Whitney Houston emotionally honored by Kevin Costner and Jennifer Hudson at Clive Davis gala at Beverly Hilton
Just a week before the 11th anniversary of Whitney Houston's tragic death at the Beverly Hilton, Jennifer Hudson honored the legendary singer with a performance of "Greatest Love of All" in the historic hotel's ballroom. Kevin Costner also appeared, paying tribute to his The Bodyguard costar with a touching speech.
Sarah Michelle Gellar wants world to see 'steamy' Daphne and Velma kiss cut from Scooby-Doo
Sarah Michelle Gellar thinks the world is finally ready for the "less family-friendly" version of Scooby-Doo. The actress, who starred as the fashionable detective Daphne, says there are multiple cut scenes from the 2002 film that deserve to see the light of day, including a special moment between her character and Velma (Linda Cardellini).
Jennifer Grey struggled to keep her weight up while playing Christian diet guru Gwen Shamblin
The first thing Jennifer Grey did when she received the script for Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation — Lifetime's upcoming movie about the founder of the Weigh Down Workshop and controversial leader of Remnant Fellowship Church — was hit the internet. "I knew nothing at all," says Grey...
Reese Witherspoon says there will be no Legally Blonde 3 without Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge's involvement in Legally Blonde 3 is an open-and-shut case — at least for Reese Witherspoon. The actress, who starred as glamorous lawyer Elle Woods in 2001's Legally Blonde and 2003's Legally Blonde 2, said a possible third film must have Jennifer Coolidge in its cast or it simply won't happen.
RuPaul's Drag Race star Marcia Marcia Marcia brings Brady Bunch look full-circle
The New York City queen referenced the iconic football episode from The Brady Bunch — which celebrates its 50th anniversary on Feb. 9 — after entering season 15 with a nose bandage. Marcia Marcia Marcia just hit the RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 runway harder than a football...
Rita Moreno confesses she had to 'dance down' in 80 for Brady number
For many moviegoers, their first exposure to was watching her dance in West Side Story, The King and I, or on The Electric Company. So, when it came time to knock out a number in 80 for Brady, the EGOT winner was presented with a unique challenge — try to look like a bad dancer.
Leaving Neverland director condemns upcoming Michael Jackson biopic
Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed slammed Lionsgate's upcoming biopic about late singer Michael Jackson as a glorification of a "man who abused children" in a scathing op-ed. For the piece in The Observer published Sunday, the filmmaker revisited his 2019 documentary — centered on two men, Wade Robson and James...
The best Spike Lee movies, ranked
For nearly 40 years, Spike Lee has been an unflinching cinematic presence, consistently delivering his razor-sharp perspective to the big screen. Starting with his electric debut, She's Gotta Have It, Lee has forged an iconoclastic career that has seen him weather controversy, nimbly adjust to industry changes, and, eventually, become an Oscar winner.
Austin Butler is finally 'getting rid' of his Elvis accent: 'I have probably damaged by vocal cords'
Austin Butler is (finally) losing the Elvis accent that put him at the center of the Oscar race and a few jokes on social media. "I am getting rid of the accent, but I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing," the 31-year-old upcoming star of Dune: Part Two said on Friday's episode of BBC One's Graham Norton Show. "One song took 40 takes."
Ashton Kutcher says Your Place or Mine mirrors life with Mila Kunis: 'I've had this exact relationship'
For Ashton Kutcher, his upcoming rom-com Your Place or Mine is basically art imitating life. In the film, which is written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna (27 Dresses, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Reese Witherspoon and Kutcher play Debbie and Peter, two best friends who are polar opposites. She's an accountant with a son living in Los Angeles, and he is a marketing exec and aspiring writer living in New York. When the two decide to swap homes and schedules for a week, they realize that what's missing from their lives might just be each other, naturally.
Mayfair Witches showrunners explain book to show changes: 'We had to make hard choices'
Warning: This post contains spoilers from Mayfair Witches episodes 1-4. Adapting a beloved book for TV can be a tough task, but adapting one that's almost 1,000 pages is a whole other story. When showrunners and executive producers Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford set out to adapt Anne Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches for AMC, they knew they had a lot of material to draw inspiration from but little time to do it in. "We were given eight episodes for a one thousand page book," Spalding says, referring to The Witching Hour, the first book in the three-part series. "It's an absolute cornucopia of deliciousness and we had to make hard choices."
The true story of True Spirit: What really happened on Jessica Watson's solo sail around the world
Warning: This article contains spoilers about True Spirit, now streaming on Netflix. True Spirit, Netflix's latest book-to-movie adaptation, is an inspiring tale about Jessica Watson, a teen who endeavors to become the youngest person to sail alone, nonstop, and unassisted around the world. Starring Titan's Teagan Croft and based on the book of the same name, the film follows her harrowing journey as she attempts to sail 23,000 nautical miles around the globe in 8 months — something no other 16-year-old had ever accomplished before. But what makes it even more amazing is that it actually happened in real life.
James Cameron confesses Titanic floating door should have been smaller after new tests
After 25 years, James Cameron is offering a rare mea culpa, of sorts. Ahead of his film Titanic's Feb. 10 theatrical re-release, the 68-year-old filmmaker took part in an upcoming National Geographic special, Titanic: 25 Years Later With James Cameron. In it, Cameron works with a team of scientists to recreate and test various theories about the film and the sinking of the titular ship.
The Flash star Kiersey Clemons addresses Ezra Miller drama: 'A lot of people go through that'
Despite a year of controversies and legal trouble for star Ezra Miller, The Flash is still racing to the finish line, with a June 16 release planned by Warner Bros. Not only is the movie finally set to hit theaters after years of false starts and creative setbacks, but DC Studios co-chief James Gunn went so far as to call it "probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made" during a recent press conference.
Get a sneak peek at Brett Goldstein's chest-hair-filled Harley Quinn cameo
A special episode of Harley Quinn is coming to HBO Max next week, just in time for Valentine's Day. In addition to catching up with the latest romantic developments between Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and girlfriend Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), the show makes time for appearances from all kinds of DC icons, from Darkseid (Michael Ironside) to Bane (James Adomian) to… Brett Goldstein?
Bob the Drag Queen reveals how he met Madonna (and whether he'll tell her about Kimonogate)
Bob the Drag Queen's friendship with Madonna was simply human nature. In an exclusive interview alongside Monét X Change about their new BOMO Beauty line, the RuPaul's Drag Race winner tells EW's Quick Drag podcast (below) the story of how he first met the global pop superstar — which eventually led to him joining her upcoming Celebration world tour.
Watch the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet livestream with EW and PEOPLE
Tune into PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 65th Annual Grammy Awards to catch interviews with all of your favorite artists on music's biggest night of the year. The 65th Grammy Awards are officially here and we're giving you an all-access pass to this year's star-studded red carpet. Ahead...
Lil Rel Howery has some questions about Deep Water costar Ana de Armas' Oscar nom for Blonde
Lil Rel Howery appears to know that some like their awards-season opinions hot and has thus shared his thoughts about former costar Ana de Armas' Oscar nomination for her turn as Marilyn Monroe. The actor appeared on Vulture's Into It podcast Thursday, where he played a game of "Into It/Not...
Rob Lowe jokes that it's 'painful' to work with his son John Owen in Unstable first look
Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe are bringing their family dynamic to the new comedy series Unstable, and Netflix has just unveiled a first look. The father and son, who previously starred together on the unsolved mysteries show The Lowe Files, joke that it wasn't difficult for them to translate their relationship into fiction. "There's not a whole lot of acting," John Owen teases in the video. "Your hair's a little different. And we say 'I love you' on the show."
Netflix orders a second — and bigger — season of That '90s Show
Less than two weeks after its debut, That '90s Show has earned a second season. And it's going to be big. Or at least, a lot bigger than the first season. Netflix announced Friday that it has renewed the That '70s Show spin-off for season 2. While the first season contained 10 episodes, the second will boast 16 episodes.
