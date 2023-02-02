Read full article on original website
Related
Waylon Jennings Straight Up Asked Alan Jackson, “What The Hell Is A Chattahoochee?” In 1992
You can always count on Waylon Jennings to tell is like it is. A country music legend and pioneer of the “Outlaw Country” movement (even though he thought that title was pretty corny), when “Chattahoochee” hit country radio in 1992, he couldn’t help but ask Alan Jackson… what the hell is a “Chattahoochee?”
What Carrie Underwood Didn’t ‘Love’ About Working With Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire
Carrie Underwood said she "loved every second" of hosting the CMA Awards with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire in 2019, except for one part.
RodeoHouston 2019: George Strait’s Grandson, Harvey, Steals The Show During “God & Country Music”
RodeoHouston 2023 kicks off on February 28th with Parker McCollum taking the stage, but let’s not forget about this heartfelt moment thanks to King George. Time to take it back to 2019 and a record-setting performance at NRG Stadium where George Strait capped off RodeoHouston in front of over 80,000 country music fans, but not without some help from a special guest.
Watch Miranda Lambert’s Performance of ‘Geraldene’ at the 2022 CMA Awards
Miranda Lambert included the song “Geraldene” on her collaboration album The Marfa Tapes with Jack Ingram and John Randall and her 2022 album Palomino. The country singer performed “Geraldene” at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards. Fans can watch the performance below. Miranda Lambert performed ‘Geraldene’...
Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists
Blake Shelton’s newest project, Barmageddon, is apparently causing problems in Music City. According to a source, his fellow country stars... The post Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists appeared first on Outsider.
Reba McEntire Weighs in on Blake Shelton’s ‘The Voice’ Replacement, Reveals She Turned Down Seat
As The Voice fans brace themselves for Blake Shelton‘s departure, Reba McEntire reminded folks that she was nearly an OG member of the cast. It turns out producers approached the country music legend before Shelton. After McEntire rejected the offer for the show, the producers turned to Shelton and he remained with them for over a decade. With his departure, she may be more open to changing her mind.
Blake Shelton Reveals True Feelings on ‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly
Carson Daly may be one of Blake Shelton’s closest friends, but that doesn’t mean he’s without his flaws, according to Shelton. “Carson’s a grumpy old man. He truly is the grumpiest man on the planet, and I’d say that if he were sitting right here next to me,” he told PEOPLE before admitting that Carson would “probably” say the same thing about him.
Popculture
Carrie Underwood Snubbed at Grammys Despite 'Denim & Rhinestones' Release
Carrie Underwood may have won just about every country music award in existence, but she does not have a strong track record at the Grammys. Her win for Best Roots Gospel Album last year was her first victory at the Grammys since 2015. Her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, was not nominated in any of the country categories at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, giving her fans little reason to tune in Sunday night.
A Country Fan’s Cheat Sheet to the 2023 Grammy Awards
The 65th Grammy Awards show is fast approaching, and as always, the ceremony will honor the biggest accomplishments by recording artists across all musical genres — including country music. With any all-genre awards show, fans are bound to find some portions of the event more riveting than others: Some...
Kelsea Ballerini Reportedly Spotted With Chase Stokes In Nashville
Ballerini has recently said that she doesn't intend to clear up any rumors about her any time soon.
iheart.com
Watch Lauren Alaina's Stunning Acoustic Cover Of Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers'
Lauren Alaina posted her stunning rendition of Miley Cyrus’ latest smash-hit single on her social media channels on Monday (January 30). The “Road Less Traveled” artist danced as she delivered an acoustic cover of “Flowers,” which she sang while warming up backstage at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kelsea Ballerini Believes Reba McEntire Could ‘Run the World’
Reba McEntire "has her s*** together," according to Kelsea Ballerini, who believes the icon has what it takes to "run the world."
Chris Stapleton Joins 2023 Grammys Performers List
Chris Stapleton has nabbed one of the final Grammy performance slots, adding to what is becoming a very big year for him. It's not clear what he'll sing on Sunday night (Feb. 5) during the CBS telecast. Both Stapleton and the Grammys made the announcement on social media, adding the country vocalist to a roster of country performers that includes Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile and Kacey Musgraves (a Loretta Lynn tribute).
Grand Ole Opry Unveils First Redesigned Stage In Over 20 Years With Performances From Jon Pardi, The Oak Ridge Boys & More
One of country music’s biggest stars got a facelift this weekend (and no, I’m not talking about Dolly Parton). The Grand Ole Opry unveiled a new stage and redesigned set on Saturday night, showing off over $4 million in upgrades made to the legendary Opry house. The new stage marked the Opry’s first major set change in over 20 years, since the show’s 75th anniversary back in 2000. The newly-redesigned set includes an upgrade to the stage’s iconic barn, featuring […] The post Grand Ole Opry Unveils First Redesigned Stage In Over 20 Years With Performances From Jon Pardi, The Oak Ridge Boys & More first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LOOK: Kelsea Ballerini Posts Incredible BTS Shots of Her Performance With Wynonna Judd
Following her performance alongside Wynonna Judd on Saturday (February 5th), country music hitmaker Kelsea Ballerini took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes snapshots of the exciting event. Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows. “A weekend with Wynonna Judd,” Ballerini declared in the caption....
Dierks Bentley Teases New Song With Ashley McBryde, “Cowboy Boots”
Buckle up, folks. Dierks Bentley took to social media today to announce a new single coming out this Friday, after impressing a few weeks ago with “Same Ol’ Me”, the first single released after the announcement of his 10th career studio album Gravel And Gold. As if we weren’t already excited enough from the sound of “Same Ol’ Me”, none other than Ashley McBryde will be joining Dierks on “Cowboy Boots,” which from the sample sounds like it might be a tear jerker. “They were made to count a band off. Two Step Across The Floor. ‘Cowboy Boots’ out this Friday with the one and only Ashley McBryde.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) Can’t wait.
Dierks Bentley Puts Nashville’s Greatest Honky-Tonk on Display in ‘Cowboy Boots’ Video
Dierks Bentley might have his name on a three-story bar on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, but he can’t resist the pull of Robert’s Western World, Music City’s last legit honky-tonk. For the video for “Cowboy Boots,” a track off his upcoming album Gravel & Gold, the country singer and his duet partner Ashley McBryde take the stage at Robert’s — a celebrated haunt where Bentley has performed, drank, and even left behind his credit card. Originally opened in the early Nineties as “Robert’s Rhinestone Western Wear,” a boot and clothing shop, Robert’s transformed into a popular live-music venue, led by traditional...
