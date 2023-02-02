ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, TN

WATE

Viral ‘security guard’ dancer brings back moves for basketball season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The viral UT Security guard is back at it again by wowing thousands of Vol fans all over the country. Michael Galyean, best known for his viral flash dance moment that happened at a UT football game in October 2022, is taking his dance moves to the basketball court, only this time, he had some company.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Anderson County’s Gavin Noe signs to play at Navy

CLINTON, Tenn. — Anderson County running back and linebacker Gavin Noe signed his national letter of intent to play at Navy this fall. Noe is a three-star recruit in the Class of 2023. A leader of the Mavericks, he played a big part in them claiming the 4A state...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Bruce Pearl Upset With Officiating After Loss to Tennessee

Auburn basketball head coach Bruce Pearl seemed fairly upset with the officiating in the Tigers’ 46-43 loss to Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. When meeting with Auburn media following the loss, Pearl applauded his team for being un-affected by the Thompson-Boling Arena environment. However, he made sure to note that although they weren’t affected, not all were.
AUBURN, GA
WYSH AM 1380

Several East Tennessee DAs announce ‘313 Initiative’

On Thursday, a group of District Attorneys General from around East Tennessee, including Anderson County’s 7th Judicial District Attorney Dave Clark, announced a joint plan called the “313 Initiative.”. Named for the telephone area code that serves the Detroit, Michigan area, the operation, which began in December, is...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

3 Dead in Vehicle Accident

3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Black History Month: The man who desegregated downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — February is Black History Month. It's a time for communities to appreciate the Black men and women who helped make Knoxville a better place for everyone. Robert Booker is one of the most influential people in Knoxville's history. Booker said he was raised in East Knoxville, attended Austin High School, and graduated from Knoxville College. He is a changemaker in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in White Oak on Saturday, according to a media release. The victim was a woman, Sheriff Wayne Barton confirmed. She was transported to Tennova Medical Center. This is a developing story.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WATE

Smith & Wesson to start moving into new Blount County HQ in late 2023

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A gun-making company older than the Civil War will soon start calling Blount County home. Smith & Wesson plans to start moving into its new headquarters later this year but things are moving on as scheduled. Jeff Muir with Blount Partnership said, “There’s walls up around it. They’ve installed some equipment. […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

2 killed in Clinton Highway crash

Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Updated: 10 hours ago. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

THP: Three dead after Friday evening crash in Cocke County

COSBY, Tenn. — Three people died after a crash in Cocke County on Friday evening, according to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on Hooper Highway near Baxter Road in Cosby. According to THP's preliminary report, 48-year-old Chad Pippen was driving...
COCKE COUNTY, TN

