BBB-TV reports that the Oliver Springs Board of Aldermen and Water Board were not able to meet Thursday night as scheduled due to a lack of a quorum. According to the station, there have been several instances where this has occurred since last year’s election, when Jason Stiltner was elected Mayor. His seat on the Board of Aldermen has been vacant since, and that according to town officials, has complicated the situation when other members are sick or out of town or otherwise unavailable. The Board can operate with three members present, but over the past few months, even that has proven a difficult bar to clear.

2 DAYS AGO