have been 55 a few weeks later, on February 1. Butler has worked extensively with the Presley family and Elvis’s estate for his role in the biopic, reading extensively through Graceland archives to fully understand the late rockstar. For their support, Butler has voiced his immense gratitude to the Presley family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IAwso_0ka8Zc1x00
Butler treasures his memories with Lisa Marie / ImageCollect

“Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” said Butler after winning the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama award. Later, he gave another shoutout to the Presleys who “welcomed me into their family in such a beautiful way,” adding, “I feel so endlessly grateful to them that they provided this space for me to try and capture the essence of this man that means so much to them and that they love so much.”

Listen to Butler reflect on his friendship with Lisa Marie in the interview below.

Comments / 2

Related
Taste of Country

Lisa Marie Presley’s Stunning Oceanfront Florida Mansion for Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]

Lisa Marie Presley's former mansion in Florida is currently for sale, and it's every bit as spectacular as you'd expect for rock music royalty. Presley's former 9-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom, 7,815-square-foor Florida estate sits directly on the ocean in Clearwater, Fla., and it's listed for just a shade under $5.995 million dollars. According to online property sites, that breaks down to $767 per square foot and a monthly payment of $38,560.
CLEARWATER, FL
INSIDE News

Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance

Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
musictimes.com

Lisa Marie Presley Made Michael Jackson's Life A Nightmare? – 'She Betrayed Him'

Before the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley, she was accused by her ex-husband of being a manipulative wife. The unhappy daughter of Elvis implored Michael to focus on their failing marriage before shocking him with divorce papers, according to the late King of Pop's makeup artist, who made the revelation in a legal declaration related to the wrongful death case filed.
Outsider.com

Riley Keough’s Husband Speaks About Daughter They Secretly Welcomed at Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial

Amid all of the pain and grief, the Presleys are feeling in the wake of Lisa Marie’s death, they are also celebrating the birth of Riley Keough’s first child. Keough and her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, secretly welcomed their baby, a daughter, on an unknown date. And they chose to reveal her birth today during a eulogy penned by Keough and read by Smith-Petersen today (Jan.22).
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Riley Keough: 1st Photo of Her Secret Baby Daughter As She Returns From Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral

Riley Keough‘s baby has been photographed for the first time since it was revealed at her mother, Lisa Marie Presley‘s, Graceland memorial on Jan. 22 that she had her first child with her husband, Australian stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen. Riley, 33, and Ben were seen deboarding a private jet in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 23 with their baby girl, whose name and birthdate are unknown. The first great-grandchild of rock legend Elvis Presley, who died in 1977 at the age of 42, was sweetly wrapped up in a light pink blanket and wore a white long-sleeved top for the airplane ride.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The List

Prince Harry Makes Waves With His Comments About Elvis' Graceland

The Duke of Sussex is a bit like a royal moth to the flame of controversy as of late. Whether it's the premiere of his highly talked-about docuseries with wife, Meghan Markle, "Harry & Meghan," or the fallout from Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare," he has no problem telling it like it is and accepting any and all of the inevitable backlash that follows.
TENNESSEE STATE
thedigitalfix.com

Did Austin Butler actually sing in Elvis?

Does Austin Butler really sing in the Elvis movie? 2022 was a great year for movies, and a great year for Austin Butler, too. From being cast in Dune to becoming a frontrunner in the Best Actor race at the Oscars, Austin Butler has made himself a household name. It was his role in Baz Luhrmann’s new movie Elvis, though, that truly cemented his meteoric rise. In the movie based on a true story, which was also one of the best movies of 2022, the actor starred as Elvis Presley.
People

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Michael Lockwood Says Their 14-Year-Old Twins Will 'Carry Our Family's Legacy'

A memorial for the late singer-songwriter will be held on Sunday at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband is addressing the loss of his former wife after her tragic death last week. "We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and Finley," Lockwood, 61, said in a statement to PEOPLE about Presley and his 14-year-old girls on Wednesday. "Nothing prepares us for such an unexpected tragedy. It is incomprehensible." "The most important...
MEMPHIS, TN
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Michael Lockwood Says Their Twin Daughters, 14, Are ‘Reeling’ From Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley‘s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood revealed their twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14, are “reeling” from their mother’s death. “The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved,” the 61 year old musician said to PEOPLE magazine. “Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family’s legacy on for the rest of their lives,” he also added, saying that the twins were of course not “prepared” for the “incomprehensible” tragedy that took place just days after Lisa attended the Golden Globe Awards.
People

Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident

"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Priscilla Presley’s son Navarone Garcia says Lisa Marie Presley’s death is ‘still so surreal’

Navarone Garibaldi Garcia has opened up about his famous family.Garcia, a musician, is the son of Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley and producer Marco Garibaldi.The 35-year-old has mostly stayed out of the spotlight growing up, telling People: “A lot of people know about me. But they don’t know me.”Garcia was recently in the public eye when he attended a memorial at Graceland for his half-sister Lisa Marie Presley on 22 January.Lisa Marie, the only daughter of Elvis, died aged 54 on 12 January after being admitted to hospital after a cardiac episode.Speaking about his half-sister’s death, Garcia said: “It’s...
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
189K+
Followers
10K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy