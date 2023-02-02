ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Interim principal named at Sharyland elementary school

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Sharyland Independent School District announced a temporary principal for one of its elementary schools Thursday evening. Elizabeth Gongora has been named interim principal at Harry Shimotsu Elementary effective immediately. Gongora will remain interim principal for the remainder of the school year, according to a...
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Despite protests, Sharyland ISD names new interim principal for Harry Shimotsu Elementary

An interim principal was selected for an elementary school with the Sharyland Independent School District that has been the center of several protests in the last week. Elizabeth Gongora, a school administrator with 29 years of experience in public education, was selected as the new interim principal for Harry Shimotsu Elementary, according to a news release.
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Rodríguez: Keeping it simple, keeping it real at TSC

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Dr. Jesús Roberto Rodríguez, president of Texas Southmost College, recently gave a powerpoint and video presentation to state lawmakers about the history and achievements of his college. The lawmakers were in Brownsville as part of the Rio Grande Valley Partnership’s 2023 Valley Legislative Tour....
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

La Joya ISD To Close Two Schools

The La Joya school district plans to close two schools due to low enrollment. The school district confirmed Wednesday that Leo James Leo Elementary and Rosendo Benavides Elementary will close at the end of the current school year. Both schools currently have less than 400 students enrolled. The school district...
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

PVAC provides $150 for fostering nursing moms and pups

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Palm Valley Animal Society will be handing out $150 gift cards to the first 12 people to foster a nursing mom and her puppies, it announced Thursday. The gift card distribution is made possible by a grant from Maddie’s Fund. The grant also funds the shelter’s stock of foster supplies, […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Closures announced for two La Joya ISD schools

Two elementary schools with the La Joya Independent School District will close at the end of the school year, the district confirmed Wednesday. Leo James Leo Elementary School near Palmview and Rosendo Benavides Elementary School in Sullivan City will close due to low student enrollment, according to a district spokesperson.
SULLIVAN CITY, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD: Severity of school violence threats

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department reminds the public of the consequences of making school violence threats and the severity, according its news release. Police say making a false threat of violence is a state and federal crime, said police. To address the issue, Edinburg Police are working with local school districts to […]
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

Missing Harlingen Woman Found Unharmed

A Harlingen woman who’d been reported missing this week has been found, and she is safe and under the care of Valley Baptist Medical Center. 60-year-old Sindy Sanders, who has dementia, was last seen outside the hospital’s emergency room late Tuesday afternoon. Harlingen police have not said where...
HARLINGEN, TX
losfresnosnews.net

2023 Rodeo Parade Coming to Los Fresnos

The Chamber of Commerce would like you to help kick off the 2023 Los Fresnos Rodeo by participating in this year’s Los Fresnos Rodeo Parade! They are inviting all the community and businesses!. The Parade this year is scheduled for February 18th, starting at 9:30 AM sharp. Los Fresnos...
LOS FRESNOS, TX
KRGV

Frank Boggus dies at the age of 94

The philanthropist and owner of Boggus Ford, Frank Boggus has died at 94-years-old, according to the Valley Morning Star. The dealership has been operating in the Valley since the 1930s. Frank took over the dealership back in 1965 after his father J Lewis Boggus died. The Salvation Army of Harlingen...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Address plaques available to Pharr residents for free

Officials in Pharr are working to help first responders reach residents by making address plaques available for free. The city is offering the free plaques to the elderly and people with disabilities. The program began last year and seven homes already received their plaques on Monday. City workers even helped out with some yard work.
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Two Edinburg CISD employees on administrative leave, accused of 'wrongdoings', district says

Two Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District employees are now on administrative leave as the district investigates alleged wrongdoings. District administrators say the director of personnel and the director of payroll are on administrative leave. In a statement, Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario Salinas stated, “the district will not comment on the...
KRGV

RGV Humane Society offering free adoptions of large dogs

Those looking for a big furry friend are covered thanks to the RGV Humane Society in Harlingen. The shelter is waiving all fees for adult dogs weighing over 30 pounds due to their shelter being at capacity. Those who adopt a large dog will receive a free wellness package for...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

The 13th annual McAllen Car Fest photo gallery

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 13th annual National Car Fest began on Friday and will continue through Sunday, Feb. 5. The car fest will feature over 200 vehicles that represent over 96 different categories such as classics, rare muscle cars, imports, concept cars, hot rods, race cars and among others. Activities such as Lego Racing […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen PD investigates situation involving military man

UPDATE: Streets have been reopened and ValleyCentral is awaiting details of the situation. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is working on an incident involving a man inside his home on Tumbleweed Drive, said a news alert from the department. According to police, the situation is not a standoff or a manhunt. Harlingen […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Missing 60-year-old found by Harlingen police

----------------- The Harlingen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Sindy Sanders. The 60-year-old was last seen in front of Valley Baptist Medical Center Emergency Room near Ed Carey Drive on Tuesday at 5:46 a.m, according to Harlingen police. Harlingen police said Sanders suffers from dementia and...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County reports 11 COVID-19-related deaths

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported 11 COVID-19-related deaths in the county within the last three days. The raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,080 since the start of the pandemic in 2020. All of the deceased were at least 70 years and older. Five were […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX

