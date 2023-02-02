ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

RodeoHouston 2019: George Strait’s Grandson, Harvey, Steals The Show During “God & Country Music”

RodeoHouston 2023 kicks off on February 28th with Parker McCollum taking the stage, but let’s not forget about this heartfelt moment thanks to King George. Time to take it back to 2019 and a record-setting performance at NRG Stadium where George Strait capped off RodeoHouston in front of over 80,000 country music fans, but not without some help from a special guest.
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Weighs in on Blake Shelton’s ‘The Voice’ Replacement, Reveals She Turned Down Seat

As The Voice fans brace themselves for Blake Shelton‘s departure, Reba McEntire reminded folks that she was nearly an OG member of the cast. It turns out producers approached the country music legend before Shelton. After McEntire rejected the offer for the show, the producers turned to Shelton and he remained with them for over a decade. With his departure, she may be more open to changing her mind.
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Reveals True Feelings on ‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly

Carson Daly may be one of Blake Shelton’s closest friends, but that doesn’t mean he’s without his flaws, according to Shelton. “Carson’s a grumpy old man. He truly is the grumpiest man on the planet, and I’d say that if he were sitting right here next to me,” he told PEOPLE before admitting that Carson would “probably” say the same thing about him.
Popculture

Carrie Underwood Snubbed at Grammys Despite 'Denim & Rhinestones' Release

Carrie Underwood may have won just about every country music award in existence, but she does not have a strong track record at the Grammys. Her win for Best Roots Gospel Album last year was her first victory at the Grammys since 2015. Her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, was not nominated in any of the country categories at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, giving her fans little reason to tune in Sunday night.
Taste of Country

A Country Fan’s Cheat Sheet to the 2023 Grammy Awards

The 65th Grammy Awards show is fast approaching, and as always, the ceremony will honor the biggest accomplishments by recording artists across all musical genres — including country music. With any all-genre awards show, fans are bound to find some portions of the event more riveting than others: Some...
iheart.com

Watch Lauren Alaina's Stunning Acoustic Cover Of Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers'

Lauren Alaina posted her stunning rendition of Miley Cyrus’ latest smash-hit single on her social media channels on Monday (January 30). The “Road Less Traveled” artist danced as she delivered an acoustic cover of “Flowers,” which she sang while warming up backstage at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Taste of Country

Chris Stapleton Joins 2023 Grammys Performers List

Chris Stapleton has nabbed one of the final Grammy performance slots, adding to what is becoming a very big year for him. It's not clear what he'll sing on Sunday night (Feb. 5) during the CBS telecast. Both Stapleton and the Grammys made the announcement on social media, adding the country vocalist to a roster of country performers that includes Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile and Kacey Musgraves (a Loretta Lynn tribute).
Whiskey Riff

Grand Ole Opry Unveils First Redesigned Stage In Over 20 Years With Performances From Jon Pardi, The Oak Ridge Boys & More

One of country music’s biggest stars got a facelift this weekend (and no, I’m not talking about Dolly Parton). The Grand Ole Opry unveiled a new stage and redesigned set on Saturday night, showing off over $4 million in upgrades made to the legendary Opry house. The new stage marked the Opry’s first major set change in over 20 years, since the show’s 75th anniversary back in 2000. The newly-redesigned set includes an upgrade to the stage’s iconic barn, featuring […] The post Grand Ole Opry Unveils First Redesigned Stage In Over 20 Years With Performances From Jon Pardi, The Oak Ridge Boys & More first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Teases New Song With Ashley McBryde, “Cowboy Boots”

Buckle up, folks. Dierks Bentley took to social media today to announce a new single coming out this Friday, after impressing a few weeks ago with “Same Ol’ Me”, the first single released after the announcement of his 10th career studio album Gravel And Gold.  As if we weren’t already excited enough from the sound of “Same Ol’ Me”, none other than Ashley McBryde will be joining Dierks on “Cowboy Boots,” which from the sample sounds like it might be a tear jerker. “They were made to count a band off. Two Step Across The Floor. ‘Cowboy Boots’ out this Friday with the one and only Ashley McBryde.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) Can’t wait.
Rolling Stone

Dierks Bentley Puts Nashville’s Greatest Honky-Tonk on Display in ‘Cowboy Boots’ Video

Dierks Bentley might have his name on a three-story bar on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, but he can’t resist the pull of Robert’s Western World, Music City’s last legit honky-tonk. For the video for “Cowboy Boots,” a track off his upcoming album Gravel & Gold, the country singer and his duet partner Ashley McBryde take the stage at Robert’s — a celebrated haunt where Bentley has performed, drank, and even left behind his credit card. Originally opened in the early Nineties as “Robert’s Rhinestone Western Wear,” a boot and clothing shop, Robert’s transformed into a popular live-music venue, led by traditional...
