Anderson County, TN

insideofknoxville.com

Yee-Haw Brewing Co. Officially Opens Tomorrow

It’s taken a long time to get here, but the day has finally arrived. The highly anticipated Knoxville location of Yee-Haw Brewing Company officially opens Friday at 11 am after several nights of soft-opening run-throughs. Tonight will be service industry night for local breweries. The primary surprise for some...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thesmokies.com

Mama’s Chicken Kitchen in Gatlinburg, an Honest Review

I made a rookie mistake. As someone who grew up in East Tennessee, I know how crowded Gatlinburg can get on the weekends. Especially holiday weekends. But for some bizarre reason when my husband and I made plans to “just pick up some dinner” on the way into town one Friday night, there were no internal alarm bells going off. I blame it on temporary amnesia.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Smith & Wesson to start moving into new Blount County HQ in late 2023

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A gun-making company older than the Civil War will soon start calling Blount County home. Smith & Wesson plans to start moving into its new headquarters later this year but things are moving on as scheduled. Jeff Muir with Blount Partnership said, “There’s walls up around it. They’ve installed some equipment. […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies

Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

BBB-TV: OS Board of Aldermen struggling to meet

BBB-TV reports that the Oliver Springs Board of Aldermen and Water Board were not able to meet Thursday night as scheduled due to a lack of a quorum. According to the station, there have been several instances where this has occurred since last year’s election, when Jason Stiltner was elected Mayor. His seat on the Board of Aldermen has been vacant since, and that according to town officials, has complicated the situation when other members are sick or out of town or otherwise unavailable. The Board can operate with three members present, but over the past few months, even that has proven a difficult bar to clear.
WBIR

Black History Month: The man who desegregated downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — February is Black History Month. It's a time for communities to appreciate the Black men and women who helped make Knoxville a better place for everyone. Robert Booker is one of the most influential people in Knoxville's history. Booker said he was raised in East Knoxville, attended Austin High School, and graduated from Knoxville College. He is a changemaker in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Chicken or the egg? Shoppers getting picky amid rising egg prices

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Egg prices keep going up at the grocery store. But, if you don’t want to pay those high prices, there may be another option. To avoid paying the high prices, some people flocked to buy chickens instead. The federal bank of St. Louis reports that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

UCOR announces new COO

(UCOR press release) United Cleanup Oak Ridge LLC (UCOR), the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management’s lead environmental cleanup contractor, is announcing the following key business leader appointment, which is effective April 1, 2023. UCOR Chief Operating Officer Tom Dieter has announced his intent...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Several East Tennessee DAs announce ‘313 Initiative’

On Thursday, a group of District Attorneys General from around East Tennessee, including Anderson County’s 7th Judicial District Attorney Dave Clark, announced a joint plan called the “313 Initiative.”. Named for the telephone area code that serves the Detroit, Michigan area, the operation, which began in December, is...
TENNESSEE STATE

