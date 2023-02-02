Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road TripBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Related
WATE
Viral ‘security guard’ dancer brings back moves for basketball season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The viral UT Security guard is back at it again by wowing thousands of Vol fans all over the country. Michael Galyean, best known for his viral flash dance moment that happened at a UT football game in October 2022, is taking his dance moves to the basketball court, only this time, he had some company.
WBIR
Anderson County’s Gavin Noe signs to play at Navy
CLINTON, Tenn. — Anderson County running back and linebacker Gavin Noe signed his national letter of intent to play at Navy this fall. Noe is a three-star recruit in the Class of 2023. A leader of the Mavericks, he played a big part in them claiming the 4A state...
The Vanished | Derek Smith still reported missing, despite van being located in Powell
POWELL, Tenn. — In August 2022, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said Derek Tucker Smith disappeared. They said he was last seen in his vehicle in Powell and had visited Kentucky before disappearing. His family said he never arrived home for Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year's holidays, and they...
rockytopinsider.com
Bruce Pearl Upset With Officiating After Loss to Tennessee
Auburn basketball head coach Bruce Pearl seemed fairly upset with the officiating in the Tigers’ 46-43 loss to Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. When meeting with Auburn media following the loss, Pearl applauded his team for being un-affected by the Thompson-Boling Arena environment. However, he made sure to note that although they weren’t affected, not all were.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols recruiting target drops must-hear quote that will get fans fired up
2024 four-star running back Jordan Marshall, one of the Tennessee Vols‘ top recruiting targets, dropped a must-hear quote this week about UT football and its future under Josh Heupel. Marshall, 5-foot-10.5/193 lbs from Cincinnati, OH, spoke to On3.com about his top schools — Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio State, and Wisconsin...
Maryville community rallying behind car accident victim
Brad's stepmom added even though his wreck was awful, it has brought the family together.
localmemphis.com
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker discusses injury, favorite moment from last season
MOBILE, Ala. — University of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker spent the past week in Mobile at the Senior Bowl, although a torn ACL suffered during the 2022 college football season will prevent him from participating in Saturday's contest. Hooker took some time to speak with Locked on SEC host...
Tennessee vs Auburn: Line, Prediction, TV Channel & Live Stream for SEC Basketball
A Top 25 SEC basketball matchup, Auburn is set to travel to. on Saturday for a highly anticipated conference showdown inside Thompson-Boling Arena. The Volunteers won last year’s meeting between the two in Knoxville, 67-62, a result that snapped what was a six-game winning streak for Auburn in the head-to-head series.
WYSH AM 1380
Several East Tennessee DAs announce ‘313 Initiative’
On Thursday, a group of District Attorneys General from around East Tennessee, including Anderson County’s 7th Judicial District Attorney Dave Clark, announced a joint plan called the “313 Initiative.”. Named for the telephone area code that serves the Detroit, Michigan area, the operation, which began in December, is...
Some East TN schools cancel Monday classes due to illness
At least 2 schools districts have canceled class for Monday, Feb 6 due to illness.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville group ‘inundated’ with calls after free family assistance goes live
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time, a $25 million plan to help get East Tennesseans off of public assistance is available. The three-year care coordination program for East Tennessee families is now accepting referrals and eligible families can apply to be part of the program. The program was...
WATE
3 Dead in Vehicle Accident
3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
Black History Month: The man who desegregated downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — February is Black History Month. It's a time for communities to appreciate the Black men and women who helped make Knoxville a better place for everyone. Robert Booker is one of the most influential people in Knoxville's history. Booker said he was raised in East Knoxville, attended Austin High School, and graduated from Knoxville College. He is a changemaker in Knoxville.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Feb. 3-5
The rainfall has been off and on in East Tennessee as we enter into February, however, there are still ways to have some free fun during the rain or sun.
wvlt.tv
Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in White Oak on Saturday, according to a media release. The victim was a woman, Sheriff Wayne Barton confirmed. She was transported to Tennova Medical Center. This is a developing story.
Jellico man arrested in connection to Campbell County shooting
A Jellico man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left one woman injured Saturday afternoon, according to Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
Smith & Wesson to start moving into new Blount County HQ in late 2023
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A gun-making company older than the Civil War will soon start calling Blount County home. Smith & Wesson plans to start moving into its new headquarters later this year but things are moving on as scheduled. Jeff Muir with Blount Partnership said, “There’s walls up around it. They’ve installed some equipment. […]
wvlt.tv
2 killed in Clinton Highway crash
Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Updated: 10 hours ago. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space...
THP: Three dead after Friday evening crash in Cocke County
COSBY, Tenn. — Three people died after a crash in Cocke County on Friday evening, according to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on Hooper Highway near Baxter Road in Cosby. According to THP's preliminary report, 48-year-old Chad Pippen was driving...
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75
A Tennessee witness between LaFollette and Powell reported watching a rectangle-shaped object along I-75 South that seemed to be following his vehicle at 5:30 a.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Comments / 0