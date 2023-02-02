Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Knoxville group ‘inundated’ with calls after free family assistance goes live
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time, a $25 million plan to help get East Tennesseans off of public assistance is available. The three-year care coordination program for East Tennessee families is now accepting referrals and eligible families can apply to be part of the program. The program was...
Union Co. community celebrates lives of the four girls killed in Luttrell house fire
UNION COUNTY, Tennessee — Almost a week passed since the fatal fire in Luttrell where five people, four children and one adult, died. The Union County community gathered at the Trinity Funeral home to honor the lives and memories of their loved ones on Saturday. Numerous photos illustrated happy...
insideofknoxville.com
Yee-Haw Brewing Co. Officially Opens Tomorrow
It’s taken a long time to get here, but the day has finally arrived. The highly anticipated Knoxville location of Yee-Haw Brewing Company officially opens Friday at 11 am after several nights of soft-opening run-throughs. Tonight will be service industry night for local breweries. The primary surprise for some...
wymt.com
Keys to the bluegrass kingdom, music legend gifts tour bus to Sevierville musician
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville musician in the bluegrass band The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, C.J. Lewandowski, was gifted a tour bus by bluegrass legend Bobby Osborne, 91, of The Osborne Brothers. Lewandowski said he knew they had a great friendship but never anticipated they were close enough...
Moldy lemons, sausage tossed at Knoxville diner during health inspection
The diner with the low inspection score is in Knoxville. There were several critical violations that could potentially cause foodborne illness.
Sevier Animal Care Center 'out of space,' adoption fees waived
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier Animal Care Center said they were out of space on Friday, and said they needed people to foster or adopt some of the animals in their facility as they prepared to take in a "large animal control case." They said authorities responded to...
thesmokies.com
Mama’s Chicken Kitchen in Gatlinburg, an Honest Review
I made a rookie mistake. As someone who grew up in East Tennessee, I know how crowded Gatlinburg can get on the weekends. Especially holiday weekends. But for some bizarre reason when my husband and I made plans to “just pick up some dinner” on the way into town one Friday night, there were no internal alarm bells going off. I blame it on temporary amnesia.
Scotty McCreery Brings His Adorable Baby Boy on Stage in Knoxville [Picture]
Scotty McCreery surprised fans with a very special guest at a concert in Knoxville on Thursday night (Feb. 2). The singer brought his 3-month-old son, Avery, on stage with him to help out with a John Michael Montgomery classic. McCreery was in the middle of a cover of Montgomery's "Be...
Smith & Wesson to start moving into new Blount County HQ in late 2023
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A gun-making company older than the Civil War will soon start calling Blount County home. Smith & Wesson plans to start moving into its new headquarters later this year but things are moving on as scheduled. Jeff Muir with Blount Partnership said, “There’s walls up around it. They’ve installed some equipment. […]
Knoxville couple seeks refund after $10k deposit for home renovations that never started
Two families have shared the same story. They hired Sunrooms Express to enclose their screened-in porches with glass windows. Now, the contractor claims negotiations are underway with the couples, however, there is no specific timetable for payments.
wvlt.tv
Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies
Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the...
WYSH AM 1380
BBB-TV: OS Board of Aldermen struggling to meet
BBB-TV reports that the Oliver Springs Board of Aldermen and Water Board were not able to meet Thursday night as scheduled due to a lack of a quorum. According to the station, there have been several instances where this has occurred since last year’s election, when Jason Stiltner was elected Mayor. His seat on the Board of Aldermen has been vacant since, and that according to town officials, has complicated the situation when other members are sick or out of town or otherwise unavailable. The Board can operate with three members present, but over the past few months, even that has proven a difficult bar to clear.
Black History Month: The man who desegregated downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — February is Black History Month. It's a time for communities to appreciate the Black men and women who helped make Knoxville a better place for everyone. Robert Booker is one of the most influential people in Knoxville's history. Booker said he was raised in East Knoxville, attended Austin High School, and graduated from Knoxville College. He is a changemaker in Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Chicken or the egg? Shoppers getting picky amid rising egg prices
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Egg prices keep going up at the grocery store. But, if you don’t want to pay those high prices, there may be another option. To avoid paying the high prices, some people flocked to buy chickens instead. The federal bank of St. Louis reports that...
WYSH AM 1380
UCOR announces new COO
(UCOR press release) United Cleanup Oak Ridge LLC (UCOR), the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management’s lead environmental cleanup contractor, is announcing the following key business leader appointment, which is effective April 1, 2023. UCOR Chief Operating Officer Tom Dieter has announced his intent...
Maryville community rallying behind car accident victim
Brad's stepmom added even though his wreck was awful, it has brought the family together.
WYSH AM 1380
Several East Tennessee DAs announce ‘313 Initiative’
On Thursday, a group of District Attorneys General from around East Tennessee, including Anderson County’s 7th Judicial District Attorney Dave Clark, announced a joint plan called the “313 Initiative.”. Named for the telephone area code that serves the Detroit, Michigan area, the operation, which began in December, is...
Some East TN schools cancel Monday classes due to illness
At least 2 schools districts have canceled class for Monday, Feb 6 due to illness.
Chinese ‘spy balloon’ may have crossed East TN
What some are referring to as a suspected Chinese spy balloon is expected to cross over Tennessee overnight. Here's when it might be over East Tennessee.
The Vanished | Derek Smith still reported missing, despite van being located in Powell
POWELL, Tenn. — In August 2022, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said Derek Tucker Smith disappeared. They said he was last seen in his vehicle in Powell and had visited Kentucky before disappearing. His family said he never arrived home for Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year's holidays, and they...
