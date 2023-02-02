Read full article on original website
Related
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Interim principal named at Sharyland elementary school
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Sharyland Independent School District announced a temporary principal for one of its elementary schools Thursday evening. Elizabeth Gongora has been named interim principal at Harry Shimotsu Elementary effective immediately. Gongora will remain interim principal for the remainder of the school year, according to a...
KRGV
Despite protests, Sharyland ISD names new interim principal for Harry Shimotsu Elementary
An interim principal was selected for an elementary school with the Sharyland Independent School District that has been the center of several protests in the last week. Elizabeth Gongora, a school administrator with 29 years of experience in public education, was selected as the new interim principal for Harry Shimotsu Elementary, according to a news release.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Rodríguez: Keeping it simple, keeping it real at TSC
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Dr. Jesús Roberto Rodríguez, president of Texas Southmost College, recently gave a powerpoint and video presentation to state lawmakers about the history and achievements of his college. The lawmakers were in Brownsville as part of the Rio Grande Valley Partnership’s 2023 Valley Legislative Tour....
kurv.com
La Joya ISD To Close Two Schools
The La Joya school district plans to close two schools due to low enrollment. The school district confirmed Wednesday that Leo James Leo Elementary and Rosendo Benavides Elementary will close at the end of the current school year. Both schools currently have less than 400 students enrolled. The school district...
PVAC provides $150 for fostering nursing moms and pups
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Palm Valley Animal Society will be handing out $150 gift cards to the first 12 people to foster a nursing mom and her puppies, it announced Thursday. The gift card distribution is made possible by a grant from Maddie’s Fund. The grant also funds the shelter’s stock of foster supplies, […]
KRGV
Closures announced for two La Joya ISD schools
Two elementary schools with the La Joya Independent School District will close at the end of the school year, the district confirmed Wednesday. Leo James Leo Elementary School near Palmview and Rosendo Benavides Elementary School in Sullivan City will close due to low student enrollment, according to a district spokesperson.
Edinburg PD: Severity of school violence threats
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department reminds the public of the consequences of making school violence threats and the severity, according its news release. Police say making a false threat of violence is a state and federal crime, said police. To address the issue, Edinburg Police are working with local school districts to […]
kurv.com
Missing Harlingen Woman Found Unharmed
A Harlingen woman who’d been reported missing this week has been found, and she is safe and under the care of Valley Baptist Medical Center. 60-year-old Sindy Sanders, who has dementia, was last seen outside the hospital’s emergency room late Tuesday afternoon. Harlingen police have not said where...
Food 4 Thought: Ceviche restaurant reels in a Top Performer sticker
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Food Patrol is focused on Hidalgo County for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.” This week’s Top Performer sticker recipient for a clean health inspection report is Ceviche Xpress at 206 E. Expressway 83 in La Joya. The Food Patrol surprised owner Gabriela Mancias with a Top […]
losfresnosnews.net
2023 Rodeo Parade Coming to Los Fresnos
The Chamber of Commerce would like you to help kick off the 2023 Los Fresnos Rodeo by participating in this year’s Los Fresnos Rodeo Parade! They are inviting all the community and businesses!. The Parade this year is scheduled for February 18th, starting at 9:30 AM sharp. Los Fresnos...
KRGV
Frank Boggus dies at the age of 94
The philanthropist and owner of Boggus Ford, Frank Boggus has died at 94-years-old, according to the Valley Morning Star. The dealership has been operating in the Valley since the 1930s. Frank took over the dealership back in 1965 after his father J Lewis Boggus died. The Salvation Army of Harlingen...
KRGV
Address plaques available to Pharr residents for free
Officials in Pharr are working to help first responders reach residents by making address plaques available for free. The city is offering the free plaques to the elderly and people with disabilities. The program began last year and seven homes already received their plaques on Monday. City workers even helped out with some yard work.
KRGV
Two Edinburg CISD employees on administrative leave, accused of 'wrongdoings', district says
Two Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District employees are now on administrative leave as the district investigates alleged wrongdoings. District administrators say the director of personnel and the director of payroll are on administrative leave. In a statement, Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario Salinas stated, “the district will not comment on the...
Experts weigh in on Rio Grande Valley rental property prices
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You may have heard that prices on rent are going down across the nation but things are not quite the same in the Rio Grande Valley. Craig Grove the owner and operator of GRT Realty in Brownsville said with more people needing to rent than available properties it creates […]
KRGV
RGV Humane Society offering free adoptions of large dogs
Those looking for a big furry friend are covered thanks to the RGV Humane Society in Harlingen. The shelter is waiving all fees for adult dogs weighing over 30 pounds due to their shelter being at capacity. Those who adopt a large dog will receive a free wellness package for...
The 13th annual McAllen Car Fest photo gallery
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 13th annual National Car Fest began on Friday and will continue through Sunday, Feb. 5. The car fest will feature over 200 vehicles that represent over 96 different categories such as classics, rare muscle cars, imports, concept cars, hot rods, race cars and among others. Activities such as Lego Racing […]
Harlingen PD investigates situation involving military man
UPDATE: Streets have been reopened and ValleyCentral is awaiting details of the situation. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is working on an incident involving a man inside his home on Tumbleweed Drive, said a news alert from the department. According to police, the situation is not a standoff or a manhunt. Harlingen […]
KRGV
Missing 60-year-old found by Harlingen police
----------------- The Harlingen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Sindy Sanders. The 60-year-old was last seen in front of Valley Baptist Medical Center Emergency Room near Ed Carey Drive on Tuesday at 5:46 a.m, according to Harlingen police. Harlingen police said Sanders suffers from dementia and...
KRGV
Brownsville teen hospitalized after 'catching fire' due to TikTok challenge
A 13-year-old teen is in the hospital after he caught himself on fire Saturday, Brownsville police say. Firefighters say he poured rubbing alcohol on himself and was playing around an open flame. Officials say this was due to a TikTok challenge. The incident happened around 6 p.m., at the Villa...
Hidalgo County reports 11 COVID-19-related deaths
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported 11 COVID-19-related deaths in the county within the last three days. The raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,080 since the start of the pandemic in 2020. All of the deceased were at least 70 years and older. Five were […]
Comments / 0